Nebraska Track & Field Coaches Association team rankings, 4/12

Class A Girls
1. Lincoln Southwest
2. Papillion-LaVista South
3. Fremont
4. Millard West
5. Omaha Marian
Class A Boys
1. Fremont
2. Elkhorn South
3. Kearney
4. North Platte
5. Creighton Prep
Class B Girls
1. York
2. Arlington
3. Scottsbluff
4. Ogallala
5. McCook
Class B Boys
1. Hastings
2. McCook
3. Sidney
4. Beatrice
5. Bennington
Class C Girls
1. Chase County
2. Hastings St. Cecilia
3. North Bend Central
4. Syracuse
5. David City
Class C Boys
1. Aquinas
2. Archbishop Bergan
3. Grand Island Central Catholic
4. Ord
5. Lincoln Lutheran
Class D Girls
1. Fullerton
2. Mullen
3. Wynot
4. Humphrey St. Francis
5. Ansley-Litchfield
Class D Boys
1. Riverside
2. Dundy County-Stratton
3. Bertrand
4. Axtell
5. Osceola
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.