Prep track and field results, 5/2

Track
PIONEER CONFERENCE INVITATIONAL
From Saturday
At Pawnee City
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Falls City SH 119, Tri County 90½, Sterling 80½, Pawnee City 74, Diller-Odell 33, Johnson-Brock 31, HTRS 29, Friend 29, Lourdes CC 21, Southern 18, Lewiston 8.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Lewandowski, Tri County, :11.37; 2. Maloley, Pawnee City, :11.48; 3. McQueen, HTRS, :11.57; 200--1. Lewandowski, Tri County, :23.29; 2. Maloley, Pawnee City, :23.33; 3. Rosebaugh, Diller-Odell, :24.48; 400--1. Lewandowski, Tri County, :53.76; 2. Jordan, Falls City SH, :55.05; 3. Keithley, Falls City SH, :56.01; 800--1. Farwell, Pawnee City, 2:11.62; 2. Maguire, Southern, 2:11.77; 3. Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling, 2:14.11; 1,600--1. Gyhra, Pawnee City, 5:07.95; 2. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 5:16.83; 3. Holtmeier, Tri County, 5:28.22; 3,200--1. Maguire, Southern, 11:03.66; 2. Holtmeier, Tri County, 11:31.60; 3. Ray, Lewiston, 11:55.77; 110 hurdles--1. Simon, Falls City SH, :16.35; 2. Harms, Sterling, :16.62; 3. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :18.05; 300 hurdles--1. Harms, Sterling, :45.51; 2. Holsing, Tri County, :46.37; 3. Simon, Falls City SH, :46.76; 400 relay--1. Falls City SH, :46.88; 2. Tri County, :49.26; 3. Diller-Odell, :49.28; 1,600 relay--1. Falls City SH, 3:39.63; 2. Pawnee City, 3:50.38; 3. Tri County, 3:50.44; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City, 9:12.74; 2. Falls City SH, 9:36.25; 3. Sterling, 9:40.73;
high jump--1. Knudson, HTRS, 6-0; 2. Girmus, Friend, 5-10; 3. Kling, Pawnee City, 5-4; pole vault--1. Jones, Diller-Odell, 11-0; 2. Gronemeyer, Tri County, 10-6; 3. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 10-0; long jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 20-5; 2. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 19-6; 3. Knudson, HTRS, 19-2½; triple jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 39-7¼; 2. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 37-8; 3. Parriott, Johnson-Brock, 36-10; shot put--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 48-2; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 41-10; 3. Girmus, Friend, 40-7; discus--1. Richardson, Sterling, 167-7; 2. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 148-10; 3. Osborne, Pawnee City, 140-3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Tri County 119, Pawnee City 99, Lourdes CC 92, Sterling 65, Falls City SH 61, Johnson-Brock 43, Lewiston 21, HTRS 14, Diller-Odell 9.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Fulton, Lourdes CC, :13.95; 2. Drewes, Tri County, :14.03; 3. Washburn, Tri County, :14.41; 200--1. Meyer, Lourdes CC, :27.06; 2. Clark, Tri County, :28.66; 3. Olsen, Lourdes CC, :29.27; 400--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 1:08.01; 2. Clark, Tri County, 1:08.77; 3. Schwisow, Tri County, 1:09.18; 800--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 2:45.18; 2. Tegtmeier, Pawnee City, 2:47.41; 3. Madison, Lourdes CC, 2:49.18; 1,600--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 6:22.33; 2. Simon, Falls City SH, 6:45.12; 3. Strein, Tri County, 6:52.61; 3,200--1. Madison, Lourdes CC, 13:20.98; 2. Simon, Falls City SH, 13:21.99; 3. Baker, Tri County, 13:57.88; 100 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :16.08; 2. Drewes, Tri County, :18.29; 3. Knipplemeyer, Johnson-Brock, :18.67; 300 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :49.52; 2. Box, Lourdes CC, :53.15; 3. Knipplemeyer, Johnson-Brock, :54.80; 400 relay--1. Lourdes CC, :54.44; 2. Tri County, :58.75; 3. Lewiston, :59.86; 1,600 relay--1. Tri County, 4:36.46; 2. Lourdes CC, 4:40.47; 3. Pawnee City, 4:41.41; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City, 11:20.83; 2. Falls City SH, 11:39.77; 3. Tri County, 11:41.75;
high jump--1. Meyer, Lourdes CC, 4-8; 2. Lillenas, Johnson-Brock, 4-6; 3. Fender, Pawnee City, 4-6; pole vault--1. Fender, Pawnee City, 7-6; 2. Howe, HTRS, 7-6; 3. Schwisow, Tri County, 7-0; long jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 16-4; 2. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 15-5; 3. Washburn, Tri County, 13-11½; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 34-9¼; 2. Nachitgal, Falls City SH, 32-5; 3. Washburn, Tri County, 30-10¼; shot put--1. Kostecka, Pawnee City, 33-0; 2. Harms, Sterling, 32-8½; 3. Keller, Falls City SH, 32-2½; discus--1. Harms, Sterling, 107-7; 2. Schmutz, Pawnee City, 105-10; 3. Janssen, Sterling, 103-9.