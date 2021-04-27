Prep track and field results, 4/27

Track
CONESTOGA INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wilber-Clatonia 153, Plattsmouth 134, Platteview 64, Freeman 51, Ashland-Greenwood 40, Lincoln Lutheran 40, Elmwood-Murdock 29, Conestoga 11, Palmyra 3, Weeping Water 2.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Sugden, Freeman, :11.10; 2. Jacobsen, Wilber-Clatonia, :11.19; 3. Baker, Plattsmouth, :11.30; 200--1. Sugden, Freeman, :22.69; 2. Jacobsen, Wilber-Clatonia, :22.78; 3. Baker, Plattsmouth, :23.36; 400--1. Sugden, Freeman, :50.14; 2. Rudie, Platteview, :51.27; 3. Stewart, Platteview, :51.66; 800--1. Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 2:07.08; 2. Nafzinger, Ashland-Greewood, 2:09.48; 3. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 2:10.84; 1,600--1. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 4:53.10; 2. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 4:54.24; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 4:59.49; 3,200--1. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 10:17.01; 2. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 10:17.71; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 10:25.36; 110 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.02; 2. Aguilar, Plattsmouth, :16.33; 3. Jurgens, Freeman, :16.90; 300 hurdles--1. Minshall, Plattsmouth, :43.26; 2. Fox, Conestoga, :43.32; 3. Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, :43.70; 400 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Headley, Witherall, Baker, Minshall), :45.23; 2. Wilber-Clatonia, :45.24; 3. Ashland-Greenwood, :45.79; 1,600 relay--1. Wilber-Clatonia (Broz, Hoover, Wenz, Lokken), 3:33.34; 2. Platteview, 3:33.83; 3. Plattsmouth, 3:45.45; 3,200 relay--1. Wilber-Clatonia (Wenz, Hoover, Zoubek, Lokken), 8:36.65; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 8:47.83; 3. Plattsmouth, 9:12.24.
high jump--1. Aguilar, Plattsmouth, 6-2; 2. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 6-2; 3. Osterhaus, Freeman, 5-10; pole vault--1. Minshall, Plattsmouth, 13-1; 2. Bidrowsky, Platteview, 12-6; 3. Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, 12-0; long jump--1. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 20-2½; 2. Aguilar, Plattsmouth, 19-9½; 3. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 19-8; triple jump--1. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 42-7½; 2. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 42-2; 3. Smith, Plattsmouth, 40-11; shot put--1. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 47-3; 2. Kotas, Wilber-Clatonia, 45-6; 3. Campbell, Platteview, 44-8; discus--1. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 150-1; 2. Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 131-6; 3. Zaliauskas, Plattsmouth, 128-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Plattsmouth 124, Platteview 98, Lincoln Lutheran 80, Ashland-Greenwood 70, Elmwood-Murdock 38, Conestoga 35, Wilber-Clatonia 33, Freeman 30, Palmyra 19.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Berger, Plattsmouth, :13:00; 2. Williams, Platteview, :13.12; 3. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :13.28; 200--1. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :27.44; 2. Macias, Plattsmouth, :27.66; 3. Derby, Platteview, :28.21; 400--1. Meisinger, Plattsmouth, 1:02.46; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 1:03.92; 3. Tagel, Platteview, 1:05.20; 800--1. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 2:28.16; 2. Meisinger, Plattsmouth, 2:30.35; 3. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 2:31.61; 1,600--1. Lawrence, Platteview, 5:41.34; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 5:49.90; 3. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 5:56.23; 3,200--1. Lawrence, Platteview, 12:43.25; 2. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 12:52.74; 3. Parriott, Conestoga, 13:09.28; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.23; 2. Jeffrey, Platteview, :17.12; 3. Rikli, Elmwood-Murdock, :17.26; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :48.13; 2. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :50.31; 3. Field, Plattsmouth, :53.00; 400 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Miller, Field, Druskis, Berger), :53.07; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, :53.12; 3. Ashland-Greenwood, :53.43; 1,600 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Caba, Barnes, Briggs, Meisinger), 4:29.85; 2. Platteview, 4:30.53; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, 4:34.01; 3,200 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Caba, Hobscheidt, Barnes, Briggs), 10:41.59; 2. Ashland-Greenwood, 10:48.49; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, 11:00.92.
