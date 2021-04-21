Pius X's Vedral goes from pole vault newbie to state leader; her teammate Campos making leaps, too

It was her friendship with several of the Pius X cheerleaders while doing competitive cheerleading at a gym in Lincoln that convinced her to transfer at the beginning of her junior year in 2019.

She thought that background was perfect for giving the pole vault a try indoors at The TrackVille at the Lincoln Sports Foundation Complex in January.

“My family has been really supportive because they all know that I like to try all this crazy stuff,” said Anna, who will be competing in the 13-team Harold Scott Invitational meet at the Beechner Athletic Complex on Thursday. “The hurdles are a little bit of a daredevil mentality and so is the pole vault, so there’s some similarity there.

“I think they’re all just enjoying the same thing I am just learning the event and how it all works,” added Anna, who is coached by former Lincoln High and Husker pole vaulter Lyon Avila, now the Midland pole vault coach.

“If you would’ve told me last year that this is what I’d be doing, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

When Anna approached Pius X track coach Bill Rice in January about possibly doing the pole vault this spring, he gave her a cautious go-ahead to do it.