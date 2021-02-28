 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LSE pole vaulter Koolen fourth at Adidas Indoor Nationals
View Comments

LSE pole vaulter Koolen fourth at Adidas Indoor Nationals

{{featured_button_text}}
District Track, 5.10

Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen pole vaults during a district track meet in May 2019 at Lincoln High. Koolen placed fourth at the Adidas Indoor Nationals on Sunday, one day before high school track practices begin in Nebraska.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Lincoln Southeast senior pole vaulter Brady Koolen is starting the upcoming high school track season with some momentum behind him.

Koolen finished fourth in the boys division at the Adidas Indoor Nationals Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Koolen, who was third at the Class A state meet in 2019 as a sophomore, cleared 16 feet, 4¾ inches this weekend, a mark that would put him third on the state’s all-time charts had it come during the high school season.

Conner McClure of Green, Ohio, won the event by going 16-10 3/4.

Preseason high school track practices across Nebraska begin Monday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News