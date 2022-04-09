Prep glance: North Star's Plahn sweeps boys hurdles at Millard South invite

Connor Plahn hurdled his way to victory in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to lead the Lincoln North Star boys on Saturday at the Millard South Invitational.

North Star finished second with 85½ points.

Plahn ran the 110 hurdles in 15.24 seconds, while taking the 300 hurdles in :41.29.

Kaidyn Jackson added a win in the long jump for the Navigators with a bound of 21 feet, 1½ inches. Matthew Dunaski finished second in the high jump (6-2) and Max Koebernick third (5-10) for North Star.

On the girls side, Lincoln North Star finished seventh in the eight-team field with 43 points.

Ali Jacobs took the high jump (5-2) for the Gators for North Star's lone individual title. Kinsley Ragland added a second-place finish in the shot put (42-2).

Fremont won both the boys (140 points) and girls (167 1/3) titles.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ram Invitational: Lincoln Christian seniors Jenna Wiltfong and Alyssa Gove took the No. 1 doubles championship with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Elkhorn. Wiltfong and Gove started strong with a clean sweep over Omaha Gross, and a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brownell Talbot. The duo went on to defeat Grand Island Central Catholic to reach the championship match.

Lincoln Christian finished fifth with 25 points.

Molly Looper added a third-place finish at No. 2 singles with an 8-6 victory over Brownell Talbot.

