Prep track and field results, 5/3

Track
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Norfolk
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 119, Lincoln East 88, Kearney 84, Lincoln Southwest 83, Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 53½, Norfolk 44, Lincoln High 30½, Columbus 28, Lincoln Southeast 28, Grand Island 24, Lincoln Northeast 7.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.94; 2. Moore, Fremont, :11.14; 3. Miles, Lincoln East, :11.23; 200--1. Miller, Kearney, :22.53; 2. Leader, Lincoln Southwest, :22.59; 3. Moore, Fremont, :22.77; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :49.66; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :49.97; 3. Springer, Pius X, :50.38; 800--1. Greisen, Pius X, 1:54.45; 2. Baker, Fremont, 1:54.45; 3. Taylor, Fremont, 1:55.16; 110 hurdles--1. Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.75; 2. Dahlgren, Kearney, :15.17; 3. Bauman, Lincoln East, :15.31; 300 hurdles--1. Mattern, Pius X, :39.37; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.42; 3. Phlan, Lincoln North Star, :41.39; 1,600--1. Waters, Fremont, 4:21.95; 2. Miller, Fremont, 4:23.38; 3. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:25.78; 3,200--1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:28.11; 2. Ladd, Fremont, 9:35.07; 3. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 9:39.10; 400 relay--1. Kearney (Green, Miller, Reuling, Dompko), :43.00; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :43.25; 3. Lincoln East, :43.56; 1,600 relay--Lincoln Pius X (Mattern, Steuter, Greisen, Springer), 3:27.11; 2. Fremont, 3:27.69; 3. Lincoln East, 3:29.08; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Waters, Miller, Schulz, Taylor), 8:10.66; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 8:14.04; 3. Norfolk, 8:15.53.
Shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 61-4; 2. Mallory, Norfolk, 54-5; 3. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 52-11; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 181-4; 2. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 155-10; 3. Gage, Lincoln Northeast, 152-5; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 15-0; 2. Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0; 3. Watson, Kearney, 13-6; long jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 22-6; 2. Bauer, Norfolk, 22-0; 3. DeFrand, Lincoln High, 21-8¾; high jump--1. Buman, Grand Island, 6-3; 2. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3; 3. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-1; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 47-10; 2. Finn, Lincoln Southwest, 42-6½; 3. Carson, Kearney, 42-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 147½, Fremont 124, Lincoln East 84, Lincoln Pius X 71½, Kearney 62, Lincoln High 34, Lincoln North Star 33, Grand Island 31, Lincoln Southeast 23, Columbus 21, Norfolk 20, Lincoln Northeast 12.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.98; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :12.77; 3. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :12.87; 200--1. Gleason, Fremont, :26.21; 2. Glause, Fremont, :26.37; 3. Bumbarner, Lincoln Southeast, :26.88; 400--1. Dillon, Fremont, :57.82; 2. Dalton, Pius X, :59.62; 3. Glause, Fremont, :59.71; 800--1. Dillon, Fremont, 2:18.52; 2. McCabe, Fremont, 2:19.94; 3. Johnson, Columbus, 2:22.58; 1,600--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 4:54.74; 2. Dahl, Fremont, 4:55.77; 3. Murray, Lincoln East, 5:09.13; 3,200--1. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 11:39.74; 2. Tvrdy, Pius X, 11:40.30; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 11:48.41; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :14.19; 2. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :14.38; 3. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :15.24; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :43.10; 2 Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :46.49; 3. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :47.14; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Giebelhaus, Hekl, Zainab, DeFrand), :48.36; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :49.50; 3. Fremont, :50.29; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Glause, McCabe, Gleason, Dillon), 4:04.80; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:06.74; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 4:10.20; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Blehm, Schwartz, Kafka, Rinn), 9:20.94; 2. Lincoln East, 9:32.42; 3. Fremont, 10:03.79.
Long jump--1. Musiel, Lincoln East, 17-7; 2. Olson, Columbus, 17-4; 3. Iburg, Pius X, 17-1¾; high jump--1. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-3; 2. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 5-1; 3. Jones, Grand Island, 5-1; shot put--1. Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 41-0; 2. Franzen, Kearney, 40-4; 3. Kinning, Fremont, 38-3; discus--1. Dowty, Fremont, 126-6; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 121-8; 3. Denker, Lincoln East, 117-4; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 11-6; 2. Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; 3. Miller, Norfolk, 10-0; triple jump--1. Hinken, Grand Island, 36-2¾; 2. Iburg, Pius X, 36-2¼; 3. Rich, Kearney, 35-3½.
