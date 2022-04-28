Prep track and field results, 4/28

Track
CRETE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Gretna 148, Waverly 127, Norris 111, Adams Central 62, Crete 31, Beatrice 29, Ralston 9, Nebraska City 6, Omaha Gross 4.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schere, Waverly, :11.10; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :11.18; 3. Moore, Gretna, :11.33; 200--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :22.80; 2. Moore, Gretna, :22.90; 3. Trausch, Adams Central, :23.02; 400--1. Murray, Waverly, :50.34; 2. Smith, Waverly, :51.01; 3. Pittman, Waverly, :51.78; 800--1. Talero, Norris, 2:03.77; 2. Moore, Gretna, 2:05.28; 3. Pittman, Norris, 2:09.17; 110 hurdles--1. Smith, Gretna, :15.10; 2. Wingrove, Waverly, :15.20; 3. Buettenback, Norris, :16.60; 300 hurdles--1. Dobberstein, Gretna, :41.36; 2. Smith, Gretna, :42.01; 3. Languis, Norris, :43.25;
1,600--1. Bonifas, Adams Central 4:25.32; 2. Cooper, Norris, 4:31.37; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 4:31.51; 3,200--1. Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:40.72; 2. Liewer, Gretna, 9:50.10; 3. Reeson, Gretna, 10:35.49; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Harms, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.23; 2. Norris, :43.37; 3. Gretna, :43.85; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:26.38; 2. Gretna, 3:29.22; 3. Crete, 3:35.33; 3,200 relay--Waverly (Bowker, Kasparek, Fanzen, Jueneman), 8 8:23.19; 2. Gretna, 8:27.08; 3. Nebraska City, 8:50.54;
high jump--1. Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-7; 2. Burhoop, Waverly, 6-2; 3. Scott, Waverly, 6-2; pole vault--Witulski, Beatrice, 13-2; 2. Taylor, Gretna, 12-2; 3. Maslowski, Gretna, 11-8; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 21-11; 2. Kelly, Gretna, 20-3 1/4; 3. Kracl, Crete, 20-1 1/2; triple jump--1. Kelly, Gretna, 41-7; 2. Kerr, Adams Central, 41-3 1/2; 3. Wingrove, Waverly, 41-3 1/4; discus--1. Bessler, Crete, 158-5; 2. Wubbels, Norris, 142-1; 3. Jansen, Gretna, 141-3; shot put--1. Holt, Norris, 52-11; 2. Bessler, Crete, 50-0 1/4; 3. Witt, Norris, 48-6 3/4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Gretna 156, Beatrice 117, Norris 113½, Waverly 78, Adams Central 28, Crete 13, Omaha Gross 12½, Nebraska City 4, Ralston 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.52; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.65; 3. Heck, Gretna, :12.75; 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.61; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.73; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :26.25; 400--1. Depalma, Waverly, :58.10; 2. Rose, Gretna, :58.51; 3. Hildebrand, Gretna, 1:02.97; 800--1. Thomas, Norris, 2:22.30; 2. Swanson, Beatrice, 2:25.37; 3. Jansen, Omaha Gross, 2:26.57; 1,600--1. Bricker, Gretna, 5:20.50; 2. Zavala, Norris, 5:33.33; 3. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:40.40; 3,200--1. Bricker, Gretna, 11:55.81; 2. Stender, Gretna, 12:56.87; 3. Havlat, Norris, 13:06.14; 100 hurdles--1. Webster, Gretna, :15.73; 2. Schwisow, :16.87; 3. Maly, Crete, :16.95; 300 hurdles--1. Clarke, Waverly, :48.10; 2. Mousel, Adams Central, :48.37; 3. Webster, Gretna, :50.09; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :49.78; 2. Norris, :50.07; 3. Gretna, :50.94; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Waldo, Clarke, Rice, Depalma), 4:07.92; 2. Gretna, 4:09.56; 3. Adams Central, 4:12.13; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Waldo, Benes, Gross, Depalma), 9:55.92; 2. Beatrice, 10:01.42; 3. Gretna, 11:02.18;
high jump--1. Heckenlively, Gretna, 5-4; 2. Clarke, Waverly, 5-0; 3. Rice, Norris, 5-0; pole vault--1. Evans, Gretna, 11-0; 2. Bischoff, Norris, 9-10; 3. Swanson, Beatrice, 9-10; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 18-9; 2. Wiseman, Gretna, 17-2; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 16-4 1/2; triple jump--1. Wiseman, Gretna, 35-4; 2. Williams, Norris, 35-1; 3. Heck, Gretna, 34-7; discus--1. Kircher, Norris, 119-10; 2. Reimer, Gretna, 116-8; 3. Brown, Norris, 115-1; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 43-8 3/4; 2. Kircher, Norris, 38-7; 3. Heckenlively, 38-6 1/2.
GEORGE ANDERSON INVITATIONAL
At Omaha North
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 110, Kearney 107, Fremont 98, Lincoln Pius X 83, Millard South 42, Omaha North 36, Grand Island 28, Omaha Burke 21, Omaha South 1.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.83; 200--Moore, Fremont, :22.40; 400--Knox, Omaha North, :50.19; 800--Greisen, Pius X, 1:55.85; 1,600--Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 4:35.51; 3,200--Gonzalez, Fremont, 9:40.91; 110 hurdles--Kieny, Creighton Prep, :15.04; 300 hurdles--Mattern, Pius X, :40.53; 400 relay--Creighton Prep (Shedrack, Gillogy, Jones, Pargo), :42.60; 1,600 relay--Creighton Prep (Jones, Gillogly, Noon, Lanphier), 3:23.91; 3,200 relay--Fremont (Baker, Waters, Miller, Taylor), 7:42.42;
shot put--Flegel, Millard South, 52-8 1/2; discus--Kieny, Creighton Prep, 162-1; high jump--Buman, Grand Island, 6-4; pole vault--Sellon, Fremont, 15-0; long jump--Miller, Kearney, 21-1 1/4; triple jump--Grosserode, Pius X, 47-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 110, Lincoln Pius X 102, Kearney 89, Millard South 81, Omaha Burke 65, Omaha North 32, Omaha Marian 22, Grand Island 16, Omaha South 6, Omaha Benson 4.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--Gleason, Fremont, :12.66; 200--Johnson, Omaha Burke, :25.51; 400--Dillon, Fremont, :57.68; 800--Prichard, Pius X, 2:24.89; 1,600--Stava, Kearney, 5:26.50; 3,200--Bonsall, Kearney, 12:08.97; 100 hurdles--Campos, Pius X, :14.59; 300 hurdles--Campos, Pius X, :44.30; 400 relay--Omaha Burke (Franklin, Johnson, Thompson, Carbonella-Smith), :48.97; 1,600 relay--Fremont (McCabe, Gleason, Sheppard, Cooper), 4:07.57; 3,200 relay--Pius X (Chapman, Doering, Patzel, Gokie), 10:09.60;
shot put--Kinning, Fremont, 38-5; discus--Dowty, Fremont, 122-9; high jump--Peoples, Omaha Burke, 5-4; pole vault--Newill, Fremont, 11-6; long jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 17-6 3/4; triple jump--Kaasch, Millard South, 37-4.