Pius X's Campos finds a second chance — and another gear — at HAC meet

GRAND ISLAND — Lincoln Pius X hurdler Kate Campos introduced the concept of "second-chance points" to track and field at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
The sophomore’s three-gold-medal day started a bit rough when she ran 16.90 seconds in the girls 100-meter high hurdle preliminaries and failed to make the top eight for the finals.
The HAC, however, has a heat for the ninth through 16th fastest times in the prelims, a consolation heat, so to speak, that can still medal and score team points. Campos blazed to a personal-best :14.99 in that race, which was faster than the :15.08 that Lincoln Southwest’s Jaida Rowe won the fast heat in.
The :14.99 leads the Class A charts and is fourth overall.
Campos turned around moments later to win the girls 100 in :12.33 in her first time to run the event this spring, then added the 300 low hurdles title by finishing in :45.75.
“My mind wasn’t in the game, I just didn’t warm up very well and ran a horrible race,” Campos said, explaining her time in the preliminaries. Her best time coming into Wednesday was :15.18.
“I was a little annoyed and frustrated after that race, so I was pretty determined to do better in the finals,” she added. “I got off to a better start and ran it the way I should.”
A number of teams held back their star athletes to rest them for districts next week or gave them a lighter workload. Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand, the state leader in the girls 100 (:11.67) and 200 (:24.36), didn’t run Wednesday, something Campos noted right away.
“She (DeFrand) would’ve destroyed me, so with her out, I got a chance to see what I can do,” Campos said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be doing this (the 100) next week (at districts), there will be a little bit of a debate about it. But it’s a pretty good time.”
Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary registered a pretty good time in the boys 1,600, his only race of the meet, lowering his state-leading time to 4:15.34. But he had his sights set on Northeast’s 50-year old school record of 4:14.5 and the state record of 4:09.6.
“It’s a good time, but it’s still a little disappointing,” said Romary, who also leads the state in the 800, but didn’t run that event Wednesday. Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Easley came from behind to win the 800 in 1:58.12.
“I was on pace to break the state record (after three laps), then I ran a :65 (second last lap), that’s the slowest I’ve had all year,” added Romary, who will run the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 next week at districts. “The wind definitely played a big factor on that last lap, going into that first part.”
Kearney won the boys team title by a 147½-99 edge over runner-up Fremont. A pair of gold medals by John Yrastorza in the 100 (:10.92) and 200 (:22.65) paced Lincoln Southeast to a third-place finish (78.5 points), while Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos swept the throws, winning the shot put (55 feet, 1 inch) and discus (154-1) to pace the Spartans to a fourth-place showing.
Fremont took the girls team trophy with 139 points, while a pair of gold medals in the 200 (:25.46) and 400 (:57.12) by Kate Dilsaver propelled Lincoln Southwest to a runner-up finish (116½ points).
Dilsaver, a senior who won the Class A girls 100 and 200 gold medals in 2019, lowered her season-best time in the 400, which is second in the state overall.
“I keep getting better at it and I feel like I’m getting stronger every week,” said Dilsaver, a Fort Hays State basketball recruit. “I got a late start (this spring) playing in the state basketball tournament, but it’s a process and I think it’s coming together here at the end of the season.”
The Silver Hawks’ Brianna Rinn moved to the top of the girls 800 season charts with her winning time of 2:17.16.