high jump--1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-2; 2. Zimmerman, Conestoga, 4-10; 3. Hardy, Plattsmouth, 4-8; pole vault--1. Sand, Wilber-Clatonia, 8-0; 2. Haugaard, Plattsmouth, 7-0; 3. Keith, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-0; long jump--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 16-2; 2. Horton, Ashland-Greenwood, 14-9½; 3. Blahauvietz, Lincoln Lutheran, 14-8; triple jump--1. Jeffrey, Platteview, 33-5½; 2. Davis, Palmyra, 31-1¼; 3. Harms, Ashland-Greenwood, 31-0¾; shot put--1. Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran, 37-3½; 2. Haner, Freeman, 35-0; 3. Knust, Plattsmouth, 34-2; discus--1. Guenther, Platteview, 110-2; 2. Karschner, Platteview, 109-4; 3. Haner, Freeman, 100-10.
FALLS CITY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Auburn 183, Falls City 127, Johnson County Central 83, Nebraska City 79, Southern 30, Horton (Kan.) 15.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bradley, Southern, :11.04; 2. Heckenlively, Falls City, :11.54; 3. Kreifels, Falls City, :11.74; 200--1. Bradley, Southern, :22.24; 2. Kreifels, Falls City, :23.54; 3. Hug, Auburn, :24.44; 400--1. Sjulin, Nebraska City, :54.24; 2. Boellstorff, Auburn, :55.74; 3. M. Binder, Auburn, :56.24; 800--1. Clark, Nebraska City, 2:11.8; 2. Hawley, Falls City, 2:13.8; 3. Cabella, JCC, 2:16.6; 1,600--1. Rico, Nebraska City, 5:00.0; 2. Bottom, Falls City, 5:04.0; 3. Houghton, Nebraska City, 5:18.9; 3,200--1. Rico, Nebraska City, 11:06.9; 2. Bottom, Falls City, 11:10.9; 3. Huskey, JCC, 11:32.1; 110 hurdles--1. Clark, Auburn, :16.7; 2. Shriver, Auburn, :17.3; 3. Vitosh, Falls City, :17.8; 300 hurdles--1. Clark, Auburn, :43.2; 2. Shriver, Auburn, :44.7; 3. Vice, Falls City, :44.8; 400 relay--1. Auburn (R. Binder, Hug, Clark, Boellstorff), :45.3; 2. Falls City, :45.5: 3. JCC, :46.7; 1,600 relay--1. Auburn (M. Binder, R. Binder, Frary, Boellstorff), 3:46.6; 2. JCC, 3:53.7; 3. Nebraska City, 3:58.2; 3,200 relay--1. Nebraska City (Clark, Houghton, Rico, Davis), 8:59.4; 2. Falls City, 9:06.1; 3. Southern, 9:51.3.
high jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 5-8¼; 2. Shriver, Auburn, 5-8; 3. Vitosh, Falls City, 5'6; pole vault--1. Unruh, Auburn, 12-0; 2. Boellstorff, Auburn, 10-6; 3. Perry, Auburn, 10-0; long jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 21-0; 2. R. Binder, Auburn, 20-4; 3. Heckenlively, Falls City, 20-3¼; triple jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 41-8¾; 2. Hogue, Falls City, 39-10¾; 3. Roybal, Auburn, 37-11½; shot put--1. Holthus, JCC, 45-11; 2. Lunsford, Falls City, 44-3; 3. Ottemann, Nebraska City, 44-2½; discus--1. Baltensberger, Auburn, 117-4; 2. Agena, JCC, 116'1; 3. Lunsford, Falls City, 107-11½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Falls City 121, Auburn 114, Johnson County Central 113, Nebraska City 91, Horton (Kan.) 34, Southern 16.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Thompson, Falls City, :12.2; 2. Berkebile, JCC, :12.9; 3. Soto, Hortan, :13.1; 200--1. Thompson, Falls City, :25.7; 2. Hoover, Nebraska City, :27.2; 3. Berkebile, JCC, :27.7; 400--1. Soto, Horton, 1:02.9; 2. Hoover, Nebraska City, 1:04.4; 3. Thomas, Falls City, 1:04.6; 800--1. McDonald, JCC, 2:34.9; 2. Pingel, JCC, 2:52.4; 3. Harrah, Nebraska City, 2:55.9; 1,600--1. Binder, Auburn, 5:49.0; 2. McDonald, JCC, 5:59.7; 3. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 6:10.7; 3,200--1. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 13:06.7; 2. Binder, Auburn, 13:28.7; 3. Leyden, Falls City, 13:39.3; 100 hurdles--1. Gilkerson, Falls City, :18.06; 2. Cruz, JCC, :21.01; 3. Ceballos, FCC, :21.07; 300 hurdles--1. Gilkerson, Falls City, :55.6; 2. Kirkendall, Falls City, :57.1; 3. Turner, Auburn, :57.6; 400 relay--1. Falls City (McNeely, Morgan, Thomas, Thompson), :53.7; 2. JCC, :55.1; 3. N/A; 1,600 relay--1. JCC (Rother, Cabrales, Pingel, McDonald), 4:37.0; 2. Nebraska City, 4:39.3; 3. Auburn, 4:39.5; 3,200 relay--1. Falls City (Leyden, Crawford, Feek, Armbruster), 11:33.2; 2. Auburn, 12:13.4; 3. Nebraska City, 12:34.2.
