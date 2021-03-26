Prep track and field results, 3/26

Track
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Platteview 128, Wahoo 119, Lincoln Christian 97, Ashland-Greenwood 63, Syracuse 52, Falls City 50, Brownell Talbot 14, Tekamah-Herman 4.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 800 relay--1. Lincoln Christian (Hohlen, Fischer, Feauto, McGerr); 2. Wahoo; 3. Falls City; 110 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.8; 2. Koch, Lincoln Christian, 16.03; 3. Brandt, Syracuse, 16.61; 100--1. Sherman, Wahoo, 11.77; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, 12.12; 3. Kreifels, Falls City, 12.27; 400--1. Stewart, Platteview, 51.48; 2. Rudie, Platteview, 51.66; 3. Lausterer, Wahoo, 55.67; 3,200--1. Xing, Lincoln Christian, 10:27.99; 2. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 10:39.48; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 10:42.53; 800--1. Millikan, Platteview, 2:07.89; 2. Nafzinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 2:12.92; 3. Alexander, Platteview, 2:14.59; 300 hurdles--1. Brandt, Syracuse, 41.85; 2. Koch, Lincoln Christian, 42.54; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo, 44.20; 200--1. Rudie, Platteview, 24.25; 2. Kreifels, Falls City, 25.03; 3. Hansen, Lincoln Christian, 25.35; 1,600--1. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 4:53.19; 2. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:56.61; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 5:04.28; 100 relay--1. Wahoo (Sherman, Edmonds, Bordovsky, Swahn), 45.73; 2. Lincoln Christian, 46.67; 3. Ashland-Greenwood, 46.91; 400 relay--1. Platteview (Millikan, Alexander, Rudie, Stewart), 3:37.62; 2. Wahoo, 3:42.29; 3. Lincoln Christian, 3:44.99.
High jump--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-1; 2. Wienk, Platteview, 5-10; 3. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 5-8; pole vault--1. Robinson, Wahoo, 11-6; 2. Block, Platteview, 11-0; 3. Bidrowsky, Platteview, 10-00; Long jump--1. Brandt, Syracuse, 20-0; 2. Keeney, Wahoo, 19-8; 3. Heckenlively, Falls City, 19-6; triple jump--1. Millikan, Platteview, 39-6½; 2. Nelson, Wahoo, 38-2¾; 3. Lausterer, Wahoo, 37-9½; discus--1. Voorhees, Syracuse, 116-11; 2. Jacobs, Ashland-Greenwood, 113-5½; 3. Werner, Syracuse, 112-5; shot put--1. Campbell, Platteview, 43-8½; 2. Lunsford, Falls City, 42-6½; 3. Nolte, Falls City, 42-5½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 100, Wahoo 97, Platteview 93, Ashland-Greenwood 64, Brownell Talbot 52, Falls City 51, Lincoln Christian 49, Tekamah-Herman 16.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 800 relay--1. Syracuse (Wilkinson, Brammier, Ortiz, Sisco), 10:40.40; 2. Lincoln Christian, 10:53.10; 3. Ashland-Greenwood, 10:57. 40; 100 hurdles--1. Jeffrey, Platteview, :17.89; 2. Beckham, Platteview, :18.20; 3. Shipley, Brownell Talbot, :18.22; 100--1. Thompson, Falls City, :13.22; 2. Williams, Platteview, :13.66; 3. Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman, :13.73; 400--1. Shipley, Brownell Talbot, 1:04.55; 2. Greenfield, Wahoo, 1:05.90; 3. Cast, Syracuse, 1:06.05; 3,200--1. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 12:58.21; 2. Leyden, Falls City, 14:04.66; 3. Goebel, Syracuse, 14:39.93; 800--Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 2:29.25; 2. Clarke, Platteview, 2:34.66; 3. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 2:36.84; 300 hurdles--Shipley, Brownell Talbot, :50.11; 2. Stanley, Syracuse, :50.84; 3. Sears, Wahoo, :52.12; 200--Thompson, Falls City, :28.56; 2. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :30.04; 3. Avila, Lincoln Christian, :30.48; 1,600--Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:36.03; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 5:42.18; 3. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 5:45.98; 100 relay--Wahoo (Luben, Sears, Luedtke, Eddie), :53.87; 2. Ashland-Greenwood, :53.88; 3. Syracuse, :55.27; 400 relay--Syracuse (Stanley, Sisco, Wilkinson, Cast), 4:26.68; 2. Wahoo, 4:31.90; 3. Platteview, 4:33.38.
High jump--1. Shipley, Brownell Talbot, 5-1; 2. Olsen, Tekamah-Herman, 5-00; 3. Emerson, Wahoo, 4-10; pole vault--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 9-6; 2. Greenfield, Wahoo, 8-00; 3. Trumble, Platteview, 7-00; long jump--1. Sears, Wahoo, 15-8; 2. Schaeffer, Lincoln Christian, 15-2; 3. Stover, Platteview, 14-11¾; triple Jump--1. Greenfield, Wahoo, 34-3; 2. Thompson, Falls City, 32-10½; 3. Cast, Syracuse, 31-11¼; discus--1. Lindgren, Wahoo, 125-1; 2. Guenther, Platteview, 115-8; 3. Vollerston, Syracuse, 94-1; shot put--1. Guenther, Platteview, 39-7; 2. Vollerston, Syracuse, 32-10; 3. Petrulis, Brownell Talbot, 32-9.
