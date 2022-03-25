Prep glance: Feuto, Bratt, Daniell win titles for Lincoln Christian at Ashland invite

Jackson Feuto of Lincoln Christian finished first to win the boys 800-meter run at the Ashland Rotary Club Invitational in 2 minutes, 13.32 seconds, 0.06 seconds faster than second-place finisher Chris Schnizer of Brownell-Talbot.

Feuto was only one of two champions for the Warriors' boys team. Carter Hohlen won the 1,600 in 4:55.00.

The Lincoln Christian boys placed sixth with a team score of 50½; Wahoo claimed the team title with 93½ points.

The Warriors' girls team won three events and placed fourth with 77 points. Syracuse won the title with 133 team points.

Arisyn Bratt won the first event for Lincoln Christian with a 1:06.14 in the 400. Sadye Daniell won the 3,200 in 12:06.70, 1:06.60 faster than the second-place finisher.

Lincoln Christina also won 3,200 relay; the team of Isabella Cooley, Riley Dallman, Makaylee Kassebaum and Ava Schneider finished in 11:35.43.

Other notable Warriors finishers included Jacie Rexilius, who placed second in the 100 and 200 in :13.09 and :27.61, respectively.

BOYS GOLF

Seward Invite: Isaiah Nunnally shot an 84 for Lincoln Christian to finish runner-up at the Seward Invite on Friday at the Seward Country Club.

Nunnally finished two strokes out from the leader Cole Toovey of Milford, fired an 82. Out of the 10-team invite, the Crusaders finished sixth with a 380. Nunnally was the only top-ten finisher for Christian as Alex Beeman shot a 95 for 22nd and Cade Marshbanks hit a 98 for 26th.

The Lincoln Pius X JV team won the tournament with a 350, 12 strokes better than second place Beatrice. The Thunderbolts had three top-ten placers including Matt Bartek in fourth who shot an 85 as well as Mason Beck and Cole Randall who both tied for sixth with an 87.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0