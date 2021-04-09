NU volleyball recruit Lauenstein leaves her mark at the Waverly Invitational track meet with four gold medals

WAVERLY — Whitney Lauenstein is counting the days until May 15 when the Super-State outside hitter moves onto campus at Nebraska and begins her volleyball career as a Husker.
But the 6-foot-2 Waverly senior has some unfinished high school business to tend to on the Vikings’ girls track and field team before turning her attention to ripping balls from her outside hitter position.
Lauenstein showed Friday at the Waverly Invitational that she’ll be in the hunt for gold medals at next month’s Class B state meet in Omaha a week after she moves in at NU.
Lauenstein was the only individual triple winner, boys or girls, at the meet, taking gold in the 100-meter hurdles (15.40 seconds), the 300 hurdles (:47.63) and high jump (5-2), then anchored the Vikings’ winning 1,600 relay to lead Waverly to the girls team title by a 113-90 margin over runner-up Norris.
Most volleyball players at Lauenstein’s level graduate from high school in December after the high school season and get started with their rookie college year in the spring semester.
With the NCAA Division I season moved to the spring because of COVID-19, however, those senior standouts have stayed in high school through the end of the school year. But even without COVID, Lauenstein said she wouldn’t have made an early exit to NU because of track.
It’s something she enjoys so much, Lauenstein isn’t playing club volleyball this spring to focus on track.
“This is my last chance to put my name at my school,” Lauenstein said. “We have a really good track team this spring, so I want to give this my all.”
Lauenstein’s father, Ryan, passed away in early February, and that also weighed on her decision to put volleyball aside in her final few months of high school.
“Playing volleyball and running track both didn’t give me enough time to really focus on my family,” said Lauenstein, who is still getting in some individual volleyball workouts this spring. “High school sports, you don’t have to do it 24/7, and with track, there’s not very much on the weekends. It was just too much stress for club volleyball right now to play that on the weekends.”
Both hurdle times by Lauenstein on Friday were personal bests and currently rank second in Class B behind junior Kailynn Gubbels of Arlington, who has a :14.69 in the 100 high hurdles and a :46.50 in the 300s.
Gubbels also leads the Class B high jump at 5-6, while Lauenstein’s best this season is 5-4, tied for second with two other jumpers.
“I think volleyball has helped me improve in all three of my events, even though we didn’t have a track season last spring,” said Lauenstein, who placed sixth in the Class B high jump two years ago at the state meet. “My goal is to make it to state and win state. I don’t have any specific times or heights I want to hit. I just do it for fun.”
Waverly also won the 400 and 3,200 relays to secure the team victory. Beatrice’s Morgan Mahoney swept the sprints, capturing the 100 (:12.52) and the 200 (:26.19) for the only other girl multi-individual event winner besides Lauenstein. York’s Melanie Driewer broke the meet record in the pole vault by clearing 10-9.
Hastings finished on top of the 13-team boys field by a narrow 99-97 gap over Waverly behind distance runner Jaydon Welsh, who won both the 1,600 (4:42.39) and the 3,200 (10:03.47). Other winners for the Tigers were Zaide Weidner in the 200 (:22.56) and the 400 relay, which tied the meet record with a :44.14. Weidner ran the anchor leg in that race.
Other individual double winners on the boys side were Auburn all-state senior basketball player Dan Frary in the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (44-8¾) and Seward thrower Trey Dickey, who won the shot put (48-8) and broke the meet record in the discus (159-2).