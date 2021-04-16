Prep track and field results, 4/16

Track
PAT MURPHY INVITATIONAL
At Fremont
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 126¾, Lincoln Southeast 90, Norfolk 88, Lincoln Southwest 82¼, Millard South 59¼, Millard North 57, Columbus 23¾
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Gassaway, Millard South, :11.30; 2. Harris, Millard South, :11.31; 3. Alaga, Millard South, :11.37; 200--1. Moore, Fremont, :23.04; 2. Yrastorza, Lincoln Southeast, :23.20; 3. Mulder, Columbus, :23.56; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :51.31; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :52.20; 3. Rasmussen, Millard North, :52.64; 800--1. Taylor, Fremont, 1:58.24; 2. Baker, Fremont, 2:01.00; 3. Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 2:01.47; 1,600--1. Taylor, Fremont, 4:26.84; 2. Wagner, Fremont, 4:28.18; 3. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 4:29.79; 3,200--1. Waters, Fremont, 9;19.68 (meet record); 2. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 9:33.34; 3. Garcia, Fremont, 10:05.90; 110 hurdles--1. Sellin, Norfolk, :15.22; 2. Williams, Norfolk, :15.46; 3. Buxton, Columbus, :15.88; 300 hurdles--1. Williams, Norfolk, :41.92; 2. Storovich, Norfolk, :42.83; 3. Stursma, Millard North, :43.58; 400 relay--1. Millard South (Alaga, Gassaway, Nash, Harris), :43.89; 2. Norfolk, :44.33; 3. Millard North, :45.35; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Baker, Sellon, Waters, Moore), 3:32.21; 2. Millard North, 3:34.35; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:35.36; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (McGeorge, Wagner, Ladd, Miller), 8:20.21; 2. Millard North, 8:24.60; 3. Norfolk, 8:26.91.
Pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 14-0; 2. Dahlman, Lincoln Southwest, 13-0; 3. Godfrey, Norfolk, 12-6; discus--1. Burton, Lincoln Southeast, 157-6½; 2. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 144-4; 3. Luce, Millard North, 142-11; shot put--1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 50-8; 2. Flegal, Millard South, 46-9½; 3. Summers, Norfolk, 45-10; high jump--1. Thompson, Lincoln Southeast, 6-2; 2. Boudreau, Lincoln Southeast, 6-0; 3. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0; long jump--1. King, Norfolk, 22-0; 2. Moore, Fremont, 21-3; 3. Boganowski, Millard North, 20-11; triple jump--1. Oneal, Lincoln Southeast, 43-6¾; 2. Thompson, Lincoln Southeast, 42-4; 3. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 40-8¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 165.⅓, Lincoln Southwest 147⅓, Norfolk 61, Millard North 48, Millard South 40⅓, Columbus 38, Lincoln Southeast 27.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Gleason, Fremont, :12.68; 2. Lang, Millard South, :12.73; 3. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :12.87; 200--Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :25.87; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :26.79; 3. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :27.00; 400--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :58.23; 2. Dillon, Fremont, :58.24; 3. Tuls, Columbus, 1:00.85; 800--1. Dillon, Fremont, 2:22.79; 2. McCabe, Fremont, 2:22.94; 3. Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 2:24.20; 1,600--1. Bracker, Fremont, 5:17.07; 2. E. Dahl, Fremont, 5:17.07; 3. M. Dahl, Fremont, 5:19.31; 3,200--1. E. Dahl, Fremont, 11:19.71; 2. Nau, Fremont, 11:54.08; 3. Wagner, Fremont, 11:59.37; 100 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :15.63; 2. Garrett, Columbus, :16.13; 3. Williams, Norfolk, :16.60; 300 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :48.94; 2. Williams, Norfolk, :49.41; 3. Thomas, Millard North, :50.69; 400 relay--1. Fremont (Hansen, McKenzie, Perez, Saxton), :50.92; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :51.12; 3. Millard South, :51.95; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Dillon, Glause, McCabe, Hemmer), 4:07.66; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:09.95; 3. Millard North, 4:20.42; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Blehm, Vacek, Schwensen, Jonson), 9:55.98; 2. Fremont, 9:57.13; 3. Norfolk, 10:14.58.
High jump--1. Ries, Norfolk, 5-0; 2. Vihstadt, Millard North, 4-10; 3. Lambe, Southwest, 4-10; long jump--1. Coen, Southwest, 16-1¾; 2. Yates, Millard North, 15-9; 3. Skiff, Norfolk, 15-6; triple jump--1. Lang, Millard South, 36-7 (meet record); 2. Kaasch, Millard South, 35-7¾; 3. Coen, Southwest, 33-11¾; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 10-0; 2. Brownlow, Columbus, 9-6; 3. Lilyan, Southeast, 9-0; shot put--1. Skiff, Norfolk, 39-6; 2. Kinning, Fremont, 38-0; 3. Wulf, Southeast, 37-2; discus--1. Schroer, Southwest, 111-5; 2. Sanchez, Norfolk, 110-7; 3. Dowly, Fremont, 109-9.
