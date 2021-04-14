Northeast's Romary combines his sprinter past with cross country endurance to excel on the track

Daniel Romary spent his middle school years competing as a sprinter, but as a freshman at Lincoln Northeast in the fall of 2018, he decided to give cross country a try as a way to add strength and endurance to the end of his races.
Now a junior in his first year of boys high school track and field, Romary is completely dedicated to the long-distance events and has some head-turning times early this season to back up his commitment.
Entering Thursday’s Papillion-La Vista South Invitational, Romary has the state’s fastest time this spring in the 800-meter run (1 minute, 55.65 seconds), 1,600 (4:20.59) and 3,200 (9:23.62), all recorded at three different meets. Romary reeled off the 1,600 time this past Friday at Millard South, the 3,200 performance came at the Omaha Westside Invitational on April 1 and his 800 was at the season opener at the Elkhorn South Invitational on March 19.
Not bad considering the Rocket missed his entire freshman year of track in 2019 because of a groin injury, then had his sophomore season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s amazing to see the competitive edge he has because he missed out on all those races the last two years,” Northeast head track coach John Snoozy said. “I’m not too worried about Dan’s mindset because he reminds me of some of the other great distance runners I’ve coached. He just loves to compete, and the more he competes, the tougher he gets.”
Snoozy recalls telling Romary that he would eventually become a great miler after watching him run his first cross country race as a freshman. Romary responded at the time that he wasn’t planning on running anything longer than the 400.
That changed in the summer between the freshman and sophomore years when he finished third in the boys 800, 15-16 age group at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympics in a time of 1:55.46.
Now, Romary says his favorite event is the 1,600, which incorporates both his sprinter past with his kick at the end and the endurance needed to excel over the 5,000-meter course in cross country.
He’s seen all the hard work he put in during the winter pay off with success early this season.
“I was waking up at 6 a.m. five days a week and getting into the gym to lift before school, then do my running after school,” said Romary, who finished sixth at state cross country last October as Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot won his third straight Class A state title. “I went to Doane the week before (high school) practice started and did an 800 time trial and ran a 1:56.7 indoors, so I knew my winter training was working.”
Snoozy plans to have Romary run the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at districts with the hopes that he can pull off a gold medal sweep in all three events at state. Romary will compete in all three events in the same meet for the first time at next week’s Norfolk Invitational.
Romary already has the school record in the 3,200, and he’s hoping to bring that PR down below 9:20 in the next few weeks. He’s just off the Northeast record in the 800 of 1:55.3 and he has his eyes set on the 1,600 school record of 4:15.0 by Ron Greeno back in 1971.
To crack the state’s all-time top 10 charts, Romary will need to go under 1:53.0 in the 800, 4:14.1 in the 1,600 and 9:12.9 in the 3,200.