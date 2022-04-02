Pius X's Campos dazzles at Westside meet, says she's 'coming for' state record

OMAHA — Breaking her personal record, the school record and a meet record isn’t enough for Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos.

The defending Class A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles said she has an even loftier goal.

“I just really want to come for that state record,” Campos said, smiling. “I’m coming for it.”

Campos won the 300-meter hurdles at the Omaha Westside track and field invitational Saturday afternoon with a 44.68 electronic time, beating her time in last year’s state meet by nearly two-tenths. By the time she finished, Campos was nearly an entire section of hurdles ahead of the runner-up.

Making it all the more impressive, it was the first time she’s competed in the event this year. With all of her experience in track, Campos still has a lot of time to go after that state record as she’s just a junior.

“It’s weird,” Campos said. “I always forget that I have next year. I think this is the final year, and I’m like, ‘I have to get in all my times.’ It always shocks me that I still have next year."

Campos also won the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.94 and the 100-meter dash with a 12.96. Even with the clean sweep, she came back to the same message after every event.

“It’s kind of exciting and fun, but I definitely think we can improve on times,” Campos said. “There’s always room for improvement.”

On the boys side for Pius X, sophomore Reece Grosserode won the triple jump with a 46-06 and tied for second in long jump with a 21-02.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Grosserode said about his performance. “Conditions were a little bit odd today with all of the crosswinds but pretty pleased with my performance today.”

Grosserode placed sixth in triple jump last year at state and fifth in long jump.

Lincoln High’s Javon Leuty also performed well, earning the boys 110-meter hurdles title with a 15.35, a meet record. He placed fifth last year at state in the same event with a 15.32.

“It’s my first race of the season, so it’s going to be a little shaky,” Leuty said. “Overall, I think I did good. I just need to get my trail leg better and stop hanging in the air so long."

He was also a part of Lincoln High’s 4x100 relay that placed fifth and placed ninth in the 200-meter dash.

“I was feeling a little tight before the race,” Leuty said when talking about the 200-meter race. “That’s not an excuse or anything. I started losing my form 75 or 50 meters before the finish line. It was a good first meet back. … I’m just trying to build for Grand Island next week."

Other first-place finishers from the city include Lincoln Southeast’s Carter Laturerbach in the 1,600-meter race (4:37:19) and Lincoln Northeast won the boys 4x100 throwers relay with a 49:88.

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand did not compete Saturday afternoon. The Florida State track and field recruit is the defending state champion in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0