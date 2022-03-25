Prep glance: Lincoln North Star has two individual titles at Doane Invite

Grant Wasserman won the 3,200-meter run in 10:07.44 to represent Lincoln North Star's lone champion Friday at the Doane Invite in Crete.

Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs edged North Star's Liem Chot in the 1,600 race, winning in 4:19:52, which was .07 faster than Chot.

Matthew Dunaski scored some points for the Gators with a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:06.37). The Gators' 3,200 relay team earned a first-place finish with a time of 8:26.10.

Elkhorn South won the team title with 101 points.

On the girls side, Kinsley Ragland gave the Gators a champion in the shot put (36-9). The North Star girls finished sixth in the team race.

Lyndsey Roth continued North Star's solid run in the throwing events, nabbing runner-up in the discus with a distance of 86-04. The 1,600 relay team snagged a third-place finish.

Millard West won the team title scoring 136 points.

BOYS GOLF

Seward Invite: Isaiah Nunnally shot an 84 for Lincoln Christian to finish runner-up at the Seward Invite on Friday at the Seward Country Club.

Nunnally finished two strokes out from the leader Cole Toovey of Milford, fired an 82. Out of the 10-team invite, the Crusaders finished sixth with a 380. Nunnally was the only top-ten finisher for Christian as Alex Beeman shot a 95 for 22nd and Cade Marshbanks hit a 98 for 26th.

The Lincoln Pius X JV team won the tournament with a 350, 12 strokes better than second place Beatrice. The Thunderbolts had three top-ten placers including Matt Bartek in fourth who shot an 85 as well as Mason Beck and Cole Randall who both tied for sixth with an 87.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ashland Rotary Club Invite: Jackson Feuto placed first in the boys 800-meter run in 2:13.32, .06 seconds faster than second-place finisher Chris Schnizer of Brownell-Talbot, for Lincoln Christian.

Feuto was only one of two champions for the Warriors' boys team, the second being Carter Hohlen who won the 1600-meter run in 4:55.00.

The Lincoln Christian boys placed sixth with a team score of 50½ while Wahoo claimed the team title with 93½ points.

The Warriors' girls team won three events and placed fourth with 77 points. Syracuse won the title with 133 team points.

Arisyn Bratt won the first even for Lincoln Christian with a 1:06.14 in the 400-meter run. Sadye Daniell won the 3200-meter run with a 12:06.70, 1:06.60 faster than the second-place finisher.

Lincoln Christina also claimed victory in the 3,200 relay as the team of Isabella Cooley, Riley Dallman, Makaylee Kassebaum and Ava Schneider won in 11:35.43.

Other notable Warriors finishers include Jacie Rexilius, who placed second in the 100-meter and 200-meter run with respective times of :13.09 and :27.61.

