North Star's Chot, Norris' Van Brocklin denied a shot at track gold medals after state cross country titles last fall

Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot and Norris’ Zach Van Brocklin are not getting the opportunity to transition their success in cross country last fall into the boys distance events in track and field this spring.
Both were state champions in October as Chot, a junior, won his second straight Class A title and captured the all-class gold medal and Van Brocklin took his first Class B crown in his final attempt as a senior.
Chot will get another opportunity on the track next season, but for Van Brocklin, a Nebraska recruit, his high school track career is over because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that forced the Nebraska School Activities Association to cancel the entire spring sports season.
“I’m satisfied ending my high school career winning state cross country,” Van Brocklin said. “What’s tough about this spring is I was looking forward to the team competition. I thought we could win it as a team at state, and I’m definitely disappointed we’re not getting that opportunity.”
Van Brocklin’s potential as a state gold medalist in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs combined with some quality points in the sprints behind defending Class B 100 champion and senior Ashton Hausmann and a state champion 400 relay that returned intact (Hausmann, sophomore Dylan Mostek, senior Ethan Schmidt and junior James Carnie), Norris was positioned to contend at Burke Stadium next month.
Instead, Van Brocklin now finds himself doing solo training runs, keeping his eyes on what’s ahead for him as a Husker.
“At least distance runners can still get their workouts in; we’re not struggling nearly as much with this as other (track) athletes,” said Van Brocklin, who was second to Minden’s Aidan Wheelock in the Class B 1,600 last year at state by just 0.12 seconds. Van Brocklin finished seventh in the 3,200.
“Training alone, though, is a lot harder because I don’t have anyone out there pushing me.”
Chot is proceeding with business as usual when it comes to his training despite the season being canceled. He’s logging 60 miles of distance work a week on his own while also squeezing in speed work like he was preparing for the 800 or 1,600.
“At some point, I’m going to go through a time trial just to test where I’m at,” Chot said. “I’m hoping to get some summer track meets in before I switch to cross country training later in the summer.”
Both Chot and his coach, Matt Musiel, felt he was on course to get into the 1:55 range in the 800, under 4:20 in the 1,600 and under 9:20 in the 3,200 before the season ended abruptly last month. Chot ran just under 4:30 in a 1,600 race indoors at Concordia in February.
“The week of spring break, he was running some workouts and times that were lights out,” said Musiel, who is in his 17th season as the Navigators’ track coach. “He might have been in the best shape of any junior at that point of the season that I have ever coached at Bellevue West or North Star. He was ready to go after an incredible winter of training with his teammates.”
A year ago at state track, Chot was second behind Lincoln Southwest’s Tyler Boyle in the 3,200, a result Chot flipped on the Silver Hawk senior at state cross country a few months later. Chot was sixth at state in the 1,600 last season.
“Winning state cross country put a lot of pressure on me during track last year, and I didn’t handle it very well,” Chot said. “I felt like I was going to have a much better track season this year because I was prepared for it and I knew what to expect.”
