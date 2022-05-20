 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live updates: State meet continues with Classes C and D

  • Updated
It's time. The state track and field meet begins Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium, where Classes A and B kicked off four days of action. It ends with Classes C and D.

(Scroll down to view the up-to-minute updates from the meet)

Click here to view the event schedule

GETTING STARTED

Clark Grell: What makes state track great? Stories like East's Musiel, who just had her appendix removed
Welcome to Hurdle High, where 3 Capital City hurdlers are leading the flight into state
State track: Your guide to the team races, schedules and storylines to watch on the boys side
State track: Your guide to the team races, schedules and storylines to watch on the girls side
Through three generations of school records, the Grosserodes continue a 'very special' family tradition at Pius X

FRIDAY

State track: Sterling's Richardson, Riverside's Berger both eyeing three gold medals in Class D
Watch now: Husker football target Carter Nelson puts on show in high jump
State track notes: Carson Noecker beats Gabe Hinrichs by less than 1 second for all-class gold in 3,200

THURSDAY

State track: Waverly’s Schere overcomes self doubt to win three gold medals; York's Stuckey doubles up on distance races
State track: Elkhorn South's Hinrichs, Sievers fulfill dreams by winning multiple state championships
State track notes: Southwest girls take 'team' approach to Class A title; Lloyd nets 3 golds, wants 4 next year
State track: In the end, not even the wind could stop Lincoln High's DeFrand from sprinting into the record books

WEDNESDAY

State track: Syracuse's Stanley left wanting more ... but she'll settle for gold; Norris' Bredthauer shines in long jump
State track: What stood out in Class A Wednesday? We start with Campos' attack on the state charts
Boys state track: Rink 'living a dream' after pulling Class A shot put upset; Kessler's big leap nets gold
