Prep glance: Rinn wins three events to lead LSW girls at Kearney Invite; East boys win, too

The Lincoln East boys and Lincoln Southwest girls won team titles at the Kearney track invitational Friday at Kearney High School.

Leading the charge for the Southwest girls was Brianna Rinn. She won the 400 meters in a personal-best 1 minute, 0.59 seconds, the 800 in 2:17.75 and the 1,600 in 5:14.26. Jaida Rowe won the 100 hurdles in :14.64 and Regan Lambe won the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch) for Southwest.

On the boys side, East's Sam Campos swept the throws titles, winning the shot put with a throw of 58-7 and the discus in a personal-best 177-8½.

The Spartans also got wins from Dash Bauman in the 300 hurdles (:41.31), and Josh Volkmer in the 1,600 (4:38.70) and 3,200 (10:05.95).

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Southeast 0: The Rockets used two second-half goals, including a penalty kick, to fuel their win over the No. 7 Knights at Seacrest Field.

BOYS GOLF

Kearney Invitational: Lincoln Southwest shot a 365 to place 10th at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Kearney won the meet with a 321 and Grand Island (324) was second. Grand Island's Marcus Holling shot a 74 to win by one shot.