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 150, Wahoo 104½, Seward 96, DC West 72, Raymond Central 32, Omaha Concordia 22½, Roncalli/Duchesne 21, Fort Calhoun 20, Omaha South 9.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Sherman, Wahoo, :11.68; 2. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :11.81; 3. Orlich, Omaha Concordia, :11.83; 200--1. Bisbee, Seward, :23.64; 2. Wiese, Bishop Neumann, :23.89; 3. Kavan, Bishop Neumann, :24.16; 400--1. Meis, Bishop Neumann, :53.54; 2. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, :53.69; 3. Schott, Roncalli/Duchesne, :54.42; 800--1. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, 2:08.27; 2. Schott, Roncalli/Duchesne, 2:08.49; 3. Cada, Bishop Neumann, 2:09.09; 1,600--1. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 4:47.32; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 4:47.55; 3. Ali, Omaha South, 4:58.55; 3,200--1. McArdle, DC West, 10:31.12; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 10:36.79; 3. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 10:51.69; 110 hurdles--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :16.01; 2. Vedral, Bishop Neumann, :17.14; 3. Jordan, Omaha Concordia, :17.43; 300 hurdles--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :42.58; 2. Vedral, Bishop Neumann, :42.66; 3. Sassaman, Bishop Neumann, :43.27; 400 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Kavan, Vedral, Wiese, Swartz), :44.68; 2. Wahoo, :45.44; 3. Seward, :46.36; 1,600 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Fairbanks, Meis, Cada, Wiese), 3:36.89; 2. Wahoo, 3:43.44; 3. Seward, 3:51.03; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Wyllie, Meis, Polacek, Fairbanks), 8:44.49; 2. Wahoo, 9:01.72; 3. DC West, 9:02.44.
High jump--1. Otto, Raymond Central, 5-10; 2. Scott, DC West, 5-8; 3. Sherman, Wahoo, 5-6; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 12-6; 2. Robinson, Wahoo, 12-6; 3. Scott, DC West, 11-6; long jump--1. Swahn, Wahoo, 20-3; 2. Roubicek, DC West, 19-11½; 3. Wiese, Bishop Neumann, 19-2¾; triple jump--1. Jensen, DC West, 40-1; 2. Roubicek, DC West, 40-0; 3. Whitaker, Wahoo, 37-10; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 138-3; 2. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 127-11; 3. Lavaley, Wahoo, 124-1; shot put--1. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 48-6½; 2. Pence, Seward, 46-0½; 3. Dickey, Seward, 45-11.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Seward 127, Bishop Neumann 127, Wahoo 76½, Roncalli/Duchesne 68, Raymond Central 44, DC West 43½, Omaha Mercy 26, Fort Calhoun 13, Omaha South 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schulz, Seward, :13.41; 2. Vaughn, Roncalli/Duchesne, :13.64; 3. Collins, Seward, :13.80; 200--1. Vaughn, Roncalli/Duchesne, :28.04; 2. Knobbe, Roncalli/Duchesne, :28.25; 3. Quinn, Bishop Neumann, :28.34; 400--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 1:03.55; 2. Hughes, Seward, 1:05.43; 3. Taft, DC West, 1:06.06; 800--1. Youell, Omaha Mercy, 2:33.03; 2. Nipp, Roncalli/Duchesne, 2:35.21; 3. Coufal, Bishop Neumann, 2:36.79; 1,600--1. Coufal, Bishop Neumann, 5:36.74; 2. Beisel, Seward, 5:41.95; 3. Youell, Omaha Mercy, 5:45.59; 3,200--1. Beisel, Seward, 12:14.97; 2. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 12:19.93; 3. McBride, Roncalli/Duchesne, 12:37.59; 100 hurdles--1. Kratochvil, Seward, :17.79; 2. Lilly, Bishop Neumann, :17.88; 3. Haberman, Bishop Neumann, :18.43; 300 hurdles--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :48.64; 2. Bosak, Bishop Neumann, :50.51; 3. Lilly, Bishop Neumann, :51.40; 400 relay--1. Seward (Wang, Rech, Schulz, Collins), :52.70; 2. Wahoo, :53.05; 3. Bishop Neumann, :53.59; 1,600 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Jurgensmeier, McGuigan, Coufal, Bosak), 4:27.69; 2. Wahoo, 4:31.20; 3. Raymond Central, 4:32.20; 3,200 relay--1. DC West (Malousek, McCarville, Aydt, Malousek), 10:33.67; 2. Bishop Neumann, 10:36.47; 3. Seward, 10:36.72.
High jump--1. Meyer, Seward, 5-2; 2. Emerson, Wahoo, 5-0; 3. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 5-0; pole vault--1. Greenfield, Wahoo, 8-0; 2. Taft, DC West, 8-0; 3. Helmer, Seward, 7-6; long jump--1. Mueller, Raymond Central, 16-5¼; 2. Ringler, Seward, 16-2¾; 3. Chvatal, Bishop Neumann, 15-6¾; triple jump--1. Mueller, Raymond Central, 34-8¾; 2. Greenfield, Wahoo, 33-0½; 3. McGuigan, Bishop Neumann, 32-5½; discus--1. Lindgren, Wahoo, 126-2; 2. Viger, Seward, 115-7; 3. Sharman, DC West, 96-1; shot put--1. Hibbert, Seward, 34-11¾; 2. Sharman, DC West, 33-7¾; 3. Geist, Omaha Mercy, 33-4¾.