DOANE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 101, Omaha Westside 72, Millard West 71, Papillion-La Vista South 62, Lincoln North Star 54, Bellevue West 46, Columbus 30, Omaha North 28.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: High jump--1. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-8; 2. Kardell, Elkhorn South, 6-2; 3. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-00; pole vault--1. Butler, PL South, 15-00; 2. VanDenBroeke, Elkhorn South, 12-00; 3. Marking, Columbus, 11-6; long jump--1. Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 20-8; 2. Mitchell, Omaha North, 20-3¾; 3. Richardson, Bellevue West, 20-1¾; triple jump--1. Davis, PL South, 42-2¼; 2. Karpf, Omaha Westside, 41-11; 3. Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 41-3¾; shot put--1. Luellen, Omaha North, 49-11½; 2. Riley, Bellevue West, 49-8; 3. Jenkins, Bellevue West, 48-10½; discus--1. Haberman, Omaha Westside, 142-11½; 2. Michener, Elkhorn South, 141-7½; 3. Besack, Millard West, 137-7.
60 hurdles--1. Wiese, PL South, :8.85; 2. Buxton, Columbus, :8.89; 3. Gunn, Omaha North, :9.15; 60--1. Dingman, Omaha Westside, :7.04; 2. Richardson, Bellevue West, :7.07; 3. Davis, PL South, :7.10; 400--1. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :53.72; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :53.80; 3. Ventling, Millard West, :54.79; 3,200--1. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 10:07.44; 2. Goetsche, Millard West, 10:22.45; 3. Bickley, Millard West, 10:22.94; 800--1. Plante, Elkhorn South, 2:03.58; 2. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 2:06.37; 3. Hayden, Elkhorn South, 2:06.86; 200--1. Bretz, Omaha Westside, :23.55; 2. Richardson, Bellevue West, :23.60; 3. Ford, Elkhorn South, :24.15; 1,600--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:19.38; 2. Chot, Lincoln North Star, 4:19.45; 3. Kirchner, Millard West, 4:38.50; 400 relay--1. Millard West, 3:32.23; 2. Elkhorn South, 3:41.70; 3. Lincoln North Star, 3:42.50; 800 relay--1. Lincoln North Star, 8:26.10; 2. PL South, 8:32.69; 3. Millard West, 8:32.86.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 136, Papillion-La Vista South 127½, Columbus 56, Omaha Westside 50, Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln North Star 27½, Bellevue West 26, Omaha North 7.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: high jump--1. Hopkins, Millard West, 5-2; T-2. Moore, Papillion-La Vista South, 4-10; T-2. Moats, Elkhorn South, 4-10; pole vault--1. Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 9-00; 2. Brownlow, Columbus, 8-6; 3. Brodersen, Papillion-La Vista South, 8-00; long jump--1. Holl, Millard West, 18-2; 2. Millard, Millard west, 18-2; 3. Adams, Millard West, 17-10; triple jump--1. Thiyang, Papillion-La Vista South, 37-1; 2. Mactaggart, Millard West, 34-7; 3. Henry, Elkhorn South, 34-3; shot put--1. Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 36-9; 2. Kwapnioski, Columbus, 32-8½; 3. Amenyah, Millard West, 31-8; discus--1. Secora, Omaha Westside, 96-7; 2. Roth, Lincoln North Star, 86-4; 3. Hiesterman, Columbus, 78-4.
60 hurdles--Adams, Millard West, :9.19; 2. Garrett, Columbus, :9.31; 3. Backes, Papillion-La Vista South, :10.08; 60--1. Fontana, Papillion-La Vista South, :8.00; 2. Adams, Millard West, :8.01; 3. Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South, :8.08; 400--1. Tuls, Columbus, 1:01.65; 2. Johnson, Columbus, 1:02.76; 3. Madden, Elkhorn South, 1:02.80; 3,200--1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 11:12.57; 2. Muller, Bellevue West, 12:23.65; 3. McNamara, Bellevue West, 13:04.32; 800--1. Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:28.06; 2. Bies, Millard West, 2:32.82; 3. Kutash, Millard West, 2:35.38; 200--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :26.49; 2. Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South, :26.53; 3. Millard, Millard West, :26.76; 1,600--1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:10.95; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 5:24.61; 3. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 5:25.59; 400 relay--1. Millard West, 4:16.32; 2. Papillion-La Vista South, 4:20.86; 3. Lincoln North Star, 4:21.66; 800 relay--1. Papillion-La Vista South, 10:09.98; 2. Omaha Westside, 10:20.37; 3. Millard West, 10:28.03.