Pius X's Campos finds a second chance — and another gear — at HAC meet

A number of teams held back their star athletes to rest them for districts next week or gave them a lighter workload. Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand, the state leader in the girls 100 (:11.67) and 200 (:24.36), didn’t run Wednesday, something Campos noted right away.

“She (DeFrand) would’ve destroyed me, so with her out, I got a chance to see what I can do,” Campos said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be doing this (the 100) next week (at districts), there will be a little bit of a debate about it. But it’s a pretty good time.”

Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary registered a pretty good time in the boys 1,600, his only race of the meet, lowering his state-leading time to 4:15.34. But he had his sights set on Northeast’s 50-year old school record of 4:14.5 and the state record of 4:09.6.

“It’s a good time, but it’s still a little disappointing,” said Romary, who also leads the state in the 800, but didn’t run that event Wednesday. Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Easley came from behind to win the 800 in 1:58.12.