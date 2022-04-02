Prep glance: Plahn leads the way as Gators race to boys title at relays in Ralston

Lincoln North Star won seven of the 17 events at the Gary Dubbs Relays Saturday in Ralston to take home the boys team title 92-87 over second place Millard South.

Connor Plahn was a huge reason for the Navigator's success, taking part in four of the six winning relay teams including the 4x64 shuttle hurdles, 4x160 shuttle hurdles, distance and 4x400 relays. North Star also took home first place honors in the 1,600 medley as well as the 800 spring medley. Matthew Dunaski won the lone field event in the high jump while teammate Max Koebernick was runner-up.

On the girls side, North Star won two events while finishing sixth out of the eight-team field. Kinsley Ragland continued her impressive season with a win in the discus with a throw of 41 feet, 3½ inches. Ragland was also the anchor for the first-place 4x100 weight person relay, which won in a time of 1:05.05.

BASEBALL

Van Metre Invitational: Lincoln High fell behind 5-1 after two innings against Omaha North, then saw the Vikings score eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Links' lone run came in the second inning of the 14-1 loss. Jack Harris went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lincoln High, while Alex Gable and Kyren Koch each added one hit.