High jump--1. Black, Falls City, 5-0; 2. Kirkendall, Falls City, 4-10½; 3. Swanson, Auburn, 4-10; pole vault--1. Maher, Auburn, 7-6; 2. Ceruti, JCC, 6-0; 3. Castor, JCC, 5-0; long jump--1. Soto, Horton, 16-8; 2. Mowery, Auburn, 16-3; 3. Cooper, Southern, 16'1; triple jump--1. Cooper, Southern, 32-9; 2. Mowery, Auburn, 32-4; 3. Jones, Falls City, 32-3½; shot put--1. Albrecht, JCC, 39-0½; 2. Mitchell, Nebraska City, 37-6½; 3. Darnell, Auburn, 35-7; discus--1. Lambert, Auburn, 99-0½; 2. Darnell, Auburn, 96-9; 3. Mitchell, Nebraska City, 96-5.
PAWNEE CITY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Falls City SH 135, Sterling 125, Pawnee City 86, Parkview Christian 50½, Johnson-Brock 47½, HTRS 40, Cornerstone Christian 27, Lourdes CC 16.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Boldt, Sterling, :11.89; 2. Casteel, Falls City SH, :12.01; 3. Buss, Sterling, :12.10; 200--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, :24.15; 2. Buss, Sterling, :24.42; 3. Maloley, Pawnee City, :24.44; 400--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, :52.66; 2. Page, Parkview Christian, :53.57; 3. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, :54.15; 800--1. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 2:12.21; 2. Stadler, HTRS, 2:14.16; 3. Ault, Parkview Christian, 2:14.89; 1,600--1. Lang, Pawnee City, 5:09.55; 2. Behrends, Johnson-Brock, 5:09.74; 3. Ault, Parkview Christian, 5:15.00; 3,200--1. Hughes, Cornerstone, 10:59.29; 2. Harms, Sterling, 11:10.39; 3. Sherman, Cornerstone, 11:16.66; 110 hurdles--1. Casteel, Falls City SH, :17.28; 2. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :17.90; 3. Simon, Falls City SH, :18.86; 300 hurdles--1. Boldt, Sterling, :42.53; 2. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :43.70; 3. McAuliffe, Sterling, :45.66; 400 relay--1. Falls City SH, :47.14; 2. Sterling, :47.16; 3. HTRS, :47.51; 1,600 relay--1. Pawnee City (K. Gyhra, B. Gyhra, Maloley, Lytle), 3:46.45; 2. Falls City SH, 3:48.51; 3. Parkview Christian, 3:50.16; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City (Lang, K. Gyhra, B. Gyhra, Lytle), 8:48.39; 2. Falls City SH, 8:58.66; 3. Johnson-Brock, 9:19.22.
