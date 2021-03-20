Prep glance: Chot leads North Star boys to third-place finish at Bulldog Challenge; Southwest boys beat Millard West on pitch

Liem Chot won the 1,600-meter run and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team in helping lead the Lincoln North Star boys track and field team to a third-place finish in the River Division at the Bulldog Challenge on Saturday in Seward.
Chot, a senior, won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 27.76 seconds, holding off teammate Grant Wasserman (4:29.55).
North Star's Saylor Schafer set a meet record in winning the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, and teammate Kinsley Ragland added a title in the shot put (35-11).
Returning sprints champion Kate Dilsaver began her season with a gold medal in the girls 200. The Lincoln Southwest senior finished in :26.31.
The Southwest boys were led by winners Drew Snyder (3,200) and Ben Hunzeker (high jump). Snyder won his event in a meet-record time of 9:30.10.
Lincoln Southeast swept the pole vault titles. Brady Koolen won the boys event with a leap of 14-6, and Lilyan Lam won the girls (9-0).
The Fremont girls and Omaha Westside boys won the team titles. Westside was led by Oregon football recruit Avante Dickerson, who won the 60 (:7.06) and 200 (:22.86). His teammate and future Husker Koby Bretz was third in the 60 (:7.06) and second in the 200 (:22.99).
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1: Carter Novasad, Braden Lackey and Ramzy Hamouda each scored to lead the Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks at Seacrest Field.
Homouda, Lackey and Eli Rhodes each finished with an assist.
Millard West tied the match at 1-1 with 28 minutes remaining, but Southwest (2-0) answered with the game-winning goal two minutes later.
Lincoln High 2, Kearney 0: Julian Goertzen-Noriega and Ka Lu Say each scored goals to lead the Links past the No. 5 Bearcats in the first game of the Chieftain Invitational at Bellevue West. Lincoln High later fell to Papillion-La Vista South in the tournament final 2-1. Ronan Parks was the lone goal scorer for the Links.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1, OT: Riley Wells kicked in the game-winner to lift the No. 7 Silver Hawks past the second-ranked Wildcats.
Southwest's McKenna Rathbun opened the scoring off a throw-in early in the second half before Giuliana Gagliolo delivered the equalizer via a free kick.
Southwest outshot the Wildcats 24-7.
Omaha Northwest Invite: Makinley Thomas scored on a penalty kick in the first half, and Kate Wandsnider added a second-half goal to lead Lincoln High to a 2-0 win against Lexington in the championship game.
The Links opened the tournament with a 5-1 win against South Sioux City. Wandsnider, a sophomore, scored two goals, while Taylor Sluka, Lesli Donis and Jazmine Jones each added a tally in a blowout win.
BASEBALL
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln Southeast 10: The Thunderbolts scored eight runs in the second inning to set the tone early.
Jase Woita, Colby Chapelle and Blake Vodicka each doubled and each finished with two RBIs to lead the Pius X offense.
David Swanson reached base four times for the Knights. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.