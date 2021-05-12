Northeast's Romary, Papio South's Crews take the 'smart' approach at districts ahead of state meet

“My first 800 was really slow, my second lap was a 67 (seconds) and that kind of put me out of it (the school record).”

Romary has his eyes squarely set on the state records in the 800 (1:50.82) and the 1,600 (4:09.6) next Thursday at the state meet. He has a friend and rival in Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs who has the same objective, and they could work off each other in changing the top of the all-time charts.

“I’ve been talking to Gabe, and we’re both kind of eyeing those milestones, but especially in the mile (1,600),” Romary said. “It will be the first meet we’ve raced against each other this season, so we’re going to work together.”

Crews, an Alabama cross country and track recruit, took the girls 800 in her season-best time of 2:17.58, while her winning performances of 5:07.44 in the 1,600 and 11:11.24 in the 3,200 were off the pace from earlier in the season. The senior tops the overall state season charts in the 1,600 and 3,200 with times of 5:02.04 and 10:56.99, respectively, which are just outside the all-time top 10.