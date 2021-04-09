NU volleyball recruit Lauenstein leaves her mark at the Waverly Invitational track meet with four gold medals

It’s something she enjoys so much, Lauenstein isn’t playing club volleyball this spring to focus on track.

“This is my last chance to put my name at my school,” Lauenstein said. “We have a really good track team this spring, so I want to give this my all.”

Lauenstein’s father, Ryan, passed away in early February, and that also weighed on her decision to put volleyball aside in her final few months of high school.

“Playing volleyball and running track both didn’t give me enough time to really focus on my family,” said Lauenstein, who is still getting in some individual volleyball workouts this spring. “High school sports, you don’t have to do it 24/7, and with track, there’s not very much on the weekends. It was just too much stress for club volleyball right now to play that on the weekends.”

Both hurdle times by Lauenstein on Friday were personal bests and currently rank second in Class B behind junior Kailynn Gubbels of Arlington, who has a :14.69 in the 100 high hurdles and a :46.50 in the 300s.

Gubbels also leads the Class B high jump at 5-6, while Lauenstein’s best this season is 5-4, tied for second with two other jumpers.