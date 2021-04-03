Prep track and field results, 4/3

Track
GARY DUBBS RAM RELAYS
At Ralston
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norfolk 98.94, Millard South 86.96, Lincoln North Star 80.95, Papillion-La Vista 63.95, Blair 43.98, Ralston 39.95.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. Millard South, :43.87; 2. Norfolk, :44.30; 3. Lincoln North Star, :45.17; 800 relay--1. Millard South, 1:31.59; 2. Ralston, 1:35.88; 3. Lincoln North Star, 1:36.25; 1,600 relay--1. Norfolk (Williams, Storovich, Jimenez, King), 3:35.16; 2. Lincoln North Star, 3:38.76; 3. Millard South, 3:43.47; 3,200 relay--Norfolk (Uzzell, Ochoa, Guenther, Kittelson), 8:41.03; 2. Lincoln North Star, 8:51.82; 3. Millard South, 8:51.88; 6,400 relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Montes, Zaborowski, Wasserman, Chot), 18:22.88; 2. Norfolk, 19:19.49; 3. Papillion-La Vista, 19:59.27; sprint medley relay (1-1-2-4)--1. Millard South (Djissenou, Perez, Lee, Feller), 1:42.96; 2. Papillion-La Vista, 1:46.74; 3. Lincoln North Star, 1:54.26; sprint medley relay (2-2-4-8)--1. Papillion-La Vista (Murray, Buggi, Brase, Mann), 3:51.41; 2. Blair, 3:52.06; 3. Lincoln North Star, 3:52.19; distance medley relay (12-4-8-16)--1. Lincoln North Star (Wasserman, Phlan, Dunaski, Chot), 10:43.50; 2. Millard South, 11:27.96; 3. Blair, 11:37.91; 640 shuttle hurdles--1. Lincoln North Star (Koebernick, Le, Kopplin, Phlan), 1:24.90; 2. Norfolk, 1:32.22; Ralston, 1:38.26.
shot put--1. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 51-1¼; 2. Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 47-0; 3. Braun, Millard South, 44-8¾; discus--1. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 154-4; 2. Mallory, Norfolk, 131-2; 3. Hernandez, Ralston, 128-3; high jump--1. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-4; 2. Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, 6-2; 3. Scheef, Millard South, 6-0; pole jump--1. Heldt, Papillion-La Vista, 13-0; 2. Miller, Papillion-La Vista, 11-6; 3. Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, 11-0; long jump--1. King, Norfolk, 22-0; 2. Wells, Ralston, 20-6¾; 3. Bauer, Norfol, 30-1; triple jump--1. Wells, Ralston, 41-4¾; 2. Jimenez, Norfolk, 40-0¾; 3. Madden, Ralston, 39-9½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 125.94, Norfolk 81.95, Blair 74.92, Papillion-La Vista 72.92, Millard South 58.94, Lincoln North Star 38.93.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 400 relay--1. Blair (Osborn, Beemer, Roehrs, Galbraith), :49.94; 2. Fremont, :49.98; 3. Millard South, :51.04; 800 relay--1. Fremont (Meyer, Glause, Sheppard, Gleason), 1:48.66; 2. Blair, 1:50.38; 3. Norfolk, 1:52.62; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Glause, Cooper, M. Dahl, E. Dahl), 4:12.06; 2. Blair, 4:17.55; 3. Lincoln North Star, 4:18.19; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Rensch, Merrill, Grosse, Bracker), 10:25.56; 2. Blair, 10:50.11; 3. Millard South, 10:56.23; 6,400 relay--Fremont (C. Hemmer, LaFavor, M. Hemmer, Nau), 23:16.21; 2. Norfolk, 23:37.02; 3. Millard South, 24:11.80; sprint medley relay (1-1-2-4)--1. Blair, 1:58.95; 2. Papillion-La Vista, 2:01.10; 3. Millard South, 2:03.10; sprint medley relay (2-2-4-8)--1. Fremont, 4:20.66; 2. Blair, 4:42.46; 3. Lincoln North Star, 4:46.01; distance medley relay (12-4-8-16)--1. Fremont, 13:09.10; Norfolk, 13:53.84; 3. Millard South, 14:01.07; 400 shuttle hurdles--1. Papillion-La Vista (Able, M. Glaser, Jensen, S. Glaser), 1:12.20; 2. Norfolk, 1:14.56; 3. Fremont, 1:23.58; 640 shuttle hurdles--1. Papillion-La Vista (Able, S. Glaser, M. Glaser, Jensen), 1:37.53; 2. Blair, 1:40.44; Norfolk, 1:43.09;
shot put--1. Baker, Blair, 39-9¾; 2. Skiff, Norfolk, 39-3; 3. Kinning, Fremont, 38-2½; discus--1. Dowty, Fremont, 113-0; 2. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 108-6; 3. Baker, Blair, 105-10; high jump--1. M. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 5-4; 2. Schaefer, Lincoln North Star, 5-2; 3. Ries, Norfolk, 5-1; pole vault--1. Brummond, Norfolk, 10-6; 2. Galbraith, Blair, 9-6; 3. Newill, Fremont, 9-6; long jump--1. Laing, Millard South, 16-5; 2. Sheppard, Fremont, 15-6½; 2. Dickinson, Papillion-La Vista, 15-1½; triple jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 38-3½; 2. Laing, Millard South, 36-6; 3. Bare, Millard South, 32-6.