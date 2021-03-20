Prep track and field results, 3/20

Track
BULLDOG CHALLENGE
At Concordia
River Division
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 72, Fremont 67, Lincoln North Star 63, Lincoln Southwest 61, Millard West 55, Lincoln Southeast 30, Columbus 27, Papillion-La Vista 26, Omaha Central 23, Papillion-La Vista South 21, Omaha Burke 20.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Chot, Wasserman, Dunaski, Montes), 8:29.77; 2. Fremont, 8:46.89; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 8:51.58; 3,200--Snyder, Southwest, 9:30.10; 2. Waters, Fremont, 9:41.88; 3. Marshall, Millard West, 10:10.16; 60 hurdles--1. Buxton, Columbus, :8.95; 2. Phlan, North Star, :9.12; 3. Wiese, Papillion-LV South, :9.14; 60--1. Dickerson, Omaha Westside, :7.06; 2. Dingman, Omaha Westside, :7.12; 3. Bretz, Omaha Westside, :7.13; 400--1. Mulder, Columbus, :52.83; 2. Hiner, Omaha Westside, :52.84; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :53.19; 1,600--1. Chot, North Star, 4:27.76; 2. Wasserman, North Star, 4:29.55; 3. Miller, Fremont, 4:30.16; 800--1. Taylor, Fremont, 1:59.40; 2. Snyder, Southwest, 1:59.49; 3. Baker, Fremont, 2:03.38; 200--1. Dickerson, Omaha Westside, :22.86; 2. Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside, :22.99; 3. Brokaw, Millard West, :23.34; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Mendoza, Sellon, Waters, Taylor), 3:37.03; 2. Lincoln North Star, 3:46.04; 3. Columbus, 3:46.61;
shot put--1. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 56-8; 2. Bullion, Omaha Central, 48-6 1/2; 3. Habeman, Omaha Westside, 46-6 1/2; discus--1. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 176-1; 2. Burton, Southwest, 151-1 1/2; 3. Reynolds, Omaha Central, 150-9; long jump--1. Moore, Omaha Burke, 21-2; 2. Hunzeker, Southwest, 20-4; 3. Mayer, Southwest, 20-2; triple jump--1. Williams, Millard West, 42-10; 2. Karpf, Omaha Westside, 42-8 1/2; 3. Hunzeker, Southwest, 41-4 1/2; pole vault--1. Koolen, Southeast, 14-6; 2. Butler, Papillion-LV South, 14-0; 3. Sellon, Fremont, 13-6; high jump--1. Hunzeker, Southwest, 6-0; 2. Koebernick, North Star, 6-0; 3. Dunaski, North Star, 6-0.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 102, Millard West 77, Lincoln Southwest 64, Omaha Westside 44, Papillion-La Vista 33, Lincoln North Star 30, Omaha Central 28, Papillion-La Vista South 26, Columbus 19, Lincoln Southeast 16, Omaha Burke 15.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Bracker, Dahl, Hemmer, Wagner), 9:55.05; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 10:05; 3. Lincoln North Star, 11:27.22; 3,200--1. Hartnett, Millard West, 11:53.86; 2. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 12:00.10; 3. Dahl, Fremont, 12:02.98; 60 hurdles--1. Adams, Millard West, :9.24; 2. Garrett, Columbus, :9.31; 3. Rowe, Southwest, 9:33; 60--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :7.92; 2. Davis, Omaha Central, :7.98; 3. Fontana, Papillion-LV South, :8.07; 400--1. Millard, Millard West, 1:00.38; 2. Dillon, Fremont, 1:01.22; 3. Johnson, Columbus, 1:02.55; 1,600--1. Dahl, Fremont, 5:14.91; 2. Schwartz, Southwest, 5:30.40; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 5:31.12; 800--1. Bracker, Fremont, 2:27.03; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 2:29.80; 3. Hemmer, Fremont, 2:30.80; 200--1. Dilsaver, Southwest, :26.31; 2. Davis, Omaha Central, 26:89; 3. Gleason, Fremont, :27.13; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Dillon, Glause, Dahl, Bracker), 4:14.95; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:15.86; 3. Millard West, 4:17.75;
shot put--1. Ragland, North Star, 35-11; 2. Kinning, Fremont, 35-10 1/2; 3. Smithberg, Papillion-LV South, 35-0; discus--1. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 114-6; 2. Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, 97-9 1/2; 3. Secora, Omaha Westside, 96-0; long jump--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 17-9; 2. Holl, Millard West, 17-8 3/4; 3. Adams, Millard West, 17-7; triple jump--1. Thichiot, Omaha Central, 35-2 3/4; 2. Thiyang, Papillion-LV South, 34-5 1/2; 3. Coen, Southwest, 33-5 1/2; pole vault--1. Lam, Southeast, 9-0; 2. Newill, Fremont, 8-6; 3. Everitt, Fremont, 8-0; high jump--1. Schafer, North Star, 5-2; 2. Dirks, Southwest, 5-0; 3. Peoples, Omaha Burke, 5-0.
