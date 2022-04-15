LSW's Rinn dazzles to lead Silver Hawk girls to Fremont Invite team title

FREMONT — Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn had only ever run one other 3,200-meter race in a live competition coming into Fremont’s Pat Murphy Invitational.

A practically uncontested time of 11 minutes, 20.37 seconds at the Lincoln Public Schools Open, while good enough for one of the top marks in Class A, left the senior knowing she could push the pace further the next time she ran it.

She got the chance Friday, matching Fremont’s defending Class A state champion Elli Dahl for the first mile before pushing past her in the final 800 meters.

“I was really excited because in the first 2-mile I ran, I really didn’t have anyone to run with and I knew I could go faster, so I was excited to have her there,” Rinn said. “She definitely pushed me for the first six laps.”

With Dahl in her rearview, Rinn set her sights on the next checkbox for the event.

“I was going for the school record, that was a big motivation,” Rinn said.

She ended up shattering the previous school record with an 11:02.71.

Rinn wasn’t done knocking off defending state champions, coming back to win the 800 in 2:16.43 over Fremont’s Lucy Dillon.

“The 800 has always come naturally to me, but I’ve been able to have a lot more base this winter than I had last season because I was injured and now the mile and 2-mile are becoming a lot easier to me and I’m growing to love those more,” Rinn said.

The Utah commit secured two of the Silver Hawks’ five event wins as Southwest’s depth provided the separation in the team standings in a 191½ to 132 win over the host Tigers.

“I was really happy with the day that we had and beating Fremont as a team always feels good,” Rinn said. “Everybody showed up.”

Jaida Rowe nabbed a pair of event wins for the Silver Hawks, netting a meet record in the 100 hurdles twice and claiming the 300 hurdles crown. She won the 100 hurdles with a :14.52, but her :14.51 in the prelims will be the one to go down in the record books.

Her :47.21 in the 300 hurdles gave her a two-second cushion over teammate Taylor Schuster, who finished runner-up.

Lily Schwartz secured Southwest’s final win of the day with a 5:22.10 in the 1600 as the Silver Hawks went 1-2-4 in the event.

Southwest’s boys team finished third with a relay and a pair of field wins.

The Silver Hawks 400 relay crew of Asher Stamps, Collin Fritton, Kyan Consbusck and Jake Leader combined for a 43.66.

Ben Hunzeker secured three top-three finishes, winning the high jump with a final height of 6 feet, 3 inches to go along with a runner-up finish in the triple jump (41-3½) and third in the long jump (21-1¼).

Matt Rink landed a throw of 54-5¼ to take home the shot put crown.

Fremont won the boys team title with 136½ points. The Tigers 4x800m team of Carter Waters, Braden Taylor, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker became the first 3,200 relay team to break the eight-minute mark this season with a meet record time of 7:55.66.

Both the Lincoln Southeast boys and girls teams finished sixth.

The Knights got runner-up finishes on the boys side out of Carson Lauterback (10:01.48, 3200m), Graham Petersen (12-6 in pole vault) and Owen Anthony (50-11¼ in shot put).

The girls were led by bronze placements by Alyvia Bollen in the shot put with a throw of 38-2 and Ell Lechtenberger in the triple jump with a leap of 34-5¾.