EMC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Bennington
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 159, Waverly 144, Elkhorn North 69½, Elkhorn 67, Bennington 51, Blair 34½.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schere, Waverly, :11.02; 2. Mostek, Bennington, :11.03; 3. Hausmann, Norris, :11.20; 200--1. Schere, Waverly, :22.58; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :23.21; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :23.22; 400--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.60; 2. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :51.05; 3. Pittman, Norris, :51.13; 800--1. Murray, Waverly, 1:54.36; 2. Cooper, Norris, 1:54;52; 3. Slominski, Blair, 1:56.53; 1,600--1. Boonstra, Norris, 4:38.59; 2. O'Grady, Blair, 4:41.64; 3. Walters, Elkhorn, 4:47.11; 3,200--1. Boonstra, Norris, 9:54.53; 2. Ross, Elkhorn North, 9:59.01; 3. Fricke, Blair, 10:09.10; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.27; 2. Languis, Norris, :16.28; 3. Leinen, Elkhorn, :16.54; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :40.80; 2. Diamnond, Bennington, :40.90; 3. Harms, Waverly, :43.01; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Harms, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.55; 2. Norris, :43.98; 3. Elkhorn, :44.07; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:24.05; 2. Norris, 3:29.54; 3. Elkhorn, 3:33.94; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (Cooper, Pittman, Talero, Boonstra), 8:10.46; 2. Waverly, 8:21.23; 3. Blair, 8:29.30.
Shot put--1. Holt, Norris, 53-2 3/4; 2. Betz, Elkhorn, 52-9¼; 3. Ninete, Elkhorn, 49-1; discus--1. Betz, Elkhorn, 159-6; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 153-4; 3. Wubbels, Norris, 144-10; pole vault--1. Schernikau, Waverly, 12-8; 2. Scott, Waverly, 12-2; 3. Jacobs, Norris, 12-2; high jump--1. Hausmann, Norris, 6-1; 2. Scott, Waverly,5-11; 3. Burhoop, Waverly, 5-9; long jump--1. Mostek, Bennington, 22-6 3/4; 2. Colvert, Bennington, 21-1½; 3. Langston, Norris, 20-6; triple jump--1. Peterson, Elkhorn, 42-9¼; 2. Hartman, Waverly, 40-6½; 3. Norman, Elkhorn North, 39-9.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 127, Norris 125, Bennington 113, Waverly 74, Blair 46, Elkhorn 42.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.29; 2. Wade, Bennington, :12.54; 3. Harrison, Elkhorn North, :13.20; 200--1. Wade, Bennington, :25.26; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.28; 3. Rice, Waverly, :27.11; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :58.85; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, :59.25; 3. Depalma, Waverly, :59.49; 800--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:21.00; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:22.02; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 2:22.32; 1,600--1. Zavala, Norris, 5:31.53; 2. Calderon, Bennington, 5:31.71; 3. Mead, Elkhorn North, 5:36.10; 3,200--1. Wittland, Bennington, 12:28.67; 2. Czapla, Blair, 12:36.09; 3. Havlat, Norris, 12:43.76; 100 hurdles--1. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, :16.44; 2. Shulayk, Waverly, :16.56; 3. Langford, Bennington, :16.64; 300 hurdles--1. Langford, Bennington, :47.63; 2. Clarke, Waverly, :47.66; 3. Roehrs, Blair, :48.27; 400 relay--1. Bennington (Jensen, Wade, Sangster, Langford), :50.08; 2. Norris, :50.30; 3. Elkhorn, :51.56; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden), 3:59.72; 2. Bennington, 4:10.38; 3. Waverly, 4:13.65; 3,200 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden), 3:59.72; 2. Bennington, 4:10.38; 3. Waverly, 4:13.65.
Shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 44-0¾; 2. Kircher, Norris, 39-3½; 3. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 37-0½; discus--1. Kircher, Norris, 119-6; 2. Baughman, Blair, 115-1; 3; Dierks, Bennington, 113-11; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-4; 2. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-4; 3. Rochholz, Elkhorn, 10-4; high jump--1. Anibal, Bennington, 5-1; 2. Clarke, Waverly, 4-11; 3. Rice, Norris, 4-11; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 18-0½; 2. Madden, Bennington, 16-8; 3. Lake, Elkhorn North, 16-2½; triple jump--1. Willams, Norris, 34-3¼; 2. Dubas, Waverly, 34-0¼; 3. Hague, Elkhorn, 33-8½.
