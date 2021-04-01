Prep track and field results, 4/1

Track
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 147, Lincoln Southeast 96, Omaha Central 83, Lincoln Pius X 68, Millard North 58, Omaha Westside 48, Lincoln Northeast 13, Lincoln High 11.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :11.44; 2. Dingman, Omaha Westside, :11.52; 3. Dickerson, Omaha Westside, :11.53; 200--1. Toliver, Creighton Prep, :22.82; 2. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :23.03; 3. Pargo, Creighton Prep, :23.34; 400--1. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :52.10; 2. Rasmussen, Millard North, :52.44; 3. Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :53.24; 800--1. Goldsmith, Millard North, 2:03.50; 2. Muse, Omaha Central, 2:04.50; 3. Dalton, Lincoln Pius X, 2:04.59; 1,600--1. Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 4:43.01; 2. Schultz, Millard North, 4:43.05; 3. Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 4:44.25; 3,200--1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 9:23.62; 2. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 9:47.77; 3. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 9:53.85; 110 hurdles--1. Okafor, Creighton Prep, :16.69; 2. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :16.80; 3. Hunsaker, Millard North, :17.07; 300 hurdles--1. Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :42.62; 2. Castillo, Omaha Central, :42.74; 3. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :43.20; 400 relay--1. Creighton Prep, :44.00; 2. Lincoln Southeast, :44.23; 3. Omaha Westside, :44.50; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Dalton, Taubenheim, Butler, Easley), 3:31.61; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:32.76; 3. Millard North, 3:39.73; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Pius X (Easley, Taubenheim, Steuter, Butler), 8:24.96; 2. Millard North, 8:30.50; 3. Creighton Prep, 8:38.92;
shot put--1. Tassemeyer, Lincoln Pius X, 52-4; 2. Bullion, Omaha Central, 49-8; 3. Pettis, Creighton Prep, 46-10; discus--1. Bullion, Omaha Central, 160-6 1/2; 2. Burton, Lincoln Southeast, 148-1 1/2; 3. Haberman, Omaha Westside, 138-8 1/2; high jump--1. Thompson, Lincoln Southeast, 6-2; 2. Stessman, Creighton Prep, 6-0; 3. Dortch, Omaha Central, 5-10; pole vault--1. Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 15-7; 2. Lampert, Creighton Prep, 13-0; 3. Arnold, Lincoln high, 11-0; long jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 21-6 1/2; 2. O'Neal, Lincoln Southeast, 20-8; 3. Tonje, Omaha Central, 20-6; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 45-1; 2. O'Neal, Lincoln Southeast, 44-10; 3. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 44-6 1/2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 141, Lincoln Pius X 101⅔, Millard North 68, Lincoln High 62, Omaha Westside 58⅓, Lincoln Southeast 47, Omaha Central 43, Lincoln Northeast 6.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :12.36; 2. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.70; 3. Davis, Omaha Central, :13.02; 200--1. DeFrand, Lincoln high, :25.26; 2. Davies, Omaha Westside, :26.20; 3. Millard, Millard West, :26.96; 400--1. Millard, Millard West, :59.74; 2. Louthan, Millard North, 1:02.75; 3. Preston, Millard North, 1:03.71; 800--1. Prichard, Lincoln Pius X, 2:30.28; 2. Bies, Millard West, 2:30.34; 3. Festersen, Omaha Central, 2:30.79; 1,600--1. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 5:30.71; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 5:32.11; 3. Agena, Lincoln High, 5:38.82; 3,200--1. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 11:22.22; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 11:29.87; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 11:42.10; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :15.67; 2. Adams, Millard West, :15.82; 3. Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, :16.06; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :46.64; 2. Adams, Millard West, :48.45; 3. Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, :49.20; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Jock, Hekl, Funnah, DeFrand), :49.51; 2. Millard West, :49.72; 3. Omaha Westside, :51.63; 1,600 relay--1. Millard North (Preston, Yates, Goodrich, Louthan), 4:17.03; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 4:19.71; 3. Omaha Westside, 4:19.78; 3,200 relay--1. Millard West (Kutash, Ullman, Weitl, Bies), 10:22.16; 2. Lincoln high, 10:25.82; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 10:35.93;
shot put--1. Beachler, Millard North, 39-10; 2. Wulf, Lincoln Southeast, 35-11; 3. Covington, Lincoln Southeast, 33-5; discus--1. Beachler, Millard North, 107-7; 2. Secora, Omaha Westside, 100-2; 3. Nichols, Lincoln Southeast, 98-1; high jump--1. Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-2; 2. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 5-0; 3. Ullman, Millard West, 4-10; pole vault--1. Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 10-1; 2. Wolsleger, Lincoln Pius X, 8-6; 3. Lam, Lincoln Southeast, 8-6; long jump--1. Adams, Millard West, 17-11 3/4; 2. Millard, Millard West, 17-7; 3. Mactaggart, Millard West, 17-1 3/4; triple jump--1. Thichiot, Omaha Central, 36-4 1/4; 2. Heftie, Millard West, 33-5; 3. Mach, Lincoln Pius X, 33-4 1/2.
