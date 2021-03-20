Prep glance: Chot leads North Star boys to third-place finish at Bulldog Challenge; Southwest boys beat Millard West on pitch

Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1: Carter Novasad, Braden Lackey and Ramzy Hamouda each scored to lead the Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks at Seacrest Field.

Homouda, Lackey and Eli Rhodes each finished with an assist.

Millard West tied the match at 1-1 with 28 minutes remaining, but Southwest (2-0) answered with the game-winning goal two minutes later.

Lincoln High 2, Kearney 0: Julian Goertzen-Noriega and Ka Lu Say each scored goals to lead the Links past the No. 5 Bearcats in the first game of the Chieftain Invitational at Bellevue West. Lincoln High later fell to Papillion-La Vista South in the tournament final 2-1. Ronan Parks was the lone goal scorer for the Links.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1, OT: Riley Wells kicked in the game-winner to lift the No. 7 Silver Hawks past the second-ranked Wildcats.

Southwest's McKenna Rathbun opened the scoring off a throw-in early in the second half before Giuliana Gagliolo delivered the equalizer via a free kick.

Southwest outshot the Wildcats 24-7.