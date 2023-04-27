Pius X’s Campos sets track record

Kate Campos is in the history books.

The Lincoln Pius X hurdler took down a 16-year state record Thursday at Omaha North’s George Anderson Invitational, becoming the first Nebraska high school girl to break 43 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

Campos’ time of 42.80 broke the record of 43.04 previously held by Millard North’s Kianna Elahi, which was set in 2007.

The Wichita State commit had been second on the all-time charts with a 43.10 in 2022.

Frontier Conference: Maria Pastrelo blazed to four gold medals for the Parkview Christian girls at the Frontier Conference meet. Pastrelo won the 100 (:12.91), 200 (:26.68), 400 (1:00.73) and high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches. The Patriots finished fifth with 45 points. Viktar Kachlouski won the high jump for the Patriots boys (6-5), while Maurice Reide took the triple jump with a bound of 43-3 3/4. The Parkview boys finished with 121 points.

BASEBALL

Don Kraft Invite: Class A No. 1 Lincoln East kicked off the tournament at Millard South by defeating familiar foe Lincoln Northeast 12-2. AJ Evasco had two hits and two RBIs, and Chase Nelson threw five strong innings. The Spartans will play Millard South in the second round Friday.

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln High 1: Braeden Sunken had four hits and the Gators used a six-run fourth inning to pull away.

BOYS GOLF

Three Omaha Westside golfers shot 2-under-par 70s to lead the Warriors to a two-shot win over Creighton Prep on a low-scoring day at the Capital City Invitational at Holmes Golf Course.

The Warriors shot a 6-under 282 as a team, edging Creighton Prep’s 4-under 284. Lincoln Southeast was third at 292.

For Westside, Trevor Gutschewski, Christopher Whittle and Jackson Benge each shot 70, as did Creighton Prep’s Kingston Solomon and Millard North’s Sam Vocelka.

Gutschewski won a scorecard playoff for the individual title with Solomon second, Whittle third, Benge fourth and Vocelka fifth.

Lars Wanamaker, playing for Lincoln Southeast’s second team, was sixth with a 1-under 71. Creighton Prep’s Connor Steichen and Teddy Peterson also fired 71 on a day when 12 golfers shot par or better. It took a 74 just to make the top 15.

Porter Nelson and Gavin Gerch each shot 72 to lead Southeast’s varsity squad. Owen Tucker added a 1-over 73.

Lincoln East was seventh in the team race with a 315. Lincoln Southwest shot 322 to finish ninth, while Lincoln Pius X was 10th with a 325.GIRLS TENNIS

Grand Island Invite: Lincoln East claimed the team title with 25 points behind undefeated performances from its doubles squads. Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander went 5-0 at No. 1 doubles while Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare went 5-0 at No. 2 for the Spartans. Lincoln Southeast finished tied for second with 19 points with Omaha Westside, while Lincoln Southwest finished with 18.