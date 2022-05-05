 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Lebo, Rodencal pace Lincoln Lutheran track teams at Bergan meet

Lincoln Lutheran dominated the short track Thursday at the Archbishop Bergan track and field meet in Fremont.

Both boys and girls Warrior squads took third place, with the Lincoln Lutheran boys finishing with 83 points and the girls with 96.

Logan Lebo won the boys 800 meters in 2 minutes, 2.81 seconds. He also won the 400 in :50.55, while Brady Franzen won the 3,200 in 10:25.37.

Adrianna Rodencal won the girls 100 in :12.53. Rodencal also blazed to a 300-hurdle victory in :45.18.

Katelynn Oxley added wins in the discus with a toss of 107 feet, 7 inches and in the shot put (34-7).

Bishop Neumann took both team tiles with the boys recording 121 points and girls 151.

Prep track and field results, 5/5
High school track and field logo 2014
