Prep track and field results, 3/24

PIONEER INDOOR MEET
At Doane
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Tri County 113, Sterling 72, Falls City SH 70, Pawnee City 59, Diller-Odell 49, Southern 43, HTRS 30, Johnson-Brock 27, Lourdes CC 18, Friend 14, Lewiston 1.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 60--Bradley, Southern, :07.10; 200--Bradley, Southern, :23.34; 400--Bradley, Southern, :52.99; 800--Stadler, HTRS, 2:14.43; 1,600--Land, Pawenee City, 5:34.23; 3,200--Larson, Tri County, 11:32.79; 60 hurdles--Jantzen, Tri County, :09.49; 4x200--Sterling, 1:40.90; 4x400--Pawnee City, 3:53.33; 4x800--Pawnee City, 9:06.89; high jump--Craw, Diller-Odell, 5-8; pole vault--Garrison, Tri County, 11-6; long jump--Craw, Diller-Odell, 20-4½; triple jump--Lee, Lourdes CC, 42-1¾; shot put--Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 44-8¾; discus--Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 131-05.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Tri County 121, Pawnee City 87, Sterling 85, Lourdes CC 45, Johnson-Brock 31, HTRS 28, Diller-Odell 26, Falls City SH 25, Friend 18, Southern 15, Lewiston 14.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 60--Ludemann, Sterling, :08.15; 200--Fennell, Friend, :28.05; 400--Fulton, Lourdes CC, 1:04.55; 800--Holtmeier, Tri County, 2:38.19; 1,600--Lytle, Pawnee City, 5:58.62; 3,200--Holtmeier, Tri County, 13:10.51; 60 hurdles--Richardson, Sterling, :09.89; 4x200--Sterling, 1:57.29; 4x400--Tri County, 4:44.16; 4x800--Tri County, 11:05.06; high jump--de Koning, Pawnee City, 5-0; pole vault--Schmidt, Tri County, 9-6; long jump--Cooper, Southern, 15-11; triple jump--Richardson, Sterling, 35-3½; shot put--Branch, Pawnee City, 35-7; discus--Branch, Pawnee City, 106-8¾.