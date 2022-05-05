Prep track and field results, 5/5

Track
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN INVITATIONAL
At Fremont
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 121, Boys Town 120, Lincoln Lutheran 83, Aquinas 72, Cornerstone Christian 50, Archbishop Bergan 43, Omaha Concordia 14, Bishop Neumann JV 13, Aquinas JV 10.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.93; 2. Pendles, Boys Town, :11.51; 3. Mekhi Byrd, Boys Town, :11.57; 200--1. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :22.61; 2. Bendig, Archbishop Bergan, :23.66; 3. Byrd, Boys Town, :24.12; 400--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, :50.55; 2. Meis, Bishop Neumann, :53.00; 3. Taylor, Boys Town, :55.08; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:02.81; 2. Wertz, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:04.76; 3. Kumm, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:05.41; 1,600--1. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 4:49.68; 2. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 4:53.40; 3. Ehrenberg, Cornerstone Christian, 4:56.19; 3,200--1. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 10:25.37; 2. Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 10:29.10; 3. Ehrhorn, Bishop Neumann, 10:52.11; 110 hurdles--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.39; 2. Leonhardt, Cornerstone Christian, :16.52; 3. Prochaska, Aquinas, :16.53; 300 hurdles--1. Sassaman, Bishop Neumann, :42.28; 2. Poteet-Brown, Boys Town, :42.47; 3. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :42.91; 400 relay--1. Boys Town (Byrd, Covington, Pendles, Murray), :44.33; 2. Aquinas, :44.87; 3. Bishop Neumann, :45.99; 1,600 relay--1. Boys Town (Taylor, Kramer, Poteet-Brown, Walker), 3:34.93; 2. Bishop Neumann, 3:36.56; 3. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:37.74; 3,200 relay--1. Cornerstone Christian (Lovett, Greve, Hughes, Sherman), 8:50.96; 2. Bishop Neumann, 8:52.56; 3. Boys Town, 8:54.55;
People are also reading…
shot put--1. Ballard, Boys Town, 54-6½; 2. Pompey, Boys Town, 48-6; 3. Ortmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 48-6; discus--1. Ortmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 139-9; 2. Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 135-10; 3. Weeda, Boys Town, 127-10; high jump--1. Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 5-10; 2. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 5-8; 3. Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, 5-6; pole vault--1. Stutzman, Aquinas, 11-6; 2. Krivanek, Aquinas, 11; 3. Duke, Aquinas, 10; long jump--1. Thege, Aquinas, 20-6; 2. Lynch, Bishop Neumann, 19-3¾; 3. Peterson, Omaha Concordia, 19-1½; triple jump--1. Walker, Boys Town, 40-6; 2. Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 40-3½; 3. Ahrens, Bishop Neumann JV, 38-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 151, Aquinas 114, Lincoln Lutheran 96, Archbishop Bergan 72, Cornerstone Christian 35, Bishop Neumann JV 29, Omaha Concordia 17.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :12.53; 2. Hilger, Aquinas, :13.00; 3. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :13.09; 200--1. Hilger, Aquinas, :27.27; 2. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :27.65; 3. Behlen, Omaha Concordia, :28.08; 400--1. Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 1:01.32; 2. Frasher, Aquinas, 1:03.21; 3. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 1:04.27; 800--Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 2:28.70; 2. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:30.05; 3. Frasher, Aquinas, 2:34.52; 1,600--1. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 5:46.13; 2. Zwick, Bishop Neumann, 5:47.89; 3. Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 5:49.59; 3,200--1. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 13:05.34; 2. O'Neil, Archbishop Bergan, 13:51.50; 3. Hartman, Aquinas, 14:46.92; 100 hurdles--1. Bosak, Bishop Neumann JV, :17.02; 2. Admiraal, Lincoln Lutheran, :17.09; 3. Sullivan, Bishop Neumann, :17.50; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :45.18; 2. Bosak, Bishop Neumann, :46.09; 3. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :49.02; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran (Leimbach, Admiraal, Psencik, Martin), :52.28; 2. Aquinas, :52.67; 3. Bishop Neumann, :53.47; 1,600 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Bosak, McGuigan, Quinn, Zwick), 4:18.08; 2. Aquinas, 4:37.21; 3. Lincoln Lutheran, 4:43.98; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Coufal, Jurgensmeier, Zwick, Bosak), 10:16.47; 2. Aquinas, 10:28.16; 3. Cornerstone Christian, 12:13.11;
shot put--1. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 34-7; 2. Johnson, Bishop Neumann, 34-1; 3. Wisniecski, Aquinas, 32-11; discus--1. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 107-7; 2. Kucera, Archbishop Bergan, 101-6; 3. Coughling, Bishop Neumann JV, 94-0; high jump--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 5-2; 2. Whitney, Bishop Neumann, 4-10; 3. Ingwersen, Bishop Neumann, 4-6; pole vault--1. Oltmer, Aquinas, 8-6; 2. Fedde, Archbishop Bergan, 8-6; 3. Hapke, Archbishop Bergan, 6-6; long jump--1. Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, 15-6½; 2. Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 14-9½; 3. Novacek, Aquinas, 14-6; triple jump--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 34-10½; 2. Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 32-9; 3. Reiter, Aquinas, 32-7.