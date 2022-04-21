Prep track and field results, 4/21

Track
HAROLD SCOTT INVITATIONAL
At Beechner Athletic Complex
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 118, Lincoln East 106, Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 76, Lincoln High 57, Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 50, Bishop O'Gorman (S.D.) 27, Lincoln Southeast 26, Omaha Westside 20, Omaha Northwest 15, Omaha Bryan 2.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.88; 2. Jordan, Bellevue West, :11.10; 3. Richardson, Bellevue West, :11.14; 200--Jordan, Bellevue West, :22.77; 2. W. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :22.88; 3. P. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :22.98; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :49.90; 2. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :50.17; 3. Miles, Lincoln East, :50.40; 800--1. Miller, Fremont, 1:59.02; 2. Baker, Fremont, 1:59.69; 3. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 1:59.98; 1,600--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:13.17; 2. Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32; 3. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 4:26.37; 3,200--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:12.25; 2. Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34; 3. Graff, Lincoln East, 9:29.56; 110 hurdles--1. Leuty, Lincoln High, :15.00; 2. Plahn, North Star, :15.06; 3. Bauman, Lincoln East, :15.43; 300 hurdles--1. Bauman, Lincoln East, :40.41; 2. Mattern, Pius X, :40.43; 3. Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :40.56; 400 relay--1. Bellevue West (Jordan, Hall, Jenkins, Richardson), :42.61; 2. Lincoln East (Stephenson, Miles, Schnase, Coleman), :43.60; 3. Omaha Westside (W. Okafor, Keifer, Harrington, P. Okafor), :43.75; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Sellon, Waters, Baker), 3:27.75; 2. Omaha Northwest (foneag, Tchibozo, Genoa, Johnson), 3:31.56; 3. Lincoln Pius X (Mattern, Dalton, Steuter, Springer), 3:32.46; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Ladd, Fritz, Miller, Taylor), 8:03.91; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 8:06.35; 3. Lincoln North Star, 8:13.78;
People are also reading…
shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4; 2. Jenkins, Bellevue West, 53-8 1/4; 3. Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 51-3 1/4; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 163-5; 2. Roberts, Bellevue West, 147-4; 3. Wilson, Millard South, 145-10; high jump--1. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-3; 2. Hall, Bellevue West, 6-3; 3. Struck, Bishop O'Gorman, 6-3; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 13-6; 2. Flodman, Lincoln East, 12-6; 3. Hudak, Lincoln East, 12-6; long jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 22-5 3/4; 2. Moore, Fremont, 21-3 1/4; 3. DeFrand, Lincoln High, 20-10 3/4; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 47-2 1/2; 2. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 43-7 1/2; 3. Diu, Lincoln High, 43-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 97, Elkhorn South 82, Omaha Westside 76, Lincoln Pius X 58, Bishop O'Gorman (S.D.) 57, Millard North 56, Lincoln High 55, Millard South 51, Lincoln East 51, Bellevue West 27, Lincoln Southeast 14, Omaha Northwest 9, Omaha South 3.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.80; 2. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.30; 3. Gleason, Fremont, :12.54; 200--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :25.50; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :26.08; 3. Fleming, Bellevue West, :26.42; 400--1. Glause, Fremont, :59.88; 2. Fleming, Bellevue West, 1:00.18; 3. Madden, Elkhorn South, 1:00.27; 800--1. Dillon, Fremont, 2:21.62; 2. Pardy, Bishop O'Gorman, 2:21.88; 3. Wissing, Lincoln East, 2:24.51; 1,600--1. Hardie, Bishop O'Gorman, 4:53.11; 2. Miner, Omaha Westside, 4:53.90; 3. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:57.75; 3,200--1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10;42.60; 2. Young-Oestermann, Omaha Westside, 11:40.14; 3. Bartee, Lincoln High, 11:55.04; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :15.13; 2. Laam, Lincoln High, :16.19; 3. Smith, Lincoln East, :16.20; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :43.76; 2. Smith, Lincoln East, :47.87; 3. Young, Millard South, :48.64; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Giebelhaus, Hekl, Funnah, DeFrand), :47.92; 2. Fremont, :50.25; 3. Elkhorn South, :50.69; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Glause, McCabe, Gleason, Dillon), 4:03.09; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 4:08.23; 3. Bishop O'Gorman, 4:10.69; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop O'Gorman (Pinto, Pardy, Castelli, Hardie), 9:17.24; 2. Lincoln East, 9:32.64; 3. Fremont, 9:47.92;
shot put--1. Ragland, North Star, 43-0; 2. Beachler, Millard North, 41-11 1/4; 3. Kinning, Fremont, 39-4 1/2; discus--1. Wittry, Bishop O'Gorman, 129-2; 2. Beachler, Millard North, 123-7; 3. Adams, Lincoln East, 122-10; high jump--1. Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-5; 2. Bakenhus, North Star, 5-1; 3. Flaschner, Millard North, 5-1; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 10-6; 2. Isaacson, Millard South, 10-6; 3. Hrabik, Millard South, 9-6; long jump--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 18-6 1/4; 2. Laing, Millard South, 17-9; 3. Kaasch, Millard South, 17-6; triple jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 36-9 1/4; 2. Davies, Omaha Westside, 36-5 3/4; 3. Henry, Elkhorn South, 35-9 1/2.
