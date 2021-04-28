Northeast's Romary converts good mojo into record time in 800-meter race at LPS championships

Romary overtook Chot with 300 meters to go and used his speed to pull away at the end.

“My side started hurting about halfway through the race, and I just told myself to stay with Liem, fight through (the side ache) and then try to win it at the end,” Romary said.

For Chot, the win in the 3,200 and the time he registered puts him in a position to collect his first state track gold medal next month after winning the last three Class A state cross country titles.

“This (the 3,200) is still a little short for me, but this is my last high school season so (winning a state track gold) is a huge motivation for me,” said Chot, who is running college cross country and track next season at Temple.

Lincoln Southeast won the boys team title by a 146½-133 margin over Lincoln East, an effort led by senior pole vaulter Brady Koolen’s Class A and meet record of 16 feet, 4¼ inches, an effort that moves him into third on the state’s all-time charts.

Koolen, whose PR is 16-4¾ at the Adidas Indoor Nationals in February, made the winning height Wednesday on his third attempt of the finals after just barely knocking the bar off on his first two tries.