high jump--1. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 5-8; 2. Goracke, Sterling, 5-6; 3. Harms, Sterling, 5-4; pole vault--1. Dierberger, HTRS, 11-6; 2. Catlin, Falls City SH, 11-6; 3. Lang, Pawnee City, 10-0; long jump--1. Boldt, Sterling, 20-4½; 2. Lee, Lourdes CC, 20-2¾; 3. Page, Parkview Christian, 19-4; triple jump--1. Boldt, Sterling, 41-5½; 2. Page, Parkview Christian, 41-1¼; 3. Lee, Lourdes CC, 41-0¾; shot put--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 47-4¾; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 42-0¼; 3. Schawang, Sacred Heart, 40-11; discus--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 135-6; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 134-5; 3. Osborne, Pawnee City, 122-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lourdes CC 106, Pawnee City 104, Sterling 95½, Falls City SH 72, Cornerstone Christian 55, Johnson-Brock 51½, HTRS 42, Parkview Christian 1.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :13.71; 2. Olsen, Lourdes CC, :14.18; 3. Guido, Cornerstone, :14.32; 200--1. Fulton, Lourdes CC, :27.62; 2. Ludemann, Sterling, :27.87; 3. Meyer, Lourdes CC, :28.37; 400--1. Fulton, Lourdes CC, 1:01.98; 2. Meyer, Lourdes CC, 1:04.87; 3. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 1:05.25; 800--1. Kok, Cornerstone, 2:43.28; 2. Lytle, Pawnee City, 2:43.41; 3. Madison, Lourdes CC, 2:49.11; 1,600--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 6:07.74; 2. Simon, Falls City SH, 6:13.79; 3. Goracke, Sterling, 6:23.86; 3,200--1. Kok, Cornerstone, 12:35.85; 2. Simon, Falls City SH, 12:58.64; 3. Moses, Cornerstone, 13:03.29; 100 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :16.63; 2. Novak, HTRS, :18.07; 3. Lillenas, Johnson-Brock, :19.20; 300 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :48.47; 2. Box, Lourdes CC, :52.46; 3. Lytle, Pawnee City, :54.52; 400 relay--1. Cornerstone Christian, :54.85; 2. HTRS, :55.70; 3. Lourdes CC, :56.60; 1,600 relay--1. Lourdes CC, 4:28.08; 2. Sterling, 4:32.09; 3. Falls City SH, 4:40.66; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City (Gottula, Branek, E. Lytle, M. Lytle), 11:06.00; 2. Falls City SH, 11:29.33; 3. Lourdes CC, 11:35.92.
high jump--1. Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock, 5-0; 2. de Koning, Pawnee City, 4-10; 3. Meyer, Lourdes CC, 4-8; pole vault--1. Gottula, Pawnee City, 7-6; 2. Howe, HTRS, 7-6; 3. Hutfles, Falls City SH, 6-6; long jump--1. Knipplemeyer, Johnson-Brock, 15-2; 2. Box, Lourdes CC, 15-0½; 3. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 14-9¾; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 34-3; 2. Novak, HTRS, 31-10¼; 3. Boldt, Sterling, 31-3¼; shot put--1. Branch, Pawnee City, 35-10; 2. Koehler, Johnson-Brock, 32-9½; 3. Harms, Sterling, 32-7½; discus--1. Branch, Pawnee City, 122-11; 2. Branek, Pawnee City, 110-00; 3. Janssen, Sterling, 107-00.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 135, Bishop Neumann 135, Oakland-Craig 82, North Bend Central 61, Logan View 47, Raymond Central 37, West Pointer-Beemer 29.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Sherman, Wahoo, :11.46; 2. Kavan, Bishop Neumann, :11.66; 3. McDonald, North Bend Central, :11.70; 200--1. Sherman, Wahoo, :23.67; 2. Wiese, Bishop Neumann, :23.87; 3. Kavan, Bishop Neumann, :24.10; 400--1. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, :53.05; 2. Richardson, North Bend Central, :53.58; 3. Meis, Bishop Neumann, :53.61; 800--1. Thiele, Oakland-Craig, 2:07.71; 2. Hoetfelker, Logan View, 2:08.98; 3. Cada, Bishop Neumann, 2:11.33; 1,600--1. Wyllie, Bishop Neumann, 4:56.92; 2. Shellito, Wahoo, 5:00.04; 3. Gatewood, Oakland-Craig, 5:01.65; 3,200--1. Francis, Logan View, 11:06.31; 2. Elliott, Wahoo, 11:41.40; 3. Hannan, Bishop Neumann, 11:55.27; 110 hurdles--1. Pille, Oakland-Craig, :15.14; 2. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.36; 3. Fox, Wahoo, :17.11; 300 hurdles--1. Pille, Oakland-Craig, :41.51; 2. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :41.72; 3. Vedral, Bishop Neumann, :43.06; 400 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Kavan, Vedral, Wiese, Swartz), :44.59; 2. Wahoo, :45.09; 3. West Point-Beemer, :45.17; 1,600 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Fairbanks, Meis, Cada, Wiese), 3:31.05; 2. Oakland-Craig, 3:33;85; 3. Wahoo, 3:35.83; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop Neuman (Cada, Meis, Fairbanks, Wyllie), 8:28.99; 2. Oakland-Craig, 8:44.25; 3. Wahoo, 9:09.48.
