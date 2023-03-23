Track and field season is underway, with some of the state's biggest names already popping big marks. Here's a look at 10 (with a bonus) to keep an eye on as the weather warms.

Girls to watch

Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South: A threat to break the state records in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, Sievers is the defending all-class champion in both events. The Tennessee commit blazed a 4:51.67 in the 1,600 last year and added a 10:27.74 in the 3,200 to move into Nebraska's top five all-time in both events.

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: Another athlete with two state records in her sights. Campos just missed the 300 hurdles mark in 2022, and isn't too far off of the 100 hurdles record either. The Wichita State commit should be pushed, too, with three of the top four finishers in the 100 and four of the top five in the 300 back from last season's state meet.

Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City: A Michigan State commit, Stieb threw 47-5.25 last May to win the all-class shot put title by more than a foot. She also finished second in the all-class discus and is on the shortlist to win gold in both events this year.

Bryn McNair, Chase County, jr.; Sydney Davis, Centura, sr.: The top two all-class high jumpers at last year's state meet return this season. Can either make a run at the Class C state record of 5-foot-10? McNair went 5-8 at state last year with Davis at 5-6. A University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball commit, Davis also led Centura to a state basketball title this winter.

Boys to watch

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, sr.: It's a redemption tour of sorts for one of the nation's best high school throwers after he finished second in the shot put on the final throw of the competition at last year's state meet. He's off to a strong start in that event this year, and his throw of 183-7 in the discus at Thursday's Lincoln Northeast relays currently ranks third in the country.

Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside: Lloyd has a real chance to break state records in the long jump and triple jump, going well past both marks last summer at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon. He's also the defending gold medalist in the 100 meters after edging Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman in 2022. It will be a spectacle every time Lloyd steps onto the runway.

Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, sr.: Speaking of Coleman, the Nebraska football commit finished second in the 100 by .03 seconds and second in the 200 by .01 seconds at state in 2022. He's run a 4.38-second laser-timed 40-yard dash this winter, and surely wants to put on a show before he dons the pads for Matt Rhule. Six-foot-4, 200-pound humans aren't supposed to move like Coleman does.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, sr.; Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, jr.: A bonus here to highlight two small-school stars. Zelasney is 8-for-8 in collecting gold medals in two trips to the Class D state meet. Going 12-for-12 would put him in elite company. Nelson, as a sophomore in 2022, cleared seven feet in the high jump and won the all-class gold with a jump of 6-foot-10 at state.