Northeast's Romary, Papio South's Crews take the 'smart' approach at districts ahead of state meet

Record performances will have to wait another week for distance runners Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast and Papillion-La Vista South’s Kaylie Crews.
Their first objective in Wednesday’s A-4 district track and field meet at Beechner Athletic Complex was to qualify for the Class A state meet next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium and not spend too much energy in any one race to risk that strategy.
They accomplished both in style, sweeping the boys and girls 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events and taking advantage of ideal running conditions in the process.
Romary, the state leader in the boys 800 and 1,600 charts, won those two races in 1:57.02 and 4:17.05, respectively. That’s slower than his season-best in the 800 of 1:52.51, which is seventh on the state’s all-time charts, and the 4:15.34 which the junior ran last week at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.
Romary won the 3,200 in 9:31.82, meaning all three of his winning times were faster than what he ran at the Norfolk Invitational last month, the only other time this spring he’s run all three distance races in the same day.
“It’s been a good day because I know I’ve improved over the last couple weeks,” said Romary, who is still chasing the Northeast school record in the 1,600 of 4:14.6 set by Ron Greeno 50 years ago. “Coach (John Snoozy) told me to go after a time in the 1,600 if I had anything left after the first two races, but it just wasn’t there for me.
“My first 800 was really slow, my second lap was a 67 (seconds) and that kind of put me out of it (the school record).”
Romary has his eyes squarely set on the state records in the 800 (1:50.82) and the 1,600 (4:09.6) next Thursday at the state meet. He has a friend and rival in Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs who has the same objective, and they could work off each other in changing the top of the all-time charts.
“I’ve been talking to Gabe, and we’re both kind of eyeing those milestones, but especially in the mile (1,600),” Romary said. “It will be the first meet we’ve raced against each other this season, so we’re going to work together.”
Crews, an Alabama cross country and track recruit, took the girls 800 in her season-best time of 2:17.58, while her winning performances of 5:07.44 in the 1,600 and 11:11.24 in the 3,200 were off the pace from earlier in the season. The senior tops the overall state season charts in the 1,600 and 3,200 with times of 5:02.04 and 10:56.99, respectively, which are just outside the all-time top 10.
“I had to be smart today and not jeopardize anything for the state meet next week,” said Crews, a past state cross country champion still looking for her first state gold medal in track. “For Nebraska, this weather is ideal, it’s as good as we’re going to get, so it’s hard to hold back. I just wanted to make sure I scored as many points as I could for my team today and qualify for state next week.”
Crews’ 30 individual points were part of the 139.33 scored by the Titans in the seven-team meet. Millard West, however, moved past Papillion-La Vista South by winning the 1,600 relay, putting the Wildcats at 139.50 for the team title.
The Wildcats were led by Lindsay Adams, who took the golds in the 100 high hurdles (:15.01) and the 300 lows (:46.35).
Lincoln had a pair of girls gold medalists in Northeast’s Tasia Sadler (high jump, 5-3) and Southeast’s Grace Nichols (discus, 115-2).
Gretna took home the boys team trophy by a 111-93 margin over runner-up Millard West, paced by Trevor Marshall’s victories in the 200 (:22.08) and the high jump (6-7).
Southeast senior Brady Koolen, the state leader in the pole vault, won that event by clearing 15 feet, 2 inches. Koolen, a Kansas recruit who is third on the all-time charts with the 16-4¼ he jumped two weeks ago at the LPS Championships, made three attempts at a state record height of 16-8. Cramps in his calf prevented, however, prevented him from getting off any quality vaults.
Southeast’s Maddox Burton rounded out the city boys first place finishers by capturing the discus (167-3).