high jump--1. Otto, Raymond Central, 6-0; 2. Johnson, North Bend Central, 5-8; 3. Grandgenett, Wahoo, 5-8; pole vault--1. Robinson, Wahoo, 12-0; 2. Deemer, Oakland-Craig, 11-6; 3. Post, North Bend Central, 11-6; long jump--1. Swahn, Wahoo, 19-9¼; 2. Wiese, Bishop Neumann, 19-8¾; 3. Virka, North Bend Central, 19-8¼; triple jump--1. Otto, Raymond Central, 42-0¾; 2. Nelson, Wahoo, 40-8; 3. Wietfeld, North Bend Central, 39-3; discus--1. Uhing, Logan View, 129-10; 2. Lavaley, Wahoo, 129-5; 3. Dale, West Point-Beemer, 128-9; shot put--1. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 48-1; 2. Uhing, Logan View, 47-1½; 3. Brands, Oakland-Craig, 46-4¼.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: North Bend Central 138, Bishop Neumann 115, Wahoo 92, Oakland-Craig 58, Raymond Central 50, Logan View 46, West Point-Beemer 18, North Bend Central JV 5.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Kloster, Logan View, :13.47; 2. Quinn, Bishop Neumann, :13.59; 3. Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, :13.72; 200--1. Kloster, Logan View, :27.17; 2. Mueller, Raymond Central, :27.86; 3. Cleveringa, North Bend Central, :27.92; 400--1. Kloster, Logan View, 1:00.82; 2. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 1:01.88; 3. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 1:02.81; 800--1. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 2:29.05; 2. Kavan, Wahoo, 2:32.92; 3. Furasek, Bishop Neumann, 2:38.68; 1,600--1. Coufal, Bishop Neumann, 5:46.55; 2. Williams, North Bend Central, 5:51.47; 3. Bourek, North Bend Central, 5:57.31; 3,200--1. Beacom, Logan View, 13:12.62; 2. Widlick, North Bend Central, 13:29.26; 3. Jorgenson, Wahoo, 13:54.43; 100 hurdles--1. Emanuel, North Bend Central, n/a; 2. Haislet, Raymond Central, n/a; 3. Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig, n/a; 300 hurdles--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :47.95; 2. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, :48.80; 3. Bosak, Bishop Neumann, :49.67; 400 relay--1. Wahoo (Luedtke, Sears, Luben, Eddie), :53.24; 2. Bishop Neumann, :53.28; 3. North Bend Central, :53.35; 1,600 relay--1. North Bend Central (Williams, Pogjar, Cleveringa, Emanuel), 4:16.68; 2. Wahoo, 4:22.65; 3. Bishop Neumann, 4:23.45; 3,200 relay--1. North Bend Central (Williams, Bourek, Bishop, Emanuel), 10:22.82; 2. Bishop Neumann, 10:51.05; 3. Oakland-Craigh, 11:11.67.
High jump--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 5-4; 2. Pojar, North Bend Central, 5-2; 3. Emerson, Wahoo, 5-0; pole vault--1. Greenfield, Wahoo, 8-0; 2. Boell, West Point-Beemer, 7-6; 3. Bishop, North Bend Central, 7-6; long jump--1. Mueller, Raymond Central, 17-1¼; 2. Sears, Wahoo, 16-6½; 3. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 15-8¼; triple jump--1. Mueller, Raymond Central, 35-2¼; 2. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 34-11¼; 3. Greenfield, Wahoo, 33-7¾; discus--1. Lindgren, Wahoo, 133-3; 2. Halladay, North Bend Central, 126-11; 3. Settles, North Bend Central, 110-2; shot put--1. Johnson, Oakland-Craig, 35-4½; 2. Henderson, Wahoo, 34-9; 3. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 34-7¾.