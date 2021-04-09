Prep track and field results, 4/9

Track
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Hastings 99, Waverly 97, Bennington 85, Norris 75, Seward 57, Wahoo 38, Auburn 35, Lincoln Christian 34, York 34, Crete 33, Elkhorn North 32, Ralston 26, Beatrice 15.
TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mostek, Bennington, :11.01; 2. Armatys, Waverly, :11.08; 3. Weidner, Hastings, :11.32; 200--1. Weidner, Hastings, :22.56; 2. Mostek, Bennington, :22.91; 3. Nauert, Hastings, :22.93; 400--1. Olbrich, Bennington, :52.00; 2. Schanou, Seward, :52.55; 3. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :52.65; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:02.36; 2. Eckhardt, Hastings, 2:02.91; 3. Ochsner, Hastings, 2:06.83; 1,600--1. Welsh, Hastings, 4:42.39; 2. Lopez, Hastings, 4:45.19; 3. McGerr, Christian, 4:45.49; 3,200--1. Welsh, Hastings, 10:03.47; 2. Pinneo, York, 10:14.51; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 10:35.69; 110 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :15.44; 2. Krieser, Crete, :15.53; 3. Harms, Waverly, :15.62; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :42.28; 2. Medill, Norris, :42.72; 3. Krieser, Crete, :42.89; 400 relay--1. Hastings (Shoemaker, Weidner, Smith, Nauert) :44.14 (ties meet record, 44:14, Crete, 2019), 2. Bennington :44.81; 3. Waverly :45.20; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Murray, Hoos, Wingrove, Heffelfinger) 3:37.08; 2. Norris 3:38.40; 3. Hastings 3:39.51; 3,200 relay--1. Christian (Feauto, McGerr, Fisher, Hohlen) 8:43.23; 2. Waverly 8:58.31; 3. Wahoo 8:59.19;
high jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 6-0; 2. Medill, Norris, 6-0; 3. Creech, Hastings, 5-10; long jump--1. Wells, Ralston, 22-2¼; 2. Mostek, Bennington, 21-7¼; 3. Rice, Norris, 20-9¼; triple jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 44-8¾; 2. Wells, Ralston, 44-1; 3. Wingrove, Waverly, 41-9; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 13-6; 2. Unruh, Auburn, 13-0; 3. Robinson, Wahoo, 12-6; shot put--1. Dickey, Seward, 48-8; 2. Kastens, Waverly, 44-1; 3. Collingham, York, 43-5½; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 159-2 (meet record, former record, 154-0, Miesbach, Waverly, 2016); 2. Hoos, Waverly, 143-2; 3. Zhang, Beatrice, 137-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 113, Norris 90, Elkhorn North 77, Beatrice 69, Seward 65, York 55, Bennington 43, Wahoo 43, Hastings 39, Lincoln Christian 27, Auburn 22, Crete 19.
100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.52; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.59; 3. Wade, Bennington, :12.69; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.19; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.26; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :27.41; 400--1. Persinger, Waverly, 1:02.30; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 1:02.61; 3. Sachs, Elkhorn North, 1:04.97; 800--1. Hirschfield, York, 2:24.58; 2. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:26.31; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 2:27.99; 1,600--1. Thomas, Norris, 5:42.19; 2. Daniell, Christian, 5:43.40; 3. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:43.77; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:46.24; 2. Portwine, York, 11:52.46; 3. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 12:05.14; 100 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :15.40; 2. Kratochvil, Seward, :16.81; 3. Sealey, Hastings, :16.99; 300 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :47.63; 2. Sealey, Hastings, :50.43; 3. Adam, Crete, :51.18; 400 relay – 1. Waverly (Shepard, Persinger, Qualset, Hartweg) :52.30; 2. Beatrice :52.42; 3. Hastings :53.38; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Hartweg, Qualset, Persinger, Lauenstein) 4:14.75; 2. Elkhorn North 4:19.80; 3. York 4:30.25; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Waldo, Rourke, Benker, Lange) 10:28.26; 2. Seward 10:38.15; 3. Christian 10:41.25;
high jump--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, 5-2; 2. Anibal, Bennington, 5-2; 3. Emerson, Wahoo, 5-0; long jump – 1. Bredthauer, Norris, 16-10; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 16-1; 3. Ringler, Seward, 15-11½; triple jump--1. Williams, Norris, 34-2; 2. Greenfield, Wahoo, 33-11¼; 3. Schwisow, Beatrice, 32-10½; pole vault--1. Driewer, York, 10-9; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-0; 3. Hartweg, Waverly, 10-0; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 38-8¼; 2. Darnell, Auburn, 36-5; 3. Osterhaus, Norris, 36-0; discus--1. Lindgren, Wahoo, 125-8; 2. Viger, Seward, 114-0; 3. Lambert, Auburn, 105-2.
