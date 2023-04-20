A picture can say 1,000 words.

A fitting moment as Lincoln Pius X track coach Patrick Grosserode made sure his mother JoAnn (Hegler) Grosserode took a picture on April 13 with current Pius X blazer Kate Campos before the Kruger May Invitational at Elkhorn High School.

Joann Grosserode could not attend the meet, but the Thunderbolt coach knew something special was about to happen.

Campos ran a Pius X 100-meter school record time of 12.15 seconds, surpassing JoAnn Grosserode's 1976 mark of :12.2.

The Thunderbolt senior won both the 100 hurdles (:14.59) and 300 hurdles (:43.65) Thursday at the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex and now owns the three fastest times in the 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles in Pius X history.

"It was very important to me that (Campos) ran a 100 some point this year and took a swipe at that," Patrick Grosserode said. "We've had a lot of goals all around the hurdles, but that was pretty important.

"I remember when she broke her first school record, it was a big moment for us. It's all kind of a progression. You want to break school records and then you want to go after some bigger ones, and right now those state records are everything we are training for."

A state champion in both the 100 and 300 hurdles in 2022 and 300 hurdles in 2021, the Wichita State track commit has her eyes on bigger goals than gold. She has the second-fastest time in both events in state history.

"I just want to break both the (state) records in the hurdles," Campos said. "That's the key goal right now. I think I'm really close in the 100 hurdles. I think I just need one good day mentally and weatherwise to get the threes (300). Honestly, the threes (300) and the ones (100)."

But with all the success in her high school career on the track, Campos feels like she is just getting started.

"It meant a lot (setting the record), especially since we had no season freshman year because of COVID," Campos said. "I'm just trying to come back from that every other year, but I feel like this year I'm starting to feel a little more comfortable and confident in my abilities. It meant a lot to come out here and do that and be on the same record board as my dad and some other really good friends."

Patrick Grosserode broke the 200 record set by Campos' dad, Rick Campos, in 1997. At one point the Grosserodes had three generations of Pius X track record holders. His son Reece currently holds the Bolts' triple jump record.

"I think it was kind of a goal, not so much as to be up there with my dad, as to break JoAnn's record," Campos said. "Her son is my coach, so it was just kind of just a thing. My coach broke my dad's record in the 200, so it was kind of one of my goals to break her record and get him (Grosserode) back."

Photos: Lincoln schools compete at Harold Scott Invitational