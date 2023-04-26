The shadow of an all-time great can be a difficult to escape.

But Lincoln High senior sprinter Neryah Hekl is trying to run her way into her own spotlight.

Hekl took another step in that direction Wednesday at the LPS Championships, winning the 100 meters with the top time in Class A this season on a perfect day for track at Lincoln High's Beechner Athletic Complex.

Hekl's :12.12 — perhaps slowed a bit after a false start sent the runners back to their blocks — gave her the lead in the state's largest class and kept her on the path to potential gold at next month's state meet in Omaha.

"From last year, I definitely have felt huge improvement. I’ve been training a lot, waking up early in the mornings, going to practice at six in the morning, and then practice at school. Just a lot of training," Hekl said. "So I definitely see a big improvement."

Last year, by almost any stretch, was a great one for Hekl. She finished third at state in the 100 meters. She was on Lincoln High's gold medal-winning 400 relay team.

But it was Hekl's teammate, Dajaz DeFrand, who stole headlines and turned heads with one record-setting performance after another before heading off to Florida State. DeFrand set a pair of state records at last year's state meet in the 100 and 200.

It wasn't difficult being in DeFrand's shadow, Hekl said. The competition made her better, and DeFrand's generational talent provided a target to shoot for.

But in 2023, it's Hekl's turn. She'll be a gold medal favorite, and she has DeFrand's 11.64 seconds at last year's state meet at the top of her list of goals.

"I was in Dajaz’s shadow a little bit. And even with that, I was still performing good. But it just wasn’t as recognized, I guess, because Dajaz was doing so good," Hekl said. "So now that she’s not here anymore, I’m still pushing to do better."

The goal is to run better than :11.6 by the end of the year, which would, of course be a state record. Hekl believes she can create her own history.

"I just have to lock in and do the training that needs to be done to get there," Hekl said.

Hekl's counterpart on the boys side, Kenneth Williams, won three golds for the Links on Wednesday with victories in the 100 and 200 before anchoring Lincoln High's winning 400 relay team.

Unlike Hekl, Williams has surprised even himself with performances that have inserted him into the state title conversation.

Earlier this year, Williams, aided by a blustery south wind, sprinted to a hand-held time of :10.3 in the 100 that converts to an electronic :10.54. It's a mark that would lead the state, if not for being wind-aided.

Still, Wednesday's :10.7 puts Williams fourth in Class A and just .14 seconds out of leading the state. In the 200, Williams edged East's Gabe Miles at the line — :22.153 to :22.158 — for the fifth-fastest Class A time in that event.

Coming into the year, Williams felt he had plenty to work on.

"I'm surprised where I'm at right now," Williams said. "(Now) I need to get back in the lab and work. Just keep working."

Lincoln Southwest won the boys team title with 153 points. East was second at 115 with Lincoln High third at 80.

East won the girls title by one point over Southwest thanks to a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay to end the meet. The Spartans scored 144 points to the Silver Hawks' 143. Southeast was third at 86.

The day started with one of the best shot put efforts in state history.

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos, the state shot put title favorite and an Arizona State commit, uncorked a toss of 64 feet, ½ inch to set the meet and school record while winning by nearly 14 feet.

Cappos' throw ranks fifth all-time in state history. He broke his previous meet record of 62-5, and also retook the state lead in the event.

Cappos also won the discus with a throw of 183-10. His effort there was nearly 45 feet ahead of second place.

Another big mark early in the meet came from Southwest's Lukas Helms, who went 6-8¼ to win the high jump. Helms' mark is a school and meet record, and the second-best jump in the state this season.

Another East athlete, Berlyn Schutz, continued her blazing pace in the 800 and 1,600. Her time of 2:13.66 in the 800 was just .17 off the meet record, and is the top time in the state by four seconds.

In the 1,600, Schutz finished in 5:00.63. Well off her state-leading time of 4:51.73 on the same track at last week's Harold Scott Invitational, but still good enough to break the meet record by nearly three seconds.

The meet's multiple-event winner was Southeast's Kiarra Fennell, who nipped Hekl in the 200 and also ran on the Knights' 400 and 1,600 relay teams.

Other notable performances included Lincoln High's Davieian Williams going 44-11½ to win the triple jump, a leap that stands as the third-best mark in Class A this year, and East's Mia Murry winning the girls 3,200 in 11:04.45, the third-best time in the state this season.

Photos: 2023 LPS track and field championships