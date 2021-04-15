Prep glance: Campos leads Pius X girls to Krueger-May track invite title

A sweep of the hurdle events by Kate Campos helped lift the Lincoln Pius X girls track and field team to a first-place finish at the Krueger-May Invitational on Thursday in Elkhorn.
Campos finished first in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.75 seconds and won the 300 hurdles (:46.79). She was second in the 100. Anna Vedral won the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) for the Thunderbolts.
JP Mattern won the boys 300 hurdles as the Thunderbolts finished third in the 12-team field with 76 points. Sam Easley won the 400 (:51.13) for Pius X.
Jo Dusatko Invitational: Liem Chot won the 1,600 (4:24.23) and Grant Wasserman took the title in the 3,200 (9:31.34) for Lincoln North Star boys at Omaha Burke. The North Star girls finished in second place in the team standings.
Scott Nisely Invitational: The Lincoln Christian boys finished second at Syracuse with numerous top finishers in the distance races. Gavin McGerr won the 3,200 (10:21.96) and was second in the 1,600 (4:48.43). The Christian girls finished sixth.
BASEBALL
Norris 6, Elkhorn 5: Kale Consbruck scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Class B No. 1 Titans to a 6-5 win against No. 3 Elkhorn in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship game. Landon Meyer homered twice and CJ Hood added another blast for Norris.
Ralston 9, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2: Christian Berry and Josh Kilzer each drove in runs to lead Ralston in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament semifinals. Ryan Raabe had two hits for the Warriors.
BOYS GOLF
Nebraska City Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran won the event at Wildwood Golf Course by seven strokes over Elkhorn North, the Warriors finishing at 366. Max Bartels finished in sixth place and Zach Ringler in eighth both shooting 88.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln East 6, Lincoln High 1: Sophomore Kayma Carpenter scored in each half to lead Class A No. 3 Lincoln East with two goals at Beechner Athletic Complex. Briley Hill, Hailey Peterson, Annie Mulder and Keely Yager also added goals for the Spartans.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kearney Doubles Invitational: Elly Johnsen and Kristna Le led Lincoln East at No. 1 doubles with an 8-3 victory over host Kearney and the Spartans rolled to the team title at Harmon Park. East finished with 90 points with 40 points provided from Johnsen and Le. Lincoln High finished fourth in the 10-team field as Marcia Garcia and Kate Bergmeyer took second for the Links in the No. 2 doubles bracket. The Links finished with 71 points, while Lincoln North Star took fifth with 58 points.
Lincoln Southeast 5, Lincoln Pius X 4: Having split the singles matches 3-3, the Knights took two of the doubles matches for the dual win at Woods Tennis Center. Camilla Ibrahimova and Ally Keitges both won their singles matches, then teamed up to win 8-5 at No. 1 doubles.