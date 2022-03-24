Prep glance: Grosserode shines as Pius X rolls to win at Northeast Relays

Lincoln Pius X dominated the Northeast Relays Thursday with four victories on the boys side and six on the girls side.

Reece Grosserode took both the boys long jump and triple jump for the Bolts. Grosserode leaped to 22 feet, 4½ inches in the long jump, and 47-10 in the triple jump.

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos had a dominant win the discus with a throw of 151-4. Cappos also won the shot put with a mark of 53-3.

For the Pius X girls, Kate Campos raced to the 100-meter hurdles title in 15.02 seconds. Aubrey Decker also tossed the discus 114-11 for her title.

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 11, Lincoln High 0: Mason Gaines struck out five Link batters, and Trevor Storer added two more as the Spartan duo combined for a five-inning no-hitter Thursday at Den Hartog.

Cooper Erikson added two hits, both doubles, and scored twice while adding an RBI for Lincoln East.

The Spartans had five extra-base hits among their 12. Erikson and Ryan Clementi each had two hits.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: Down 1-0 with 13:22 left to play, the Rockets scored two goals in 1:30. Ivan Eloume tied the game, while Juan Alferez scored the go-ahead goal with 11:52 remaining.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kate Vacek scored three goals, one in the first half and two in the second, to lead the Thunderbolts. Abby Vacek, Bernadette Fulton and Claire Bousquet each scored a goal as well, while Cathi Pham recorded her second shutout of the season.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln High Invitational: Thursday's scheduled meet involving Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln East at Highlands Golf Course was canceled.

GIRLS TENNIS

Grand Island CC Invitational: The multischool event that included Lincoln Christian was canceled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0