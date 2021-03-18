 Skip to main content
LPS adjusts spectator guidelines for track meets at Beechner Complex
LPS adjusts spectator guidelines for track meets at Beechner Complex

  • Updated
LPS track championship, 4/26/18

Runners in a heat pf the girls 100-meter dash sprint out of their blocks in April 2018 at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools has readjusted its spring sport guidelines to allow for more spectators for events at Lincoln High's Beechner Athletic Complex.

The number of spectators at track competitions at Beechner will be limited to 75% capacity, LPS announced Thursday.

Originally, LPS was only going to allow one spectator per track athlete, though the one-per-athlete guideline will remain in place for track meets not at Beechner.

Track spectator allowances will no longer be limited to a specific number per athlete at Beechner and admission will be open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis.

The new guidelines should accommodate most spectators based on historical attendance averages, LPS said in a news release.

Spectator limitations will remain in place for baseball (four spectators per participant), soccer (six at Seacrest and Beechner, and four at Speedway complex and Den Hartog), tennis (four) and golf (four).

Bleacher seating will be limited at some outdoor venues, and spectators will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

The spring sports season officially began Thursday.

