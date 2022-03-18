Prep glance: Rodencal outduels Arlington standout to lead Lincoln Lutheran girls in season-opening meet

In a duel featuring two of the state's top hurdlers, Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal edged Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels in the 60-meter hurdles final at the Bulldog Challenge on Friday in Seward.

Rodencal won the race in a meet-record time of 8.99 seconds. Gubbels, who had previous record (:9.28), was second at :9.13.

The Lutheran girls also got a second-place finish from Kate Leimbach in the 60 dash (:8.38). Centennial sophomore Savannah Horne won in a meet-record time of :8.13.

The Lincoln Lutheran boys won the 4x400 relay in a meet-record time of 3:42.24, and finished fourth in the team standings. Milford won the boys team title.

Arlington won the girls team race. Lutheran was fourth.

Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor Invitational: Kate Campos won both the 55 dash and 55 hurdles to lead the Lincoln Pius X girls to a third-place finish at Nebraska Wesleyan. Campos won the dash in :7.29 and claimed first in the hurdles in :8.21. Kat Tvrdy won the 1,600 in 5:45.44. The Thunderbolts also took home both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Millard North won the team title.

On the boys side, Reece Grosserode was the lone event winner for Pius X, claiming titles in both the long jump and triple jump. Joe Dustin was runner-up in the 1,600 in 4:40.15. The Thunderbolts finished third as well, with Creighton Prep winning the team title.

Elkhorn South Invitational: Lincoln East boys and girls each finished in second place. Gabe Miles won two events for the Spartans, with a :51.64 finish in the 400 and running on the 400 relay team that posted :45.40.

Madison Adams won the discus at 117 feet, 8 inches, and was the runner-up in the shot put at 35-7½. Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster won the 100 hurdles in :15.48, and Tasia Sadler finished first in the high jump at 5-0.

Gretna swept the titles.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Class A No. 9 Spartans got goals from Aidan Nachi, Admir Mujkic and Jacob Scharfen to win at Northeast.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Class A No. 2 Spartans opened their season with a shutout at Seacrest Field, getting goals from Lillie Shaw and Jessie Chartier, to go with Northeast's own goal.

