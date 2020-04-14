Lincoln pole vaulters sticking to 12-week plan, even without a prep track and field season

Lincoln Public Schools pole vault coach Chris Johnson maps out the high school track and field season in 12-week increments, laying out the goals and objectives every Monday, ultimately culminating with peak performances at the district and state meets.
There may not be a track season this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping Johnson from communicating with his pole vaulters on Mondays what they should be looking to accomplish during the upcoming week.
“I communicate with them through Google Classroom, and I tell them we should be in the mindset of finding opportunities each day to get better either athletically or as a person and making the most out of the situation we’re in,” Johnson said.
Unlike runners who can still get basic workouts in without access to a track facility whether it’s sprinting or distance running, “what we do in the pole vault can’t be replicated anywhere else,” said Johnson, who works with vaulters from all six LPS schools during the season, practicing every day at Lincoln High. All school facilities are currently closed.
“There’s drills they can do on their own to improve core strength, explosiveness and balance, but there’s no substitute to getting up on the pole, learning the technique and becoming more confident in what you’re doing.”
A year ago, Lincoln Southeast’s Skyler Peterson became the 11th Class A boys state champion Johnson has coached and the 15th overall. Southeast junior Brady Koolen was the top returner from the 2019 state meet after going 14 feet, 4 inches, as a sophomore to place third.
“I was really excited about some of Brady’s jumps over the winter, he was starting to hit his stride during the first two weeks of practice,” Johnson said. “His work ethic is unmatched and he’s a real student of the vault. He’s driven to be the best.”
While Koolen will be back for his senior season in 2021, current seniors like Anthony Lacy of Lincoln High, Solana Honda of Lincoln East and Emily Druse of Lincoln Southwest have seen their high school careers end.
All three were state qualifiers a year ago, with Honda placing fourth, one of four competitors who were returning from last season’s top five at the Class A state meet. Columbus senior Jaidyn Garrett, the girls state record holder in the pole vault at 13-4, was going for her fourth straight state title in 2020.
Johnson is working right now on trying to get his seniors hooked up with college programs.
“It’s heartbreaking for the seniors,” Johnson said. “I’ve been reaching out to the seniors by Zoom, see how they’re doing and try to get them through this tough period.”
Johnson is hopeful he can begin working with his athletes again in June after Gov. Pete Ricketts’ statewide ban on organized sports practices and competitions expires on May 31. By then, the departing seniors will not be under offseason limits by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Under NSAA rules, Johnson can only work with three returning high school athletes at a time in the summer.
“Hopefully we’ll get some work in over the summer and these kids can do some summer track meets and street vaults around the state,” Johnson said.
He’s also looking forward to getting some time in with freshmen who will be sophomores next season. Johnson is worried the lost spring will have an adverse effect on those athletes going forward, especially since many of the freshmen are trying the pole vault for the first time.
“From freshman to sophomore year is where you see the most growth and it’s the time they really begin loving the sport,” Johnson said. “You wonder how much this freshman class will be stunted by this the next three years.”
