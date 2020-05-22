Neumann's Lilly left to wonder what might've been if the state track meet was held this weekend

Bishop Neumann’s David Lilly used a strong state track and field meet performance a year ago as a springboard to a senior all-state season in football last fall.
He was hoping this weekend’s state meet at Omaha Burke Stadium, wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, would be the exclamation point on his high school career.
“I had a lot of big goals for the season, not only individually but also for the team,” said Lilly, who has not made a decision where to go to college or which sport to compete in, but is weighing an offer to play football at two-time defending NAIA national champion Morningside.
“It’s disappointing because I kept my options open for college, thinking I might go do track somewhere,” Lilly said. “I wanted to go through the (track) season, then see what was out there.”
At the 2019 state meet, Lilly was second in the Class B boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a personal-best :39.68, took fifth in the 400 (:50.76) and placed sixth in the long jump (21 feet, 6 ½). He was the anchor leg of a Cavaliers’ 1,600 relay team that finished second. Lilly and fellow senior Taylen Pospisil returned this season for another shot at gold that never happened.
Lilly turned those results into a spectacular football season a few months later. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back/linebacker rushed for 1,228 yards and 23 touchdowns and registered 125 tackles while also intercepting a pass, recovering a fumble and blocking a punt in leading Neumann to the Class C-1 playoffs.
Last year’s state meet “let me know I can compete with some of the better athletes in the state,” said Lilly, who also played basketball for the Cavaliers in the winter. “It motivated me to work hard in the offseason and gave me a lot of confidence going into football.”
Lilly’s goals this spring were to break 38 seconds in the 300 hurdles, get under 49 seconds in the 400 and go over 23 feet and snag the school record in the long jump. A good final day at state could’ve put three gold medals around Lilly’s neck.
“No question David was going to have a huge season,” Neumann boys track coach Tim Rezac said. “He was taller, stronger and a lot faster than last year.”
Two weeks ago, Lilly got an idea of what might’ve been in store for him this spring. Lilly went to the Wahoo High School track and did a meet-type progression in the long jump with a tape measurer, someone marking his jump and someone else checking the board to make certain he didn’t scratch.
Lilly had three jumps that would’ve broken the school record. His best, 22-6½, would’ve won the Class B state title a year ago. It’s a foot better than his mark at state last spring.
Lilly was a little surprised by the results because he shelved his track workouts shortly after the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) canceled the season in early April and began focusing more on weight lifting to prepare for a possible college football career.
“My dad and everyone else told me they didn’t think I could go 22 (feet) so that probably pushed me a little bit,” Lilly said. “There were definitely a lot of missed opportunities this spring. As we got to the dates of each meet, I always thought about how much I missed competing there.
“State this week will be a little harder to handle.”
