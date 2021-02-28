LSE pole vaulter Koolen fourth at Adidas Indoor Nationals

Lincoln Southeast senior pole vaulter Brady Koolen is starting the upcoming high school track season with some momentum behind him.
Koolen finished fourth in the boys division at the Adidas Indoor Nationals Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Koolen, who was third at the Class A state meet in 2019 as a sophomore, cleared 16 feet, 4¾ inches this weekend, a mark that would put him third on the state’s all-time charts had it come during the high school season.
Conner McClure of Green, Ohio, won the event by going 16-10 3/4.
Preseason high school track practices across Nebraska begin Monday.
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
