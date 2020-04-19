North Star's Chot, Norris' Van Brocklin denied a shot at track gold medals after state cross country titles last fall

Instead, Van Brocklin now finds himself doing solo training runs, keeping his eyes on what’s ahead for him as a Husker.

“At least distance runners can still get their workouts in; we’re not struggling nearly as much with this as other (track) athletes,” said Van Brocklin, who was second to Minden’s Aidan Wheelock in the Class B 1,600 last year at state by just 0.12 seconds. Van Brocklin finished seventh in the 3,200.

“Training alone, though, is a lot harder because I don’t have anyone out there pushing me.”

Chot is proceeding with business as usual when it comes to his training despite the season being canceled. He’s logging 60 miles of distance work a week on his own while also squeezing in speed work like he was preparing for the 800 or 1,600.

“At some point, I’m going to go through a time trial just to test where I’m at,” Chot said. “I’m hoping to get some summer track meets in before I switch to cross country training later in the summer.”

Both Chot and his coach, Matt Musiel, felt he was on course to get into the 1:55 range in the 800, under 4:20 in the 1,600 and under 9:20 in the 3,200 before the season ended abruptly last month. Chot ran just under 4:30 in a 1,600 race indoors at Concordia in February.