Prep track and field results, 4/20

Track
NEBRASKA TRACK & FIELD FESTIVAL
At Papillion-La Vista Stadium
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, :10.90; 2. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :10.95; 3. Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, :11.08; 200--1. Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, :22.14; 2. Marshall, Gretna, :22.36; 3. Clausen, Norfolk Catholic, :22.63; 400--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :51.51; 2. Ruse, Freeman, :52.10; 3. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :52.38; 800--1. Ruse, Freeman, 1:58.55; 2. Davis, Aquinas, 1:58.76; 3. Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.42. 1,600--1. Davis, Aquinas, 4:24.60; 2. Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 4:25.78; 3. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 4:26.25; 3,200--1. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 9:25.70; 2. Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:41.38; 3. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 9:41.38; 110 hurdles--1. Fries, Minden, :15.29; 2. Pille, Oakland-Craig, :15.42; 3. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.43; 300 hurdles--1. Witter, Aquinas, :40.33; 2. Wingrove, Waverly, :40.74; 3. Pille, Oakland-Craig, :40.95. 400 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Jones, Bartak, Pargo, Toliver) :43.57; 2. Aurora :45.40; 3. Aquinas :45.89; 1,600 relay--Creighton Prep (Rodino, Lamphier, Nissen, Toliver) 3:31.14; 2. Waverly 3:31.41; 3. Bishop Neumann 3:34.30.
high jump--1. Marshall, Gretna, 6-7; 2. Starr, Fairbury, 6-4; 3. Napier, Aquinas, 6-2; pole vault--1. Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 16-0; 2. Butler, Papillion-La Vista South, 14-6; 3. Heldt, Papillion-La Vista, 14-0; long jump--1. Bullock, Creighton Prep, 21-6; 2. Wells, Ralston, 21-4¾; 3. Alexander, Gretna, 21-1¼; triple jump--1. Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 42-6½; 2. Wells, Ralston, 42-5; 3. Yindrick, Aquinas, 41-4; discus--1. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 147-9; 2. Rohde, S-E-M, 143-4; 3. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 141-5; shot put--1. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 59-3½; 2. Elge, Aurora, 54-7½; 3. Rohde, S-E-M, 53-2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :12.23 (meet record); 2. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :12.47; 3. Fontana, Papillion-La Vista, :12.60; 200--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :25.40; 2. Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South, :25.63; 3. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :25.87; 400--1. Harris, Omaha Marian, :58.38; 2. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :59.90; 3. Persinger, Waverly, 1:01.66; 800--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:19.86; 2. Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 2:20.64; 3. Charlesworth, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:25.34. 1,600--1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:03.85; 2. Hirschfeld, York, 5:11.02; 3. Godwin, Kearney, 5:17.16; 3,200--1. Miner, Omaha Marian, 10:56.99 (meet record); 2. Godwin, Kearney, 11:02.21; 3. Stuckey, York, 11:40.71; 100 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :15.18; 2. Lauenstein, Waverly, :15.48; 3. Mustard, Columbus Scotus, :15.59; 300 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :45.60; 2. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :46.30; 3. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :46.82. 400 relay--1. Blair (Gre. Galbraith, Beemer, Roehrs, Gra. Galbraith) :51.57; 2. Aurora :52.82; 3. Ashland-Greenwood :53.93; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Qualset, Hartweg, Lauenstein, Persinger) 4:05.65; 2. Kearney Catholic 4:10.86; 3. Blair 4:13.26.
high jump--1. Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 5-8; 2. Wiebelhaus, North Central, 5-7; 3. Moss, Syracuse, 5-5; pole vault--1. Knapp, Elm Creek, 10-0; 2. Schemper, Loomis, 10-0; 3. Galbraith, Blair, 10-0; long jump--1. Fontana, Papillion-La Vista South, 16-7; 2. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 16-6½; 3. Hirschfeld, York, 15-9½; triple jump--1. Ehlers, Columbus Scotus, 34-10; 2. Cunningham, Papillion-La Vista, 34-10; 3. Kosch, Columbus Scotus, 34-5½; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 123-3; 2. Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, 118-11; 3. Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 113-9; shot put--1. Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, 41-7; 2. Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 39-1; 3. Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran, 38-1½.