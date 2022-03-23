Nebraska football recruit Gunnar Gottula off to 'a great start' in his final prep track season at LSE

A high school track team is usually better when it includes several of the players from the football team.

There are many football players who can score points in meets, especially in the sprints, jumps and throwing events.

And at Lincoln Southeast, it helps to get some of those football players out for track because head football coach Ryan Gottula is an assistant track coach, working with the hurdlers.

Head track coach David Nebel expects that many of the points scored in meets by the Knights will come from football players.

At the first meet of the season, the Knights finished 1-2-3 in the shot put, and each of those finishers are football players. Southeast finished second in the eight-team meet.

“Having Ryan on the staff, along with Josh Severin — who has been a freshman football coach — that’s really helped us,” Nebel said. “Early in my coaching career, we didn’t have anybody from the football staff on the track staff. So we heard a lot from kids, ‘Well, I’m just going to lift (weights) this spring.’ Having the football coaches coach in the spring sends that message to those kids that what we value at Southeast High School is multisport athletes.”

At Lincoln East, head football coach John Gingery is also the head track coach.

And at Southeast one of those football players out for track is Gunnar Gottula, a junior in the throwing events. He's also Ryan's son.

Last summer, Gottula committed to play football at Nebraska. He’s ranked as the No. 2 college prospect in the state in the 2023 recruiting class according to Rivals.com (behind Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman).

But Gottula has still been putting in the work to be successful in track.

Gottula had a great start to the season by winning the shot put at the Concordia indoor meet last week. His winning throw was 49 feet, 11 inches, which was an impressive jump from his previous best of 45-0.

This winter he attended several sessions of a high school track clinic hosted by some of the Nebraska track team staff.

“Gunnar went down and got some great one-on-one coaching with some of these Olympic-caliber coaches, and I think it’s helped him quite a bit,” Nebel said. “He started off last week with a 5-foot PR, so that’s a great way to start off the season.”

Gottula was excited to have such a good throw in the first meet.

“I was really happy with my numbers, and it was good to see me go out and get a good number to start the year with,” he said.

Gottula also finished second in the discus (held outdoors) with a throw of 135-4, which was also a PR.

This will likely be Gottula’s final season of track. He’s a junior, but will probably graduate from high school in December and miss his senior track season.

Gottula will attempt to qualify for state for the first time this season. Throwing 49 feet last season would have been good enough to get to state.

Much like playing on the offensive line in football, Gottula likes trying to perfect the technique that can lead to success in track.

“Track is fun, for sure,” Gottula said. “I just like being able to go out and compete, and it’s a very technical sport, so I like working hard at that.”

Gottula is 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds. Nebel is always impressed when he sees Gottula doing box jumps in the weight room

“He’s a big kid, right?” Nebel said. “But he’s agile, and he’s good on his feet. And that’s a key thing in those throwing events.”

On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