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 146, Creighton Prep 120½, Lincoln Southwest 81½, Lincoln East 73, Hays (Kan.) 52, Columbus 21, Kearney High JV 2.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Kanak, Hays, :10.78; 2. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :10.91; 3. Pargo, Creighton Prep, :11.20; 200--1. Kanak, Hays, :22.42; 2. Toliver, Creighton Prep, :22.69; 3. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :22.94; 400--1. Mulder, Columbus, :52.56; 2. Stessman, Creighton Prep, :53.51; 3. Hendrickson, Lincoln East, :54.06; 800--1. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:02.17; 2. Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 2:06.06; 3. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 2:09.00; 1,600--1. Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 4:37.02; 2. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 4:40.81; 3. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 4:47.47; 3,200--1. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 9:43.55; 2. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 9:56.21; 3. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 10:02.80; 110 hurdles--1. Ndugwa, Kearney, :14.58; 2. Schall, Kearney, :15.21; 3. Dahlgren, Kearney, :15.74; 300 hurdles--1. Ndugwa, Kearney, :41.71; 2. Schall, Kearney, :42.95; 3. Dahlgren, Kearney, :43.35; 400 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Pargo, Bartak, Okafor, Toliver), :44.09; Kearney, :44.10; 3. Lincoln East, :44.93; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln East (Eubanks, Bauman, Coleman, McCray), 3:36.06; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:36.56; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:37.24; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Kempkes, Brown, Rinn, Reid), 8:30.00; 2. Creighton Prep, 8:34.43; 3. Kearney, 8:34.44;
high jump--1. Harbols, Kearney, 6-0; 2. Dale, Hays, 5-10; 3. Vanderbeek, Kearney, 5-10; long jump--1. Kanak, Hays, 21-9½; 2. Spangler, Kearney, 21-8¾; 3. Miller, Kearney, 21-7½; triple jump--1. Coleman, Lincoln East, 44-3½; 2. Spangler, Kearney, 42-7¾; 3. Smolik, Kearney, 42-4; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 145-7½; 2. Adams, Hays, 144-2; 3. Shaw, Kearney, 142-5; shot put--1. VanWinkle, Kearney, 50-4½; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 46-3; 3. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 46-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 159, Papillion-La Vista South 112½, Kearney 77, Lincoln East 65, Omaha Marian 44½, Hays 31, Columbus 7.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :12.42; 2. Fontana, PLVS, :12.67; 3. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :12.87; 200--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :25.87; 2. Norblade, PLVS, :26.16; 3. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :27.08; 400--1. Harris, Omaha Marian, :59.88; 2. Hohl, Lincoln Southwest, 1:04.50; 3. Charlesworth, PLVS, 1:05.20; 800--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:23.84; 2. Muma, Lincoln East, 2:31.76; 3. Sunde, PLVS, 2:32.54; 1,600--1. Godwin, Kearney, 5:16.16; 2. Crews, PLVS, 5:16.50; 3. Miner, Omaha Marian, 5:24.91; 3,200--1. Crews, PLVS, 11:13.80; 2. Miner, Omaha Marian, 11:15.75; 3. Godwin, Kearney, 11:19.77; 100 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :15.66; 2. Pham, PLVS, :16.63; 3. Backes, PLVS, :16.74; 300 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :48.29; 2. Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, :49.37; 3. Schaffer, Hays, :50.88; 400 relay--1. PLVS (Fontana, Norblade, Pham, Madden), :50.73; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :51.30; 3. Omaha Marian, :52.82; 1,600 relay--1. PLVS (Charlesworth, Arnold, Swanson, Rosenthal), 4;17.52; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:18.72; 3. Lincoln East, 4;22.47; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schwartz, Blehm, Schwensen, Jonson), 10:05.40; 2. Lincoln East, 10:07.67; 3. PLVS, 10:07.97;
high jump--1. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 2. Madden, PLVS, 5-0; 3. Moore, PLVS, 4-11; long jump--1. Green, Hays, 17-2½; 2. Lightener, PLVS, 16-6½; 3. Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, 16-6; triple jump--1. Green, Hays, 34-7½; 2. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 33-11; 3. Rich, Kearney, 33-8; discus--1. Skeen, Kearney, 111-11; 2. Novacek, Kearney, 108-1; 3. Frits, Lincoln Southwest, 100-11; shot put--Novacek, Kearney, 39-4; 2. Fransen, Kearney, 34-5; 3. Skeen, Kearney, 34-3.
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 83, Lincoln Pius X 83, Lincoln Southeast 69, Papillion-La Vista South 69, Lincoln North Star 51, Millard South 45, Omaha Westside 31, Bellevue West 27, Papillion-La Vista 24, Lincoln Northeast 20, Millard North 19, Omaha Burke 6.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Richardson, Bellevue West, :11.10; 200--Davis, PLVS, :22.69; 400--Easley, LPX, 51.54; 800--Baker, Fremont, 1:59.02; 1,600--Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 4:20.59; 3,200--Chot, Lincoln North Star, 9:34.04; 110 hurdles--Wiese, PLVS, :15.74; 300 hurdles--Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :42.06; 400 relay--Millard South, :44.13; 1,600 relay--Fremont, 3:32.56; 3,200 relay--Fremont, 8:17.17; shot put--Herman, PLV, 58-3; discus--Herman, PLV, 167-2; high jump--Taveon Thompson, Lincoln Southeast, 6-0; long jump--Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 21-1; triple jump--Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 43-4¼; pole vault--Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 15-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 109, Millard North 90, Omaha Westside 74, Millard South 70, Papillion-La Vista 66, Lincoln North Star 40, Bellevue West 33, Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln Northeast 6, Omaha Burke 3.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :12.76; 200--Davies, Omaha Westside, :25.71; 400--Louthan, Millard North, 1:00.59; 800--White, Omaha Westside, 2:27.39; 1,600--Oestemann, Omaha Westside, 5:23.72; 3,200--Muller, Bellevue West, 11:54.74; 100 hurdles--Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, :15.02; 300 hurdles--Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :48.94; 400 relay--Omaha Westside, :51.66; 1,600 relay--Millard South, 4:13.59; 3,200 relay--Millard North, 10:19.89; shot put--Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 40-1; discus--Rees, PLV, 116-4; high jump--Sis, PLV, 5-4; long jump--Laing, Millard South, 17-8½; triple jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 36-1; pole vault--Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 10-3.