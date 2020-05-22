Neumann's Lilly left to wonder what might've been if the state track meet was held this weekend

Last year’s state meet “let me know I can compete with some of the better athletes in the state,” said Lilly, who also played basketball for the Cavaliers in the winter. “It motivated me to work hard in the offseason and gave me a lot of confidence going into football.”

Lilly’s goals this spring were to break 38 seconds in the 300 hurdles, get under 49 seconds in the 400 and go over 23 feet and snag the school record in the long jump. A good final day at state could’ve put three gold medals around Lilly’s neck.

“No question David was going to have a huge season,” Neumann boys track coach Tim Rezac said. “He was taller, stronger and a lot faster than last year.”

Two weeks ago, Lilly got an idea of what might’ve been in store for him this spring. Lilly went to the Wahoo High School track and did a meet-type progression in the long jump with a tape measurer, someone marking his jump and someone else checking the board to make certain he didn’t scratch.

Lilly had three jumps that would’ve broken the school record. His best, 22-6½, would’ve won the Class B state title a year ago. It’s a foot better than his mark at state last spring.