FRED ARNOLD INVITATIONAL
At Schuyler
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 172, Columbus Lakeview 136, Blair 84, Wayne 50, Aquinas 35, Schuyler 35, Columbus Scotus 15.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Sherman, Wahoo, :11.16; 200--Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, :22.59; 400--Slominski, Blair, :51.82; 800--Halvorsen, Columbus Lakeview, 2;04.32; 1,600--Babst, Wahoo, 4:49.28; 3,200--Fricke, Blair, 10:21.31; 110 hurdles--Fox, Wahoo, :15.58; 300 hurdles--Bordovsky, Wahoo, :41.57; 400 relay--Wahoo (Swahn, Edmonds, Bordovsky, SHerman), :44.79; 1,600 relay--Columbus Lakeview (Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen, Ternus), 3:34.33; 3,200 relay--Blair (Lueders, Keeling, Teager, O'Grady), 8:41.90.
high jump--Belsky, Blair, 6-1; pole vault--Robinson, Wahoo, 12-6; long jump--Swahn, Wahoo, 19-11½; triple jump--Nelson, Wahoo, 42-4¼; discus--Lavaley, Wahoo, 163-0; shot put--Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 51-9.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Blair 143, Aquinas 97, Wayne 81, Columbus Scotus 76, Columbus Lakeview 75, Schuyler 28, Wahoo 26.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Stock, Columbus Lakeview, :12.51; 200--Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, :25.86; 400--Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 1:01.23; 800--Ewoldt, Blair, 2:30.98; 1,600--Frasher, Aquinas, 5:44.59; 3,200--Krusemark, Wayne, 12:23.54; 100 hurdles--:15.61; 300 hurdles--Roehrs, Blair, :47.86; 400 relay--Columbus Lakeview (Gibbs, Barcel, Frenzen, Stock), :51.74; 1,600 relay--Blair (Roewert, Ewoldt, Wickwire, Baughman), 4:17.32; 3,200 relay--Wayne (Powicki, Haase, Krusemark, Hasemann), 10:15.36.
high jump--Osmera, Wahoo, 4-10; pole vault--Gailbraith, Blair, 9-7; long jump--Boman, Columbus Scotus, 15-4; triple jump--Boman, Columbus Scotus, 31-9¾; discus--Kruse, Wayne, 111-10; shot put--Kruse, Wayne, 37-3½.
DENNIS SMITH INVITATIONAL
At Papillion-La Vista
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Gretna 123, Omaha Central 114, Creighton Prep 91, Lincoln Southwest 50, Papillion-La Vista South 46, Papillion-La Vista 32, Omaha North 7, Bellevue East 2.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.80; 200--Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.19; 400--Lanipher, Creighton Prep, :49.99; 800--Muse, Omaha Central, 1:56.77; 1,600--Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45; 3,200--Reeson, Gretna, 10:09.05; 110 hurdles--Smith, Gretna, :14.94; 300 hurdles--Brown, Omaha Central, :40.42; 3,200 relay--Papillion-La Vista South (Miser, Bramwell, Stamps, Karas), 8:17.16.
high jump--Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5; pole vault--Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-0; long jump--Lloyd, Omaha Central, 23-5¾; triple jump--Lloyd, Omaha Central, 46-11; discus--Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1½; shot put--Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 53-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 116, Papillion-La Vista South 108, Gretna 99, Papillion-La Vista 80, Omaha Central 38, Omaha North 35, Omaha Marian 20.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Davis, Omaha Central, :12.86; 200--Harbour, Omaha North, :26.17; 400--Schumacher, Papillion-La Vista South, 1:02.36; 800--Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 2:23.13; 1,600--Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:16.51; 3,200--Bricker, Gretna, 11:37.60; 100 hurdles--Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :14.73; 300 hurdles--Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :44.69; 400 relay--Omaha North (Bogard, Wynne, Thomas, Harbour), :50.02; 3,200 relay--Papillion-La Vista South (Garcia, Rosenthal, Swartz, Deleon), 10:09.91.
high jump--Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-2; pole vault--Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 12-0; long jump--Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-1¼; triple jump--Okafor, Omaha Marian, 35-9; discus--Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 120-3½; shot put--Heckenlively, Gretna, 37-3.