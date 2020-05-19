Lincoln Southwest promotes Schrad to head track & field coach

Drop the term ‘interim’ from Kevin Schrad’s job title.
Schrad was named the permanent replacement Tuesday after serving as a longtime assistant for the Silver Hawks. He was named the interim head coach when Parker Schoen stepped down earlier this month.
“I’m excited about it,” said Schrad, who has been involved with the Southwest track program since the school opened in 2002. “I couldn’t be happier with the group of assistant coaches we have, they’re the key to everything. My job will be more managerial, making sure everything is running smoothly so they can focus on coaching their kids.”
Lincoln Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong wrote in an email Tuesday that Parker Schoen resigned for personal reasons.
Schrad was the girls head coach for one season at Southwest (2004) before the city schools put the boys and girls programs under a single head coach. Schrad has been the Silver Hawks’ discus coach, but will transition to help with the sprinters in his new role.
He will continue as the school’s head freshmen football coach. Schrad, who coached at Lincoln Northeast before his stint at Southwest, has also served as a volunteer coach for a number of years with the girls basketball team.
“We are excited as Kevin steps into this role,” Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong said in a statement. “He has continually demonstrated the willingness to do whatever is necessary to ensure the success of our programs, regardless of what that role may be, and that our student-athletes have a great experience.”
Schrad inherits a girls program that has won four of the last six Class A state team titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2018 and ’19.