TRAILBLAZER CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Plattsmouth
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 200, Platteview 111, Plattsmouth 88, Beatrice 58, Nebraska City 39, Ralston 28.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Kuhl, Platteview, :11.12; 2. Sherman, Wahoo, :11.21; 3. Swahn, Wahoo, :11.54; 200–1. Rudie, Platteview, :23.54; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, :23.55; 3. Sherman, Wahoo, :23.88; 400–1. Millikan, Platteview, :51.60; 2. Rudie, Platteview, :52.35; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :52.63; 800–1. Moss, Plattsmouth, 2:09.38; 2. Smart, Wahoo, 2:10.72; 3. Rico, Nebraska City, 2:10.77; 110 hurdles–1. Fox, Wahoo, :15.64; 2. Buettenback, Ralston, :16.22; 3. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :16.32; 300 hurdles–1. Fox, Wahoo, :41.44; 2. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :41.45; 3. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :44.05; 1,600–1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 4:48.11; 2. Houghton, Nebraska City, 4:51.05; 3. Babst, Wahoo, 4:53.30; 3,200–1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 10:20.80; 2. Raszler, Platteview, 10:22.73; 3. Houghton, Nebraska City, 10:35.18; 4x100–1. Wahoo (Swahn, Pokorny, Bordovsky, Sherman), :45.07; 2. Plattsmouth, :45.53; 3. Ralston, :45.72; 4x400–1. Platteview (Wiebelhaus, Rudie, Alexander, Millikan), 3:32.74; 2. Wahoo, 3:36.22; 3. Plattsmouth, 3:46.37; 4x800–1. Wahoo (Waido, Smart, Adamec, Babst), 8:41.33; 2. Nebraska City, 9:18.70; 3. Platteview, 9:26.91.
High jump–1. Wienk, Platteview, 6-0; 2. Adams, Platteview, 6-0; 3. Rahbein, Platteview, 5-8; long jump–1. Witulski, Beatrice, 22-5; 2. Rahbein, Platteview, 20-9¾; 3. Russell, Beatrice, 19-8¼; triple jump–1. Nelson, Wahoo, 41-0¾; 2. Waido, Wahoo, 39-4½; 3. Ingram, Plattsmouth, 39-1½; pole vault–1. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-6; 2. Robinson, Wahoo, 12-6; 3. Coon, Beatrice, 12-0; shotput–1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 49-6½; 2. Scanlon, Wahoo, 45-5¾; 3. Rohleder, Wahoo, 45-2¼; discuss–1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 160-2; 2. Scanlon, Wahoo, 140-6; 3. Ostkiek, Beatrice, 131-4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 191, Platteview 123, Plattsmouth 97, Wahoo 38, Ralston 36, Nebraska City 35.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.59; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.65; 3. Macias-Palomar, Plattsmouth, :13.29; 200–1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.12; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, :26.52; 3. Macias-Palomar, Plattsmouth, :28.42; 400–1. Tagel, Platteview, 1:04.10; 2. Harrah, Nebraska City, 1:04.78; 3. Caba, Plattsmouth, 1:05.14; 800–1. Swanson, Beatrice, 2:28.41; 2. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 2:31.42; 3. Harrah, Nebraska City, 2:32.74; 100 hurdles–1. Schwisow, Beatrice, :16.59; 2. Hatzenbuehler, Beatrice, :17.05; 3. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, :17.27; 300 hurdles–1. Denniston, Nebraska City, :50.87; 2. Hatzenbuehler, Beatrice, :51.76; 3. Nelson, Ralston, :53.39; 1,600–1. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:34.91; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 5:47.81; 3. Clarke, Platteview, 5:53.47; 3,200–1. Clarke, Platteview, 12:16.44; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 12:43.54; 3. Dix, Plattsmouth, 12:53.43; 4x100–1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :50.67; 2. Wahoo, :55.89; 3. Plattsmouth, :56.79; 4x400–1. Meisinger, Caba, Briggs, Barnes), 4:20.28; 2. Platteview, 4:25.17; 3. Beatrice, 4:28.68; 4x800–1. Beatrice (Swanson, Hatcliff, Leners, Frerichs), 10:07.86; 2. Plattsmouth, 10:13.04; 3. Platteview, 10:33.50.
High jump–1. Roseland, Platteview, 5-0; 2. Hardy, Plattsmouth, 4-10; 3. Kolterman, Wahoo, 4-10; long jump–1. Barnard, Beatrice, 15-6¾; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 15-6¾; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 15-1¾; triple jump–1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-0¾; 2. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-3; 3. Jeffrey, Platteview, 31-5¾; pole vault–1. Swanson, Beatrice, 11-0; 2. Blum, Beatrice, 10-0; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 8-6; shot put–1. Johnson, Ralston, 35-10; 2. Metzger, Platteview, 35-1¼; 3. Dominguez, Platteview, 32-8½; discus–1. Wagner, Ralston, 121-7; 2. Karschner, Platteview, 107-7; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 105-6.