Prep track and field results, 4/23

YOWELL CLASSIC
At York
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 190, Norris 128, Seward 81, York 37, Beatrice 35, Crete 30, Fairbury 23.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schere, Waverly, :10.83; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :11.06; 3. Johnson, Waverly, :11.28; 200--1. Schere, Waverly, :22.16; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :22.62; 3. Jenkins, Waverly, :22.93; 400--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.78; 2. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :51.01; 3. Pittman, Norris, :51.68; 800--1. Murray, Waverly, 2:01.57; 2. Cooper, Norris, 2:07.62; 3. Bowker, Waverly, 2:10.02; 1,600--1. Cooper, Norris, 4:44.32; 2. Pinneo, York, 4:49.80; 3. Nottingham, Seward, 4:54.47; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 10:30.51; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 10:39.95; 3. Dyer, Seward, 10:49.37; 110 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :14.98; 2. Buxton, Fairbury, :15.96; 3. Languis, Norris, :16.27; 300 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40; 2. Sukup, Seward, :43.50; 3. Languis, Norris, :44.59; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Jenkins, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.92; 2. Norris (Ozenbaugh, Cerney, Flanders, Hausmann), :44.19; 3. Seward (Sukup, Frazey, Brooks, Matthias), :46.33; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:26.34; 2. Norris (Madsen, Macklin, Cooper, Pittman), 3:32.42; 3. Seward (Else, Frazey, Classen, Sukup), 3:45.28; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Connot, Kasparek, Bowker, Murray), 8:34.92; 2. Seward (Dyer, Hochstein, Peery, Nottingham), 8:42.31; 3. Norris (Talero, Boonstra, Pittman, Cooper), 8:52.54.
High jump--1. Scott, Waverly, 6; 2. Burhoop, Waverly, J6; 3. Hausmann, Norris, 5-10; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 13-6; 2. Witulski, Beatrice, 13; 3. Jacobs, Norris, 12-6; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 21-5¾; 2. Brooks, Seward, 20-3¾; 3. Langston, Norris, 20-3; triple jump--1. Wingrove, Waverly, 42-7; 2. Hartman, Waverly, 42-3¼; 3. Chica, Crete, 41-5½; discus--1. Bessler, Crete, 157-2; 2. Kastens, Waverly, 139-8; 3. Snodgrass, York, 137-5; shot put--1. Holt, Norris, 49-8; 2. Brown, Waverly, 49-2; 3. Bessler, Crete, 47-10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 127, Beatrice 108, Seward 92, Waverly 79, York 49, Fairbury 46, Crete 25.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.22; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.35; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.39; 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.43; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.62; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :25.61; 400--1. Depalma, Waverly, 1:02.49; 2. Waldo, Waverly, 1:02.87; 3. Hadley, Norris, 1:05.56; 800--1. Thomas, Norris, 2:29.39; 2. Zavala, Norris, 2:33.39; 3. Starr, Fairbury, 2:34.19; 1600--1. Stuckey, York, 5:21.59; 2. Zavala, Norris, 5:36.41; 3. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:38.45; 3200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:51.11; 2. Hirschfeld, York, 11:53.52; 3. Greisen, Seward, 12:14.60; 100 hurdles--1. Maly, Crete, :16.27; 2. Miller, Seward, :16.39; 3. Mans, Fairbury, :16.65; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Seward, :48.88; 2. Clarke, Waverly, :49.06; 3. Portwine, York, :51.36; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :50.72; 2. Norris (Hausmann, Kircher, Hadley, Bredthauer), :50.78; 3. Seward (Craig, Schulz, Wang, Collins), :52.22; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Waldo, Clarke, Rice, Depalma), 4:16.27; 2. Beatrice (Mahoney, Hatcliff, Frerichs, Swanson), 4:20.84; 3. Seward (Collins, Schulz, Miller, Craig), 4:25.52; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Depalma, Benes, Gross, Waldo), 10:17.68; 2. Seward (Gottschalk, Beisel, Greisen, Sloup), 10:28.07; 3. Beatrice (Swanson, Frerichs, Leners, Perrett), 10:29.74.
High jump--1. Miller, Seward, 5-2; T2. Cole, Fairbury, 4-10; T2. Davis, Fairbury, 4-10; T2. Rice, Norris, 4-10; pole vault--1. Swanson, Beatrice, 10-6; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, J10-6; 3. Bischoff, Norris, 10; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 17-4; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-6½; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 16-¼; triple jump--1. Williams, Norris, 34-3½; 2. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-½; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 32-11½; discus--1. Hibbert, Seward, 145-9; 2. Viger, Seward, 129-2; 3. Rasgorshek, Crete, 117-8½; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 43-1½; 2. Kircher, Norris, 37-8; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 34-9.