LPS OPEN
At Beechner Athletic Complex
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--McCray, East, :11.41; 110 hurdles--Ridder, East, :16.59; 200--McCray, East, :22.97; 300 hurdles--Ridder, East, :44.28; 400--McCray, East, :53.01; 800--Snyder, Southwest, 2:02.55; 1,600--Snyder, Southwest, 4:21.69; 3,200--Myers, Southwest, 10:44.22; 400 relay--Southwest (Stroup, Kauf, Stamps, Consbruck), :45.38; 1,600 relay--Southwest (Fox, Fritton, Kauf, Tasset), 3:44.72;
high jump--1. Hunzeker, Southwest, 6-4; pole vault--Dahlman, Southwest, 13-0; long jump--Hunzeker, Southwest, 20-10 1/2; triple jump--Coleman, East, 45-1; discus--Cappos, East, 167-2; shot put--Cappos, East, 51-8.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Dilsaver, Southwest, :12.56; 100 hurdles--Rowe, Southwest, :15.27; 200--Wood, Southwest, :28.24; 300 hurdles--Rowe, Southwest, :47.49; 400--Muma, East, 1:03.91; 800--Schutz, East, 2:25.96; 1,600--Schwartz, Southwest, 5:21.78; 3,200--Coen, Southwest, 12:22.82; 400 relay--Southwest (Huynh, Plautz, Smetter, Wood), :51.30; 1,600 relay--Southwest (Rowe, Coen, Hohl, Dilsaver), 4:17.98;
high jump--Terwilliger, Southwest, 14-8; pole vault--Stumpff, East, 10-7; long jump--Ventling-Brown, East, 16-4 3/4; triple jump--Hohl, Southwest, 32-11 1/4; discus--Schroer, Southwest, 112-1; shot put--Randall, Southwest, 35-6 1/2.
NORRIS INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 96, Northwest 81, Seward 70, Aurora 66, Boys Town 47, Elkhorn 38, Beatrice 34, Crete 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28, Elkhorn North 25, Ashland-Greenwood 12.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :11.12; 2. Murray, Boys Town, :11.25; 3. Meyer, Norris, :11.26; 200--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :22.67; 2. Meyer, Norris, :23.07; 3. Wieseman, Elkhorn, :23.20; 400--1. Schanou, Seward, :52.28; 2. Sheeks, Northwest, :53.62; 3. Duncan, Seward, :54.13; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:07.62; 2. Salter, Northwest, 2:11.38; 3. Otterberg, Elkhorn, 2:12.28; 1,600--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 4:57.65; 2. Walford, Northwest, 4:58.97; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 4:59.51; 3,200--1. Nottingham, Seward, 10:30.71; 2. Smith, Boys Town, 10:32.70; 3. Pittman, Norris, 10:38.68; 110 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :15.23; 2. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.67; 3. Horner, Elkhorn North, :16.03; 300 hurdles--1. Medill, Norris, :41.70; 2. Horner, Elkhorn North, :42.19; 3. Krieser, Crete, :42.26; 400 relay--1. Boys Town (Bolton, Murray, Pendles, Smith), :44.38; 2. Crete, :46.01; 3. Seward, :46.48; 1,600 relay--1. Norris (Flanders, Cerny, Bell, Cooper), 3:39.59; 2. Northwest, 3:40.64; 3. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:41.21; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (Pittman, Croteua, Boonstra, Cooper), 8:41.62; 2. Northwest, 8:48.72; 3. Seward, 9:04.38;
high jump--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, 6-4; 2. Bills, Elkhorn, 6-4; 3. Owens, Aurora, 5-10; pole vault--1. Carlson, Aurora, 13-3; 2. Knott, Seward, 12-9; 3. Mosley, Northwest, 11-9; long jump--1. Medill, Norris, 21-5 1/2; 2. Smith, Boys Town, 21-4; 3. Rice, Norris, 20-5 1/4; triple jump--1. Brandt, Northwest, 41-11; 2. Staehr, Aurora, 41-6 3/4; 3. Heinrich, Norris, 38-10 1/4; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 158-9; 2. