Prep glance: Rowe wins four events to lead Southwest girls at LPS track open

Jaida Rowe swept the sprint and hurdle events to lead the Lincoln Southwest girls track and field team at Thursday's LPS Open at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Rowe won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.74 seconds, the 300 hurdles in :47.54, the 100 dash in :12.62 and the 200 in :26.02. She set personal-best times in all four events.

Mia Murray won the girls 1,600 in 5:16.46 to lead a 1-2-3-4 finish in the event for Lincoln East. Southwest's Brianna Rinn won the 3,200 in 11:20.37.

On the boys side, Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman won the 100 in a personal-best :10.95, while teammate Joe Volkmer won the 800 and 1,600. East's Sam Cappos threw 56 feet, 10 inches to win the shot put title.

Coleman's time in the 100 is the third-fastest in the state this season.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Pius X 1: The Spartans took singles matches Nos. 2-6 and all three doubles matches to defeat the Thunderbolts at Woods Tennis Center. Gibsen Chapman and Kristina Le won at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and teamed up at No. 1 doubles for another Spartan victory. Cecilia Ulrich picked up the lone victory for Pius X at No. 1 singles.

