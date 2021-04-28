Prep track and field results, 4/28

Track
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Beechner Athletic Complex
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Southeast 146½, East 133, Southwest 107½, North Star 71, Lincoln High 35, Northeast 27.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Yrastorza, Southeast, :11.13; 2. McCray, East, :11.27; 3. Hirt, Southeast, :11.37; 200--1. Yrastorza, Southeast, :22.44; 2. Coleman, East, :22.91; 3. Kuehn, Lincoln High, :23.15; 400--1. McCray, East, :51.70; 2. Dunaski, North Star, :52.26; 3. Weston, Southeast, :52.88; 800--1. Romary, Northeast, 1:52.51 (meet record); 2. Reid, Southwest, 1:58.55; 3. Snyder, Southwest, 1:58.68; 1,600--1. Romary, Northeast, 4:16.90; 2. Chot, North Star, 4:21.37; 3. Snyder, Southwest, 4:23.29; 3,200--1. Chot, North Star, 9:14.51 (meet record); 2. Snyder, Southwest, 9:22.27; 3. Wasserman, North Star, 9:36.37; 110 hurdles--1. Leuty, Lincoln High, :15.65; 2. Ridder, East, :15.73; 3. Phlan, North Star, :15.82; 300 hurdles--1. Ridder, East, :41.68; 2. Phlan, North Star, :43.04; 3. McLain, East, :43.76; 400 relay--1. Southeast (Branch, Hirt, Pittman, Yrastorza) :42.95; 2. East :43.82; 3. Lincoln High :44.24; 1,600 relay--1. East (Miles, Bauman, Coleman, McCray) 3:31.39; 2. Southeast 3:33.87; 3. Southwest 3:34.89; 3,200 relay--1. Southwest (Kempkes, Brown, Rinn, Reid) 8:23.09; 2. East 8:25.27; 3. Southeast 8:34.94.
high jump--1. Thompson, Southeast, 6-3; 2. Dunaski, North Star, 6-3; 3. Hunzeker, Southwest, 5-11; long jump--1. Mayer, Southwest, 21-7½; 2. O’Neal, Southeast, 21-1½; 3. Stephenson, East, 20-9½; triple jump--1. O’Neal, Southeast, 44-6½; 2. Coleman, East, 43-11½; 3. Thompson, Southeast, 42-8; pole vault--1. Koolen, Southeast, 16-4¼ (meet record); 2. Petersen, Southeast, 12-3; 3. Rankin, Southeast, 12-3; shot put--1. Cappos, East, 56-3½; 2. Rink, Southwest, 52-5½; 3. Adams, East, 45-7½; discus--1. Burton, Southeast, 163-3; 2. Cappos, East, 159-0; 3. Rink, Southwest, 144-3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Southwest 198½, Lincoln East 104, Lincoln High 84, Southeast 65, North Star 57½, Northeast 7.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.81 (meet record); 2. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.40; 3. Dilsaver, Southwest, :12.47; 200--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :24.52 (meet record); 2. Dilsaver, Southwest, :25.91; 3. Gifford, Southeast, :26.89; 400--1. Dilsaver, Southwest, :58.06; 2. Rinn, Southwest, 1:00.61; 3. Webb, North Star, 1:00.67; 800--1. Blehm, Southwest, 2:22.42; 2. Schutz, East, 2:22.80; 3. Schwartz, Southwest, 2:24.68; 1,600--1. Rinn, Southwest, 5:19.37; 2. Schutz, East, 5:24.27; 3. Schwartz, Southwest, 5:26.75; 3,200--1. Apel, East, 11:44.73; 2. Coen, Southwest, 11:49.63; 3. Bartee, Lincoln High, 11:57.03; 100 hurdles--1. Rowe, Southwest, :15.47; 2. Jock, Lincoln High, :16.65; 3. Smith, East, :16.69; 300 hurdles--1. Rowe, Southwest, :46.06; 2. Ventling-Brown, East, :47.58; 3. Jock, Lincoln High, :49.87; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Hekl, DeFrand, Funnah, Patterson) :48.57 (meet record); 2. Southwest :50.07; 3. Southeast :52.58; 1,600 relay--1. Southwest (Hohl, Coen, Blehm, Dirks) 4:08.99; 2. North Star 4:13.20; 3. East 4:19.59; 3,200 relay--1. Southwest (Blehm, Schwensen, Schwartz, Jonson) 9:50.44; 2. East 9:58.79; 3. Lincoln High 10:16.16.
high jump--1. Dirks, Southwest, 5-3; 2. Schaefter, North Star, 4-11; 3. Bakenhus, North Star, 4-11; long jump--1. Coen, Southwest, 17-0; 2. Reiling, Southwest, 16-1; 3. Ventling-Brown, East, 15-10½; triple jump--1. Lechtenberger, Southeast, 34-7¾; 2. Waters, East, 34-2; 3. Coen, Southwest, 33-11½; pole vault--1. Stumpff, East, 9-9; 2. Lam, Southeast, 9-3; 3. Schmidt, Lincoln High, 9-3; shot put--1. Ragland, North Star, 38-8; 2. Wulf, Southeast, 37-7; 3. Keiser, Southwest, 35-9; discus--1. Nichols, Southeast, 112-8; 2. Farmer, Lincoln High, 112-3; 3. Roth, North Star, 109-2.