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 157-1; 3. Griffith, Aurora, 154-4; shot put--1. Griffith, Aurora, 52-2; 2. Elge, Aurora, 50-10 1/2; 3. Ballard, Boys town, 49-0 1/2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Northwest 101, Beatrice 81, Norris 74, Elkhorn North 72, Seward 64, Aurora 40, Elkhorn 33, Lincoln Lutheran 32, Ashland-Greenwood 14, Crete 8, Boys Town 8.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.51; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.75; 3. Crosby, Aurora, :12.91; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.94; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.03; 3. Ubanski, Northwest, :26.81; 400--1. Mader, Northwest, 1:01.55; 2. Roby, Northwest, 1:03.70; 3. Baasch, Northwest, 1:04.81; 800--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:23.91; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:24.45; 3. Mader, Northwest, 1:27.39; 1,600--1. Thomas, Norris, 5:47.27; 2. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:49.23; 3. Hughes, Seward, 5:53.80; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 12:08.59; 2. Mead, Elkhorn North, 12:26.28; 3. Beisel, Seward, 12:34.41; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.49; 2. Kratovchvil, Seward, :16.65; 3. Fahrnbruch, Aurora, :16.98; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :48.15; 2. Adam, Crete, :50.57; 3. Kratochvil, Seward, :51.30; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Mings, Baasch, Urbanski, Roby), :51.84; 2. Beatrice, :52.74; 3. Norris, :52.78; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden), 4:16.12; 2. Northwest, 4:20.24; 3. Elkhorn, 4:22.47; 3,200 relay--1. Elkhorn (Yardley, Rease, Metschke, Hartman), 10:14.34; 2. Seward, 10:30.27; 3. Northwest, 10:31.04;
high jump--1. Ringler, Seward, 4-8; 2. Hrbek, Elkhorn North, 4-8; 3. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 4-8; pole vault--1. Knust, Aurora, 10-0; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 9-2; 3. Oblinger, Beatrice, 9-2; long jump--1. Ringler, Seward, 15-10 3/4; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, 15-10 1/4; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 15-9; triple jump--1. Thomas, Elkhorn, 34-10 1/4; 2. Erickson, Aurora, 34-6 1/2; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 32-2 1/4; discus--1. Krzycki-Pangborn, Beatrice, 111-9; 2. Clark, Northwest, 105-9 1/2; 3. Osterhaus, Norris, 105-1; shot put--1. Caspersen, Northwest, 41-4 1/2; 2. Kircher, Norris, 38-7; 3. Burbach, Norris, 38-0 1/4.
THAYER CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Christian 79, Thayer Central 75, Sutton 64, Superior 56, Fillmore Central 51, Fairbury 46, Harvard 35, Sandy Creek 33, Southern 32, BDS 30, Johnson Co. Central 13, Deshler 13.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bradley, Southern, :11.20; 2. Wiedel, Thayer Central, :11.86; 3. Mick, BDS, :11.94; 200--1. Bradley, Southern, :22.97; 2. Heinrichs, Thayer Central, :23.89; 3. Wiseman, Sutton, :24.24; 400--1. Bradley, Southern, :52.14; 2. Wiseman, Sutton, :53.87; 3. Carel, Fairbury, :54.64; 800--1. Fischer, Thayer Central, 2:07.18; 2. Carel, Fairbury, 2:11.30; 3. Fischer, Lincoln Christian, 2:11.76; 1,600--1. Fischer, Thayer Central, 4:50.31; 2. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 4:51.18; 3. Xing, Lincoln Christian, 4:51.47; 3,200--1. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 10:33.07; 2. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 10:40.57; 3. Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:49.59; 110 hurdles--1. Koch, Lincoln Christian, :16.26; 2. Heinrichs, Thayer Central, :16.65; 3. Miller, Superior, :16.71; 300 hurdles--1. Heinrichs, Thayer Central, :41.75; 2. Koch, Lincoln Christian, :42.96; 3. Miller, Superior, :43.42; 400 relay--1. Superior (Zoltenko, Miller, Morris, Heusinkvelt), :45.77; 2. Thayer Central, :45.99; 3. Lincoln Christian, :47.20; 1,600 relay--1. Sutton (Wiseman, Bergen, Haight, Jones), 3:42.65; 2. Lincoln Christian, 3:47.80; 3. Fairbury, 3:51.79; 3,200 relay--1. Fillmore Central (Nichols, Verhage, Hinrichs, Maciel), 8:55.23; 2. Lincoln Christian, 9:04.95; 3. Sutton, 9:11.57;
high jump--1. Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-5; 2. Starr, Fairbury, 6-4; 3. Hansen, Deshler, 5-10; pole vault--1. Okraska, Harvard, 13-6; 2. Nun, Fillmore Central, 13-0; 3. Mick, BDS; 13-0; long jump--1. Wiseman, Sutton, 20-9 1/2; 2. Piper, Harvard, 19-8 1/2; 3. Marburger, Harvard, 19-5 1/2; triple jump--1. Marburger, Harvard, 40-4; 2. Heusinkvelt, Superior, 38-11 3/4; 3. Shuck, Sandy Creek, 36-8 1/2; shot put--1. Baldwin, Sutton, 47-9 1/2; 2. Asche, Fillmore Central, 46-8 1/2; 3. Schnakenberg, Superior, 46-3 3/4; discus--1. Baldwin, Sutton, 152-2; 2. Ardissono, BDS, 140-2; 3. Schnakenberg, Superior, 132-8.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fairbury 92, Superior 78, Sutton 73, Thayer Central 65, Sandy Creek 52, Lincoln Christian 52, Johnson Co. Central 32, BDDS 29, Deshler 22, Fillmore Central 15, Harvard 12, Southern 4.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Gardner, Superior, :13.57; 2. Berkebile, Johnson CC, :13.84; 3. Huhman, Thayer Central, :13.87; 200--1. Gardner, Superior, :27.66; 2. Perrien, Sutton, :28.68; 3. Huhman, Thayer Central, :29.02; 400--Lierman, Fairbury, 1:02.52; 2. Perrien, Sutton, 1:04.74; 3. Heinz, Sandy Creek, 1:06.10; 800--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 2:32.50; 2. Harms, Lincoln Christian, 2:40.65; 3. Schmidt, Deshler, 2:41.76; 1,600--1. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:45.14; 2. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 5:59.96; 3. Schmidt, Deshler, 6:18.07; 3,200--1. McDonald, Johnson CC, 13:27.59; 2. Escritt, Thayer Central, 13:41.72; 3. Barbur, Fillmore Central, 13:52.59; 100 hurdles--1. Mans, Fairbury, :17.32; 2. Huss, Fairbury, :17.49; 3. Griess, Sutton, :17.56; 300 hurdles--1. Griess, Sutton, :50.35; 2. Nierman, Harvard, :50.88; 3. Wells, Thayer Central, :50.99; 400 relay--1. Superior (Rempel, Meyer, Heusinkvelt, Gardner), :53.39; 2. Sutton, :55.21; 3. Sandy Creek, :55.51; 1,600 relay--1. Sutton (Perrien, Huxoll, Robinson, Greiss), 4:30.30; 2. Sandy Creek, 4:31.92; 3. Lincoln Christian, 4:35.60; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Christian (Daniell, Schneider, Cooley, Kassebaum), 10:50.68; 2. Sutton, 11:00.67; 3. Fairbury, 11:12.40;
high jump--1. Souerdyke, Thayer Central, 5-2; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 5-0; 3. Sliva, BDS, 4-9; pole vault--1. Rempel, Superior, 9-0; 2. Ohlde, Fairbury, 8-6; 3. Lierman, Fairbury, 8-6; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 16-10 1/4; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, 15-11; 3. Berkebile, Johnson CC, 15-9; triple jump--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 33-10 1/4; 2. Rempe, Sandy Creek, 33-0 1/2; 3. Heinz, Sandy Creek, 32-1; shot put--1. Hudson, BDS, 40-4; 2. Meyer, Superior, 36-2 1/2; 3. Albrecht, Johnson CC, 33-7 1/4; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 133-10; 2. Hergott, Thayer Central, 110-10; 3. Kobza, Superior 97-4.