 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Track & Field Coaches Association team rankings, 4/12
0 comments

Nebraska Track & Field Coaches Association team rankings, 4/12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Class A Girls

1. Lincoln Southwest

2. Papillion-LaVista South

3. Fremont

4. Millard West

5. Omaha Marian

Class A Boys

1. Fremont

2. Elkhorn South

3. Kearney

4. North Platte

5. Creighton Prep

Class B Girls

1. York

2. Arlington

3. Scottsbluff

4. Ogallala

5. McCook

Class B Boys

1. Hastings

2. McCook

3. Sidney

4. Beatrice

5. Bennington

Class C Girls

1. Chase County

2. Hastings St. Cecilia

3. North Bend Central

4. Syracuse

5. David City

Class C Boys

1. Aquinas

2. Archbishop Bergan

3. Grand Island Central Catholic

4. Ord

5. Lincoln Lutheran

Class D Girls

1. Fullerton

2. Mullen

3. Wynot

4. Humphrey St. Francis

5. Ansley-Litchfield

Class D Boys

1. Riverside

2. Dundy County-Stratton

3. Bertrand

4. Axtell

5. Osceola

High school track and field logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News