Prep Glance: Southwest sweeps team titles at Millard North Relays

The Lincoln Southwest track team won both the boys and girls team titles Saturday at the Millard North Relays at Ron Park in Omaha.

On the boys side, the Silver Hawks had five event winners to overtake runner-up Millard North 130-109 in the team race. Three of those winners came in the relays as Southwest took home first-place honors in the 100-meter, 1,600 and sprint relays.

In the field events, Lukas Helms won the high jump at 6 feet while senior Ben Hunzeker won the long jump at 21-1½ feet.

On the girls side, Southwest dominated throughout with nine winners, including eight of the nine relays, from the 15 events. The Silver Hawks scored 164 points, 67 ahead of second-place Millard North.

The Silver Hawks won relays for the 100, 400, 800, 1,600, 60 shuttle hurdles, 160 shuttle hurdles, distance and sprint. Jaida Rowe was a member of three winning relays: the 60 and 160 shuttles, and the 400.

Hailey Watermeier was the lone field event winner for the Silver Hawks, pole vaulting 11 feet.

Fairbury Invitational: Logan Lebo won the 800 and came up third in the 1,600 to lead Lincoln Lutheran to a fifth-place finish. Lebo won the 800 with a time of 2:10.95 and placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:47.95, just three seconds shy of event winner Ethan Walters of Elkhorn. Additionally, the 800 relay took second place and senior Jonny Puelz was runner-up in the high jump (6 feet). Elkhorn North won the 13 team events for 117 points to win the team title.

Adrianna Rodencal continued her dominance in the hurdles winning both the 100 and 300 hurdle events to help Lutheran take sixth on the girls side. She won the 100 in :15.19 and claimed gold in the 300 in :46.32. Elkhorn North won the team title with 110 points.

Doane Indoor Invite: Grant Wasserman won the 3,200 run in a time of 10:05.98 to help Lincoln North Star finish runner-up Friday in Crete. The 400 relay team also won, helping the Navigators who score 84 points. Millard West won with 105. Kinsley Ragland won the shot put with a distance of 41-3 to lead North Star to a seventh-place finish on the girls side.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0: Morgan Armagost dropped in two goals while Nam Ninh scored another to lead the Thunderbolts to a comfortable win on the road. Jack Noel and Joseph Patera contributed with an assist each.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Northeast 1, Lincoln High 0: Jordan Renard scored for the Rockets for their first win of the season at home. Kemper Schaub kept the clean sheet for Northeast.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1: After Kate Vacek tied the game 11 minutes into the first half, Abby Vacek scored the game-winner four minutes into the second half for the Thunderbolts. Reese Borer scored the lone goal for Norris to open the scoring.

Omaha Marian 1, Lincoln Southwest 0: Anna Bragg scored the lone goal in the first half and the Class A No. 3 Crusaders held on from there to sneak by the No. 4 Silver Hawks.

