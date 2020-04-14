Lincoln pole vaulters sticking to 12-week plan, even without a prep track and field season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Public Schools pole vault coach Chris Johnson maps out the high school track and field season in 12-week increments, laying out the goals and objectives every Monday, ultimately culminating with peak performances at the district and state meets.

There may not be a track season this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping Johnson from communicating with his pole vaulters on Mondays what they should be looking to accomplish during the upcoming week.

“I communicate with them through Google Classroom, and I tell them we should be in the mindset of finding opportunities each day to get better either athletically or as a person and making the most out of the situation we’re in,” Johnson said.

Unlike runners who can still get basic workouts in without access to a track facility whether it’s sprinting or distance running, “what we do in the pole vault can’t be replicated anywhere else,” said Johnson, who works with vaulters from all six LPS schools during the season, practicing every day at Lincoln High. All school facilities are currently closed.