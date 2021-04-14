Northeast's Romary combines his sprinter past with cross country endurance to excel on the track

Snoozy recalls telling Romary that he would eventually become a great miler after watching him run his first cross country race as a freshman. Romary responded at the time that he wasn’t planning on running anything longer than the 400.

That changed in the summer between the freshman and sophomore years when he finished third in the boys 800, 15-16 age group at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympics in a time of 1:55.46.

Now, Romary says his favorite event is the 1,600, which incorporates both his sprinter past with his kick at the end and the endurance needed to excel over the 5,000-meter course in cross country.

He’s seen all the hard work he put in during the winter pay off with success early this season.

“I was waking up at 6 a.m. five days a week and getting into the gym to lift before school, then do my running after school,” said Romary, who finished sixth at state cross country last October as Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot won his third straight Class A state title. “I went to Doane the week before (high school) practice started and did an 800 time trial and ran a 1:56.7 indoors, so I knew my winter training was working.”