DOANE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Hastings 84, Norris 78, Ralston 39, DC West 27, Elkhorn North 15, Crete 14, Falls City 4.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Norris, 8:58.12; 2. Waverly, 9:09.24; 3. Hastings, 9:10.28; 60 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :8.7; 2. Krieser, Crete, :8.88; 3. Horner, Elkhorn North, :09.15; 60--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :7.12; 2. Armatys, Waverly, :7.17; 3. Madden, Ralston, :7.18; 400--1. Nauert, Hastings, :55.34; 2. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :55.41; 3. Sjulin, Nebraska City, :55.60; 3,200--1. Greve, Waverly, 10:50.48; 2. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 10:51.95; 3. Scott, DC West, 11:11.47; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:06.64; 2. Eckhardt, Hastings, 2:06.94; 3. Schroeder, Waverly, 2:13.58; 200--1. Weidner, Hastings, :23.64; 2. Nauert, Hastings, :23.97; 3. Nelson, Nebraska City, :24.23; 1,600--1. Welsh, Hastings, 4:48.68; 2. Boonstra, Norris, 4:54.79; 3. Pittman, Norris, 4:59.83; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly, 3:43.66; 2. Norris, 3:47.21; 3. Hastings, 3:47.22.
high jump--1. Creech, Hastings, 10-0; 2. Studley, Hastings, 10-0; 3. Buettenback, Ralston, 8-0; pole vault--1. Unruh, Auburn, 12-6; 2. Witulsky, Beatrice, 12-0; 3. Harms, Norris, 11-6; long jump--1. Medill, Norris, 21-0; 2. Wells, Ralston, 20-11; 3. Madden, Ralston, 20-0; triple jump--1. Wingrove, Waverly, 40-11; 2. Jensen, DC West, 40-7; 3. Roubicek, DC West, 38-9; shot put--1. Zhang, Beatrice, 50-7; 2. Hanke, Waverly, 45-5½; 3. Kastens, Waverly, 45-3½; discus--1. Djidjoho, Mount Michael, 141-2; 2. Zhang, Beatrice, 137-7; 3. Werner, Syracuse, 131-11.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 84, Beatrice 45, Mount Michael 28, Nebraska City 19, Auburn 14, Syracuse 14.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Waverly, 10:38.99; 2. Elkhorn North, 10:41.30; 3. Beatrice, 10:57.70; 60 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :9.66; 2. Schulyak, Waverly, :10.52; 3. Fuglsang-Philip, DC West, :10.74; 60--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :8.05; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :8.15; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :8.28; 400--1. Persinger, Waverly, 1:02.54; 2. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 1:04.50; 3. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 1:04.55; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 12:22.42; 2. Malousek, DC West, 12:38.98; 3. Mead, Elkhorn North, 12:46.07; 800--1. Waldo, Waverly, 2:36.17; 2. Lange, Waverly, 2:39.07; 3. Leners, Beatrice, 2:45.73; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.86; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :27.30; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :27.72; 1,600--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:47.26; 2. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 5:47.71; 3. Binder, Auburn, 5:54.51; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly, 4:20.57; 2. Elkhorn North, 4:32.85; 3. Crete, 4:38.28.
high jump--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, 5-5; 2. Moss, Syracuse, 5-0; 3. Liss, DC West, 4-10; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 9-9; 2. Hartweg, Waverly, 9-0; 3. Stanley, Syracuse, 8-6; long jump--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 16-2; 2. Mowery, Auburn, 15-11; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, 15-8; triple jump--1. Schwisow, Beatrice, 32-8; 2. Mowery, Auburn, 31-9; 3. Jones, Falls City, 32-2; shot put--1. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 30-4½; 2. Wright, DC WEst, 29-5½; 3. Nolte, Falls City, 28-11½; discus--1. Osterhaus, Norris, 106-6½; 2. Krzycki-Pangborn, Beatrice, 103-6; 3. Mitchell, Nebraska City, 97-11½.