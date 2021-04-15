Prep glance: Campos leads Pius X girls to Krueger-May track invite title

A sweep of the hurdle events by Kate Campos helped lift the Lincoln Pius X girls track and field team to a first-place finish at the Krueger-May Invitational on Thursday in Elkhorn.

Campos finished first in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.75 seconds and won the 300 hurdles (:46.79). She was second in the 100. Anna Vedral won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) for the Thunderbolts.

JP Mattern won the boys 300 hurdles as the Thunderbolts finished third in the 12-team field with 76 points. Sam Easley won the 400 (:51.13) for Pius X.

Jo Dusatko Invitational: Liem Chot won the 1,600 (4:24.23) and Grant Wasserman took the title in the 3,200 (9:31.34) for Lincoln North Star boys at Omaha Burke. The North Star girls finished in second place in the team standings.

Scott Nisely Invitational: The Lincoln Christian boys finished second at Syracuse with numerous top finishers in the distance races. Gavin McGerr won the 3,200 (10:21.96) and was second in the 1,600 (4:48.43). The Christian girls finished sixth.

BASEBALL